Wait, what’s the difference between Record of the Year and Song of the Year? Record of the Year goes to the performer and production team, while Song of the Year goes to the songwriter (hence why covers of old chestnuts such as “I Will Love You” and “Unforgettable” have won Record of the Year decades after their initial release). Will Beyoncé leave this category with nothing but hot sauce in her bag? We predict she shall!

Here are the Record of the Year nominees:

“Hello,” Adele

“Formation,” Beyoncé

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake

“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Who will win: Adele. They nominated her for five GRAMMYs. Clearly they want to give her something besides a complimentary copy of the 2017 GRAMMY Nominees CD. Record of the Year is a neat fit for a voice so singular that the opening lines of this song were all it took to announce her comeback.



Who should win: Rihanna. As performed by a lesser performer, the call to “work work work work work” could have turned the song into a aggravating hamster wheel of a jam. Rihanna ground the words down to molecules with her mumble-rich delivery and brought some shade to a sunny dancehall-ready banger. Plus we obviously want to see the sexual chemistry between Rihanna and Drake during the acceptance speech.



It’s an honour just to be nominated: Twenty One Pilots, carrying the torch for the GRAMMYs’ love of radio-ready pop-rock (former flames include U2 and Coldplay).

If the bookies picked the winner, according to Oddschecker.com:

Adele’s “Hello”: 8/11

Beyonce’s “Formation”: 7/4

Rihanna’s “Work”: 1/10

Lukas Graham’s “Seven Years”: 1/14

Twenty One Pilots’ “Stressed Out”: 1/20

Snubbed: “Pillowtalk” by Zayn. The emancipated One Directioner was snubbed in all categories for his solo artist debut, but this category seems especially egregious considering how impressively it showcases Zayn’s vocals, particularly on the “pil-Low-TALK” chorus.

Fun Record of the Year GRAMMY fact: “Hello” co-writer and producer Greg Kurstin has never won a GRAMMY but has been nominated in this category twice before with other big-vocaled divas: in 2013 with Kelly Clarkson for “Stronger” and in 2015 with Sia for “Chandelier.” Whoa.

The GRAMMYs air Feb. 12 at 8 ET/5 PT on City and Citytv.com.

