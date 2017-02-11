

Does Adele even want to win this? It seems like the 28-year-old, who once called Beyoncé “my Michael Jackson,” would be mortified to take this award over Lemonade, which topped many critics’ album of the year lists.

She may have to practice being a gracious winner. The notoriously conservative GRAMMY voters could go for the more traditional balladry of Adele (“Sandcastles” be damned!), but the fact that Album of the Year is one accolade that Beyoncé hasn’t yet won could prompt voters to say her name, say her name.

Here are the Album Of The Year nominees:



25, Adele

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Views, Drake

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Who will win: Beyoncé. As a voter told Billboard, the GRAMMYs have yet to “really reward Beyoncé for her Beyoncé-ness” with an Album of the Year award. Not to mention that announcing on Instagram that she’s expecting twins has stoked goodwill for Queen Bey.

Who should win: Beyoncé. Lemonade was a deeply personal work from an icon as well as an artistic statement on black life in a fractured America, all accompanied by a visual masterpiece of a video. And did we mention that she revolutionized the whole concept of an album?

It’s an honour just to be nominated: If you don’t know your Sturgill Simpson from your Jonathan Livingston Seagull, here is your excuse: the rock-country star’s nominated album A Sailor’s Guide To Earth peaked at #31 on the charts in Canada (the other four albums nominated in this category were number one).



If the bookies picked the winner, according to Oddschecker.com:

Adele’s 25: 6/4

Beyoncé’s Lemonade: 4/6

Justin Bieber’s Purpose: 1/14

Sturgill Simpson A Sailor’s Guide To The Earth: 1/14

Drake’s Views: 1/20

Snubbed: David Bowie’s Blackstar, released two days before his death last January, was expected to receive the sentimental vote (plus it was a critical darling).

Fun Album of the Year GRAMMY Fact: Number of GRAMMYs won by Beyoncé: 20. Number of GRAMMYs won by Jay Z: 21. This year she’s nominated for nine. He’s nominated for one. Looks like it’s time for B to add a new credenza to the Beyoncé trophy vault.

The GRAMMYs air Feb. 12 at 8 ET/5 PT on City and Citytv.com.

