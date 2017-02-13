The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards just popped off in Los Angeles and it was a night of glittery gowns (save a few notable absences from the red carpet—Queen Bey, we’re talking to you!), powerhouse performances including the mother of all GRAMMY acts, political statements and Adele winning pretty much all of the things. But as with most awards shows, some of the most entertaining stuff happens when the TV cameras aren’t rolling. Here are our fave behind-the-scenes celebrity Insta-GRAMMYs from the biggest night in music.

When Solange and Beyoncé were feeling the sisterly love:

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

When Adele and Lady Gaga had a quick backstage hang:

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

When *actual* royalty Celine Dion put the final touches on her GRAMMY glam:

A video posted by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

When Chrissy Teigen was ALL OF US reacting to Beyoncé’s epic performance:

Grammys. Beyonce. Done. @jasonderulo @johnlegend A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

When Taraji P. Henson and Jason Derulo took a cute audience selfie:

A photo posted by Jason (@jasonderulo) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

When Best New Artist nominee and serious one-to-watch Maren Morris grabbed a post-performance snap with Alicia Keys:

All the love in the world for this woman. Thank you for making my first Grammys even more special, @aliciakeys . A photo posted by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:59am PST

When three-time winner Chance The Rapper casually shared a congratulations text screen grab from none other than Drizzy:

More Love @champagnepapi A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

When Laverne Cox unapologetically fangirled over Beyoncé:

When Drake trolled the GRAMMYs (and CeeLo Green, or his new bizarre new persona, “Gnarly Davidson” rather) so hard:

Me and my chain are just here to collect the trophies for Work and Anti…howbowdah A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

When Rihanna took shots from a glittery flask while sitting in the audience (after FaceTiming Drake, perhaps?!) and we loved her even more:

A video posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:13pm PST

Related:

Crazy Beautiful: The Best GRAMMYs Hair and Makeup

Beyoncé Slays the Mother of All GRAMMY Performances

Our GRAMMYs 2017 Best and Worst Dressed List Is Here!

All the Stars On the 2017 GRAMMYs Red Carpet

2017 GRAMMY Winners: Check Out the Complete List

Who Will Win Best New Artist at the 2017 GRAMMYs?

Whoa: GRAMMY Awards 2017 Nomination Surprises and Snubs

Here’s the Full List of 2017 GRAMMY Nominees

Music Superstars Who Have Never Won A GRAMMY Award