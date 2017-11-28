Alessia Cara, Cardi B & More! Here’s The Full List of GRAMMY Nominations

Record of the Year
“Redbone,” Childish Gambino
“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, feat. Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.,” Jay-Z
“Humble,” Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
Album of the Year
Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino
4:44, JAY-Z
Damn, Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama, Lorde
24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Song of the Year
“Despacito”
“4:44”
“Issues”
“1-800-273-8255”
“That’s What I Like”
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson
“Praying,” Ke$ha
“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga
“What About Us,” P!nk
“Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Something Just Like This,” The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, feat. Justin Bieber
“Thunder,” Imagine Dragons
“Feel it Still,” Portugal. The Man
“Stay,” Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay
Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey
Evolve, Imagine Dragons
Rainbow, Ke$ha
Joanne, Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide), Ed Sheeran
Best Dance Recording
“Bambro Koyo Ganda,” Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa
“Cola,” INNA feat. J Balvin
“Andromeda,” Gorillaz feat. DRAM
“Tonite,” LCD Soundsystem
“Line of Sight,” ODESZA feat. Mansionair & WYNNE
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Migration, Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue, Kraftwerk
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
A Moment Apart, ODESZA
What Now, Sylvan Esso
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Best Rock Album
Emperor of Sand, Mastodon
Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves, Nothing More
Villains, Queens of the Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding, War on Drugs
Best Rap Album
4:44, JAY-Z
Culture, Migos
Laila’s Wisdom, Rapsody
Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Free Black, 6LACK
American Teen, Khalid
Ctrl, SZA
Starboy, The Weeknd
Best Alternative Music Album
Everything Now, Arcade Fire
American Dream, LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy, Father John Misty
The National, The National
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Nobody But Me, Michael Bublé
Triplicate, Bob Dylan
In Full Swing, Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, Various Artists
Best Dance Recording
“Bambro Koyo Ganda,” Bonobo
“Cola,” Inna feat. J Balvin
“Andromeda,” Gorillaz feat. DRAM
“Tonite,” LCD Soundsystem
“Line of Sight,” ODESZA
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
What If, The Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit, Depeche Mode
Mount Royal, Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Prototype, Jeff Lorber Fusion
Bad Hombre, Antonio Sanchez
Best Rock Performance
“You Want It Darker,” Leonard Cohen
“The Promise,” Chris Cornell
“Run,” Foo Fighters
“No Good,” Kaleo
“Go To War,” Nothing More
Best Metal Performance
“Invisible Enemy,” August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie,” BODY COUNT
“Forever,” Code Orange
“Sultan’s Curse,” Mastodon
“Clockworks,” Bedouin Soundclash
Best Rock Song
“Atlas, Rise!”
“Blood In The Cut”
“Go To War”
“Run”
“The Stage”
Best R&B Performance
“Get You,” Daniel Caesar Feat. Kali Uchis
“Distraction,” Kehlani
“High,” Ledisi
“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars
“The Weekend,” SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Laugh And Move On,” Jean Baylor
“Redbone,” Childish Gambino
“What I’m Feelin’,” Anthony Hamilton feat. The HamilTones
“All The Way,” Ledisi
“Still,” Mali Music
Best R&B song
“First Began”
“Location”
“Redbone”
“Supermodel”
“That’s What I Like”
Best R&B album
Freudian, Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule, Ledisi
24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Gumbo, PJ Morton
Feel The Real, Musiq Soulchild
Best Rap Performance
“Bounce Back,” Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B
“4:44,” JAY-Z
“Humble,” Kendrick Lamar
“Bad And Boujee,” Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“PRBLMS,” 6LACK
“Crew,” GoldLink feat. Brent Faiyaz, Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud,” Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé
“Loyalty,” Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna
“Love Galore,” feat. Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“Bodak Yellow”
“Chase Me”
“Humble”
“Sassy”
“The Story of O.J.”
Best Country Solo Performance
“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Losing You,” Alison Krauss
“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use A Love Song,” Maren Morris
“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne
“My Old Man,” Zac Brown Band
“You Look Good,” Lady Antebellum
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
“Drink’ Problem,” Midland
Best Country Song
“Better Man”
“Body Like A Back Road”
“Broken Halos”
“Drinkin’ Problem”
“Tin Man”
Best New Age Album
Reflection, Brian Eno
SongVersation: Medicine, India.Arie
Dancing On Water, Peter Kater
Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5, Kitaro
Spiral Revelation, Steve Roach
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Can’t Remember Why”
“Dance Of Shiva”
“Whisper Not”
“Miles Beyond”
“Ilimba”
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Journey, Jean Baylor
A Social Call, Jazzmeia Horn
Bad Ass And Blind, Raul Midón
Porter Plays Porter, Randy Porter
Dreams And Daggers, Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Uptown, Downtown, Bill Charlap Trio
Rebirth, Billy Childs
Project Freedom, Joey DeFrancesco & The People
Open Book, Fred Hersch
The Dreamer Is The Dream, Chris Potter
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
MONK’estra Vol. 2, John Beasley
Jigsaw, Alan Ferber Big Band
Bringin’ It, Christian McBride Big Band
Homecoming, Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne
Whispers On The Wind, Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge
Best Latin Jazz Album
Hybrido – From Rio to Wayne Shorter, Antonio Adolfo
Oddara, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos, Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
Típico, Miguel Zenón
Jazz Tango, Pablo Ziegler Trio
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Too Hard Not To,” Tina Campbell
“You Deserve It,” JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn
“Better Days,” Le’Andria
“My Life,” The Walls Group
“Never Have To Be Alone,” CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Oh My Soul,” Casting Crowns
“Clean,” Natalie Grant
“What A Beautiful Name,” Hillsong Worship
“Even If,” MercyMe
“Hills And Valleys,” Tauren Wells
Best Gospel Album
Crossover: Live From Music City, Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me, Le’Andria
Close, Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song, Anita Wilson
Let Them Fall In Love, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Rise, Danny Gokey
Echoes, Matt Maher
Lifer, MercyMe
Hills And Valleys, Tauren Wells
Chain Breaker, Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1, The Collingsworth Family
Give Me Jesus, Larry Cordle
Resurrection, Joseph Habedank
Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope, Reba McEntire
Hope For All Nations, Karen Peck & New River
Best Latin Pop Album
Lo Único Constante, Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte, Juanes
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017, La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Natalia Lafourcade
El Dorado, Shakira
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Ayo, Bomba Estéreo
Pa’ Fuera, C4 Trío & Desorden Público
Salvavidas De Hielo, Jorge Drexler
El Paradise, Los Amigos Invisibles
Residente, Residente
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (incl. Tejano)
Ni Diablo Ni Santo, Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda
Ayer Y Hoy, Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
Momentos, Alex Campos
Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas, Aida Cuevas
Zapateando En El Norte, Humberto Novoa
Best Tropical Latin Album
Albita, Albita
Art Of The Arrangement, Doug Beavers
Salsa Big Band, Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Gente Valiente, Silvestre Dangond
Indestructible, Diego El Cigala
Best American Roots Performance
“Killer Diller Blues,” Alabama Shakes
“Let My Mother Live,” Blind Boys Of Alabama
“Arkansas Farmboy,” Glen Campbell
“Steer Your Way,” Leonard Cohen
“I Never Cared For You,” Alison Krauss
Best American Roots Song
“Cumberland Gap”
“I Wish You Well”
“If We Were Vampires”
“It Ain’t Over Yet”
“My Only True Friend”
Best Americana Album
Southern Blood, Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day, Brent Cobb
Beast Epic, Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Brand New Day, The Mavericks
Best Bluegrass Album
Fiddler’s Dream, Michael Cleveland
Laws Of Gravity, The Infamous Stringdusters
Original, Bobby Osborne
Universal Favorite, Noam Pikelny
All The Rage – In Concert Volume One, Rhonda Vincent And The Rage
Best Traditional Blues Album
Migration Blues, Eric Bibb
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
Roll And Tumble, R.L. Boyce
Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train, Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi
Blue & Lonesome, The Rolling Stones
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
Recorded Live In Lafayette, Sonny Landreth
TajMo, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
Got Soul, Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Live From The Fox Oakland, Tedeschi Trucks Band
Best Folk Album
Mental Illness, Aimee Mann
Semper Femina, Laura Marling
The Queen Of Hearts, Offa Rex
You Don’t Own Me Anymore, The Secret Sisters
The Laughing Apple, Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Top Of The Mountain, Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers
Ho’okena 3.0, Ho’okena
Kalenda, Lost Bayou Ramblers
Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand, Northern Cree
Pua Kiele, Josh Tatofi
Best Reggae Album
Chronology, Chronixx
Lost In Paradise, Common Kings
Wash House Ting, J Boog
Stony Hill, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
Avrakedabra, Morgan Heritage
Best World Music Album
Memoria De Los Sentidos, Vicente Amigo
Para Mi, Buika
Rosa Dos Ventos, Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration, Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Elwan, Tinariwen
Best Children’s Album
Brighter Side, Gustafer Yellowgold
Feel What U Feel, Lisa Loeb
Lemonade, Justin Roberts
Rise Shine #Woke, Alphabet Rockers
Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World, Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Best Spoken Word Album
Astrophysics For People In A Hurry, Neil Degrasse Tyson
Born To Run, Bruce Springsteen
Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter, Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders), Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffal
The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher
Best Comedy Album
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Dave Chappelle
Cinco, Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust, Sarah Silverman
What Now?, Kevin Hart
Best Musical Theatre Album
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hello, Dolly!
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Baby Driver
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Hidden Figures: The Album
La La Land
Moana: The Songs
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Arrival
Dunkirk
Game Of Thrones: Season 7
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“City Of Stars”
“How Far I’ll Go”
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”
“Never Give Up”
“Stand Up For Something”
Best Instrumental Composition
“Alkaline”
“Choros #3”
“Home Free (For Peter Joe)”
“Three Revolutions”
“Warped Cowboy”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella
“All Hat, No Saddle”
“Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra”
“Home Free (For Peter Joe)”
“Ugly Beauty/Pannonica”
“White Christmas”
Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals
“Another Day Of Sun”
“Every Time We Say Goodbye”
“I Like Myself”
“I Loves You Porgy/There’s A Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon For New York”
“Putin”
Best Recording Package
El Orisha De La Rosa
Mura Masa
Pure Comedy
Sleep Well Beast
Solid State
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta
Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds
May 1977: Get Shown The Light
The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition
Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares
Best Album Notes
Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth
Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition
The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin
Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor Of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute
Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings
Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams
Best Historical Album
Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta
The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955
Leonard Bernstein – The Composer
Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa
Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Every Where Is Some Where
Is This The Life We Really Want?
Natural Conclusion
No Shape
24K Magic
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Calvin Harris
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
No I.D.
The Stereotypes
Best Remixed Recording
“Can’t Let You Go” (Louie Vega Roots Mix)
“Funk O’ De Funk” (SMLE Remix)
“Undercover” (Adventure Club Remix)
“A Violent Noise” (Four Tet Remix)
“You Move” (Latroit Remix)
Best Surround Sound Album
Early Americans
Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man
So Is My Love
3-D The Catalogue
Tyberg: Masses
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs
Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man
Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio
Tyberg: Masses
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Manfred Eicher
David Frost
Morten Lindberg
Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
Concertos For Orchestra, Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches, Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente, Michael Tilson Thomas & San Francisco Symphony
Mahler: Symphony No. 5, Osmo Vänskä & Minnesota Orchestra
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio, Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Best Opera Recording
Berg: Lulu, Lothar Koenigs, Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen, Johan Reuter, Jay David Saks, & The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra
Berg: Wozzeck, Hans Graf, Anne Schwanewilms, Roman Trekel, Hans Graf & Houston Symphony, Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus
Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles, Gianandrea Noseda, Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani, Nicolas Testé, Jay David Saks & The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Handel: Ottone, George Petrou, Max Emanuel Cencic, Lauren Snouffer, Jacob Händel & Il Pomo D’Oro
Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel, Valery Gergiev, Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina, Kira Loginova, Ilya Petrov, Mariinsky Orchestra & Mariinsky Chorus
Best Choral Performance
Bryars: The Fifth Century, Donald Nally, PRISM Quartet & The Crossing)
Handel: Messiah, Andrew Davis, Noel Edison, Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples, Erin Wall, Toronto Symphony Orchestra & Toronto Mendelssohn Choir
Mansurian: Requiem, Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, Anja Petersen, Andrew Redmond, Münchener Kammerorchester & RIAS Kammerchor
Music Of The Spheres, Nigel Short & Tenebrae
Tyberg: Masses, Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1, Arcangelo
Death & The Maiden, Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
Divine Theatre – Sacred Motets By Giaches De Wert, Stile Antico
Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann, Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich
Martha Argerich & Friends – Live From Lugano 2016, Martha Argerich & Various Artists
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Bach: The French Suites, Murray Perahia
Haydn: Cello Concertos, Steven Isserlis & Florian Donderer
Levina: The Piano Concertos, Maria Lettberg & Ariane Matiakh
Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2, Frank Peter Zimmermann & Alan Gilbert
Transcendental, Daniil Trifonov
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas, Philippe Jaroussky, Petra Müllejans, Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann, Juan de la Rubia & Freiburger Barockorchester
Crazy Girl Crazy, Barbara Hannigan & Orchestra Ludwig
Gods & Monsters, Nicholas Phan & Myra Huang
In War & Peace – Harmony Through Music, Joyce DiDonato, Maxim Emelyanychev & Il Pomo D’Oro
Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift, Joyce DiDonato, Maxim Emelyanychev, & Il Pomo D’Oro
Best Classical Compendium
Barbara, Alexandre Tharaud & Cécile Lenoir
Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto, Giancarlo Guerrero & Tim Handley
Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir, Reinbert de Leeuw & Guido Tichelman
Les Routes De L’Esclavage, Jordi Savall & Benjamin Bleton
Mademoiselle: Première Audience – Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger, Lucy Mauro
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude, Richard Danielpour, Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony
Higdon: Viola Concerto, Jennifer Higdon, Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony
Mansurian: Requiem, Tigran Mansurian, Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester
Schoenberg, Adam: Picture Studies, Adam Schoenberg, Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony
Zhou Tian: Concerto For Orchestra, Zhou Tian, Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
Best Music Video
“Up All Night”
“Makeba”
“The Story Of O.J.”
“HUMBLE.”
“1-800-273-8255”
Best Music Film
One More Time With Feeling, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Long Strange Trip, The Grateful Dead
The Defiant Ones, Various Artists
Soundbreaking, Various Artists
Two Trains Runnin’, Various Artists
Tomorrow, Devo Brown and Winston Sih will be discussing the GRAMMY nominations on CityTV’s Facebook page. Tune in at 2:30 p.m. ET!
Catch the 60th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, January 28th on CityTV!
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.