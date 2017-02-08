Who Will Win Best New Artist at the 2017 GRAMMYs?



Maybe it’s because we don’t accept that The Chainsmokers could win this award (Best Nickelback Voice, on the other hand…), but Best New Artist is being touted as the tightest race of the night at the GRAMMYs. There’s extra tension given that this has historically been an unpredictable category (see: Spalding, Esperanza).

Here are the Best New Artist nominees:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson.Paak

Who will win: Maren Morris. The country singer’s career is on the ascent (she recently played Saturday Night Live), yet she’s still under-the-radar enough that the GRAMMYs might give this rising star her “I’ve arrived” moment.

Who should win: Chance The Rapper. He stole Life of Pablo from Kanye West with his “Ultralight Beam” verse and his mixtape Coloring Book is a work of pure joy even as it wrestles with America’s grim racialized reality.

It’s an honour just to be nominated: Anderson.Paak. Not even being anointed the future of funk by Dr. Dre, who featured him on his Compton album, can compare to a nomination this big.

If the bookies picked the winner, according to Oddschecker.com:

Chance The Rapper 4/9

The Chainsmokers 5/2

Maren Morris 1/7

Anderson.Paak 1/22

Kelsea Ballerini 1/22

Snubbed: Alessia Cara’s smokey outsider pop didn’t capture the votes of the Recording Academy, leaving the Brampton, ON singer to cry into her mountain of Moana money.

Fun Best New Artist GRAMMY fact: Only two hip-hop acts have ever won the Best New Artist GRAMMY: Arrested Development and Macklemore. Three if you count Lauryn Hill—and we don’t count Lauryn Hill.

