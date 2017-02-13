The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards just popped off in Los Angeles and it was a night of glittery gowns (save a few notable absences from the red carpet—Queen Bey, we’re talking to you!), powerhouse performances including the mother of all GRAMMY acts, political statements and Adele winning pretty much all of the things. But as with most awards shows, some of the most entertaining stuff happens when the TV cameras aren’t rolling. Here are our fave behind-the-scenes celebrity Insta-GRAMMYs from the biggest night in music.
When Solange and Beyoncé were feeling the sisterly love:
When Adele and Lady Gaga had a quick backstage hang:
When *actual* royalty Celine Dion put the final touches on her GRAMMY glam:
When Chrissy Teigen was ALL OF US reacting to Beyoncé’s epic performance:
Grammys. Beyonce. Done. @jasonderulo @johnlegend
A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
When Taraji P. Henson and Jason Derulo took a cute audience selfie:
When Best New Artist nominee and serious one-to-watch Maren Morris grabbed a post-performance snap with Alicia Keys:
All the love in the world for this woman. Thank you for making my first Grammys even more special, @aliciakeys .
A photo posted by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on
When three-time winner Chance The Rapper casually shared a congratulations text screen grab from none other than Drizzy:
When Laverne Cox unapologetically fangirled over Beyoncé:
More receipts that this happened. Lord have mercy. #beyoncé @beyonce #QueenBey and me . She touched me. Lord! Thank you Beyonce for being so gracious and standing to greet me. Finally meeting you means the world to me. I continue to bow to the queen. #Grammys #grammys2017
A photo posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on
When Drake trolled the GRAMMYs (and CeeLo Green, or his new bizarre new persona, “Gnarly Davidson” rather) so hard:
When Rihanna took shots from a glittery flask while sitting in the audience (after FaceTiming Drake, perhaps?!) and we loved her even more:
Related:
Crazy Beautiful: The Best GRAMMYs Hair and Makeup
Beyoncé Slays the Mother of All GRAMMY Performances
Our GRAMMYs 2017 Best and Worst Dressed List Is Here!
All the Stars On the 2017 GRAMMYs Red Carpet
2017 GRAMMY Winners: Check Out the Complete List
Who Will Win Best New Artist at the 2017 GRAMMYs?
Whoa: GRAMMY Awards 2017 Nomination Surprises and Snubs
Here’s the Full List of 2017 GRAMMY Nominees
Music Superstars Who Have Never Won A GRAMMY Award
Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App
Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.