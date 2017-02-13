Crazy Beautiful: The Best GRAMMYs Hair and Makeup

From glitter lips to to waist-length locks to bold, bold eyes, the stars opted for some OTT beauty last night. Herewith, our fave GRAMMYs hair and makeup looks

  0
<b>Kat Graham</b>
12
view slideshow
Photos

Related:
Our GRAMMYs 2017 Best and Worst Dressed List Is Here!
All the Stars On the 2017 GRAMMYs Red Carpet
Beyoncé Slays the Mother of All GRAMMY Performances
Adele and Bruno Mars Pay Tribute to George Michael and Prince
Beyoncé’s Beauty BFF on How to Nail Special Occasion Makeup

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources