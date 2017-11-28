Alessia Cara, Cardi B & More! Here’s The Full List of GRAMMY Nominations

Did Taylor Swift grab any noms? How many will Kendrick win? And what about Shawn!?

  0

grammy awards "and the nominees are..."

Record of the Year 

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, feat. Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.,” Jay-Z

“Humble,” Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Album of the Year 

Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino

4:44, JAY-Z

Damn, Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama, Lorde

24K Magic, Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

“Despacito”

“4:44”

“Issues”

“1-800-273-8255”

“That’s What I Like”

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson

“Praying,” Ke$ha

“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga

“What About Us,” P!nk

“Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance 

“Something Just Like This,” The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, feat. Justin Bieber

“Thunder,” Imagine Dragons

“Feel it Still,” Portugal. The Man

“Stay,” Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay

Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey

Evolve, Imagine Dragons

Rainbow, Ke$ha

Joanne, Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide), Ed Sheeran

Best Dance Recording

“Bambro Koyo Ganda,” Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa

“Cola,” INNA feat. J Balvin

“Andromeda,” Gorillaz feat. DRAM

“Tonite,” LCD Soundsystem

“Line of Sight,” ODESZA feat. Mansionair & WYNNE

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration, Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue, Kraftwerk

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

A Moment Apart, ODESZA

What Now, Sylvan Esso

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney

Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

The Breaker, Little Big Town

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Best Rock Album

Emperor of Sand, Mastodon

Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves, Nothing More

Villains, Queens of the Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding, War on Drugs

Best Rap Album

4:44, JAY-Z

Damn, Kendrick Lamar

Culture, Migos

Laila’s Wisdom, Rapsody

Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free Black, 6LACK

Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino

American Teen, Khalid

Ctrl, SZA

Starboy, The Weeknd

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now, Arcade Fire

Humanz, Gorillaz

American Dream, LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy, Father John Misty

The National, The National

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody But Me, Michael Bublé

Triplicate, Bob Dylan

In Full Swing, Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, Various Artists

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

What If, The Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit, Depeche Mode

Mount Royal, Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Prototype, Jeff Lorber Fusion

Bad Hombre, Antonio Sanchez

Best Rock Performance

“You Want It Darker,” Leonard Cohen

“The Promise,” Chris Cornell

“Run,” Foo Fighters

“No Good,” Kaleo

“Go To War,” Nothing More

Best Metal Performance

“Invisible Enemy,” August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie,” BODY COUNT

“Forever,” Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse,” Mastodon

“Clockworks,” Bedouin Soundclash

Best Rock Song

“Atlas, Rise!”

“Blood In The Cut”

“Go To War”

“Run”

“The Stage”

Best R&B Performance

“Get You,” Daniel Caesar Feat. Kali Uchis

“Distraction,” Kehlani

“High,” Ledisi

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

“The Weekend,” SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Laugh And Move On,” Jean Baylor

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin’,” Anthony Hamilton feat. The HamilTones

“All The Way,” Ledisi

“Still,” Mali Music

Best R&B song

“First Began”

“Location”

“Redbone”

“Supermodel”

“That’s What I Like”

Best R&B album

Freudian, Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule, Ledisi

24K Magic, Bruno Mars

Gumbo, PJ Morton

Feel The Real, Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Performance

“Bounce Back,” Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B

“4:44,” JAY-Z

“Humble,” Kendrick Lamar

“Bad And Boujee,” Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“PRBLMS,” 6LACK

“Crew,” GoldLink feat. Brent Faiyaz, Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud,” Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé

“Loyalty,” Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

“Love Galore,” feat. Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bodak Yellow”

“Chase Me”

“Humble”

“Sassy”

“The Story of O.J.”

Best Country Solo Performance

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Losing You,” Alison Krauss

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use A Love Song,” Maren Morris

“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man,” Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good,” Lady Antebellum

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

“Drink’ Problem,” Midland

Best Country Song

“Better Man”

“Body Like A Back Road”

“Broken Halos”

“Drinkin’ Problem”

“Tin Man”

Best New Age Album

Reflection, Brian Eno

SongVersation: Medicine, India.Arie

Dancing On Water, Peter Kater

Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5, Kitaro

Spiral Revelation, Steve Roach

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Can’t Remember Why”

“Dance Of Shiva”

“Whisper Not”

“Miles Beyond”

“Ilimba”

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Journey, Jean Baylor

A Social Call, Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass And Blind, Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter, Randy Porter

Dreams And Daggers, Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Uptown, Downtown, Bill Charlap Trio

Rebirth, Billy Childs

Project Freedom, Joey DeFrancesco & The People

Open Book, Fred Hersch

The Dreamer Is The Dream, Chris Potter

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

MONK’estra Vol. 2, John Beasley

Jigsaw, Alan Ferber Big Band

Bringin’ It, Christian McBride Big Band

Homecoming, Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

Whispers On The Wind, Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge

Best Latin Jazz Album

Hybrido – From Rio to Wayne Shorter, Antonio Adolfo

Oddara, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos, Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

Típico, Miguel Zenón

Jazz Tango, Pablo Ziegler Trio

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Too Hard Not To,” Tina Campbell

“You Deserve It,” JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn

“Better Days,” Le’Andria

“My Life,” The Walls Group

“Never Have To Be Alone,” CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Oh My Soul,” Casting Crowns

“Clean,” Natalie Grant

“What A Beautiful Name,” Hillsong Worship

“Even If,” MercyMe

“Hills And Valleys,” Tauren Wells

Best Gospel Album

Crossover: Live From Music City, Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me, Le’Andria

Close, Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song, Anita Wilson

Let Them Fall In Love, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Rise, Danny Gokey

Echoes, Matt Maher

Lifer, MercyMe

Hills And Valleys, Tauren Wells

Chain Breaker, Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1, The Collingsworth Family

Give Me Jesus, Larry Cordle

Resurrection, Joseph Habedank

Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope, Reba McEntire

Hope For All Nations, Karen Peck & New River

Best Latin Pop Album

Lo Único Constante, Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte, Juanes

Amar Y Vivir  En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017, La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado, Shakira

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Ayo, Bomba Estéreo

Pa’ Fuera, C4 Trío & Desorden Público

Salvavidas De Hielo, Jorge Drexler

El Paradise, Los Amigos Invisibles

Residente, Residente

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (incl. Tejano)

Ni Diablo Ni Santo, Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda

Ayer Y Hoy, Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Momentos, Alex Campos

Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas, Aida Cuevas

Zapateando En El Norte, Humberto Novoa

Best Tropical Latin Album

Albita, Albita

Art Of The Arrangement, Doug Beavers

Salsa Big Band, Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Gente Valiente, Silvestre Dangond

Indestructible, Diego El Cigala

Best American Roots Performance

“Killer Diller Blues,” Alabama Shakes

“Let My Mother Live,” Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Arkansas Farmboy,” Glen Campbell

“Steer Your Way,” Leonard Cohen

“I Never Cared For You,” Alison Krauss

Best American Roots Song

“Cumberland Gap”

“I Wish You Well”

“If We Were Vampires”

“It Ain’t Over Yet”

“My Only True Friend”

Best Americana Album

Southern Blood, Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day, Brent Cobb

Beast Epic, Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Brand New Day, The Mavericks

Best Bluegrass Album

Fiddler’s Dream, Michael Cleveland

Laws Of Gravity, The Infamous Stringdusters

Original, Bobby Osborne

Universal Favorite, Noam Pikelny

All The Rage – In Concert Volume One, Rhonda Vincent And The Rage

Best Traditional Blues Album

Migration Blues, Eric Bibb

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Roll And Tumble, R.L. Boyce

Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train, Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

Blue & Lonesome, The Rolling Stones

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Recorded Live In Lafayette, Sonny Landreth

TajMo, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

Got Soul, Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Live From The Fox Oakland, Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Folk Album

Mental Illness, Aimee Mann

Semper Femina, Laura Marling

The Queen Of Hearts, Offa Rex

You Don’t Own Me Anymore, The Secret Sisters

The Laughing Apple, Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Top Of The Mountain, Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers

Ho’okena 3.0, Ho’okena

Kalenda, Lost Bayou Ramblers

Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand, Northern Cree

Pua Kiele, Josh Tatofi

Best Reggae Album

Chronology, Chronixx

Lost In Paradise, Common Kings

Wash House Ting, J Boog

Stony Hill, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

Avrakedabra, Morgan Heritage

Best World Music Album

Memoria De Los Sentidos, Vicente Amigo

Para Mi, Buika

Rosa Dos Ventos, Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Elwan, Tinariwen

Best Children’s Album

Brighter Side, Gustafer Yellowgold

Feel What U Feel, Lisa Loeb

Lemonade, Justin Roberts

Rise Shine #Woke, Alphabet Rockers

Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Best Spoken Word Album

Astrophysics For People In A Hurry, Neil Degrasse Tyson

Born To Run, Bruce Springsteen

Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter, Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders), Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffal

The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher

Best Comedy Album

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Dave Chappelle

Cinco, Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust, Sarah Silverman

What Now?, Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theatre Album

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hello, Dolly!

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Baby Driver

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Hidden Figures: The Album

La La Land

Moana: The Songs

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Arrival

Dunkirk

Game Of Thrones: Season 7

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“City Of Stars”

“How Far I’ll Go”

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

“Never Give Up”

“Stand Up For Something”

Best Instrumental Composition

“Alkaline”

“Choros #3”

“Home Free (For Peter Joe)”

“Three Revolutions”

“Warped Cowboy”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella

“All Hat, No Saddle”

“Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra”

“Home Free (For Peter Joe)”

“Ugly Beauty/Pannonica”

“White Christmas”

Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals

“Another Day Of Sun”

“Every Time We Say Goodbye”

“I Like Myself”

“I Loves You Porgy/There’s A Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon For New York”

“Putin”

Best Recording Package

El Orisha De La Rosa

Mura Masa

Pure Comedy

Sleep Well Beast

Solid State

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta

Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds

May 1977: Get Shown The Light

The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition

Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares

Best Album Notes

Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth

Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition

The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin

Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor Of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute

Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings

Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams

Best Historical Album

Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta

The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955

Leonard Bernstein – The Composer

Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa

Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Every Where Is Some Where

Is This The Life We Really Want?

Natural Conclusion

No Shape

24K Magic

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Best Remixed Recording

“Can’t Let You Go” (Louie Vega Roots Mix)

“Funk O’ De Funk” (SMLE Remix)

“Undercover” (Adventure Club Remix)

“A Violent Noise” (Four Tet Remix)

“You Move” (Latroit Remix)

Best Surround Sound Album

Early Americans

Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man

So Is My Love

3-D The Catalogue

Tyberg: Masses

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs

Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man

Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio

Tyberg: Masses

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Manfred Eicher

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

Concertos For Orchestra, Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches, Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente, Michael Tilson Thomas & San Francisco Symphony

Mahler: Symphony No. 5, Osmo Vänskä & Minnesota Orchestra

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio, Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Best Opera Recording

Berg: Lulu, Lothar Koenigs, Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen, Johan Reuter, Jay David Saks, & The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

Berg: Wozzeck, Hans Graf, Anne Schwanewilms, Roman Trekel, Hans Graf & Houston Symphony, Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus

Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles, Gianandrea Noseda, Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani, Nicolas Testé, Jay David Saks & The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Handel: Ottone, George Petrou, Max Emanuel Cencic, Lauren Snouffer, Jacob Händel & Il Pomo D’Oro

Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel, Valery Gergiev, Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina, Kira Loginova, Ilya Petrov, Mariinsky Orchestra & Mariinsky Chorus

Best Choral Performance

Bryars: The Fifth Century, Donald Nally, PRISM Quartet & The Crossing)

Handel: Messiah, Andrew Davis, Noel Edison, Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples, Erin Wall, Toronto Symphony Orchestra & Toronto Mendelssohn Choir

Mansurian: Requiem, Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, Anja Petersen, Andrew Redmond, Münchener Kammerorchester & RIAS Kammerchor

Music Of The Spheres, Nigel Short & Tenebrae

Tyberg: Masses, Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1, Arcangelo

Death & The Maiden, Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Divine Theatre – Sacred Motets By Giaches De Wert, Stile Antico

Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann, Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich

Martha Argerich & Friends – Live From Lugano 2016, Martha Argerich & Various Artists

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Bach: The French Suites, Murray Perahia

Haydn: Cello Concertos, Steven Isserlis & Florian Donderer

Levina: The Piano Concertos, Maria Lettberg & Ariane Matiakh

Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2, Frank Peter Zimmermann & Alan Gilbert

Transcendental, Daniil Trifonov

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas, Philippe Jaroussky, Petra Müllejans, Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann, Juan de la Rubia & Freiburger Barockorchester

Crazy Girl Crazy, Barbara Hannigan & Orchestra Ludwig

Gods & Monsters, Nicholas Phan & Myra Huang

In War & Peace – Harmony Through Music, Joyce DiDonato, Maxim Emelyanychev & Il Pomo D’Oro

Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift, Joyce DiDonato, Maxim Emelyanychev, & Il Pomo D’Oro

Best Classical Compendium

Barbara, Alexandre Tharaud & Cécile Lenoir

Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto, Giancarlo Guerrero & Tim Handley

Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir, Reinbert de Leeuw & Guido Tichelman

Les Routes De L’Esclavage, Jordi Savall & Benjamin Bleton

Mademoiselle: Première Audience – Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger, Lucy Mauro

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude, Richard Danielpour, Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony

Higdon: Viola Concerto, Jennifer Higdon, Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony

Mansurian: Requiem, Tigran Mansurian, Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester

Schoenberg, Adam: Picture Studies, Adam Schoenberg, Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony

Zhou Tian: Concerto For Orchestra, Zhou Tian, Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Best Music Video

“Up All Night”

“Makeba”

“The Story Of O.J.”

“HUMBLE.”

“1-800-273-8255”

Best Music Film

One More Time With Feeling, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Long Strange Trip, The Grateful Dead

The Defiant Ones, Various Artists

Soundbreaking, Various Artists

Two Trains Runnin’, Various Artists

