2017 GRAMMY Winners: Check Out the Complete List

The 59th annual GRAMMY Awards took place on Sunday night and from the moment that Adele opened the show and crooned “Hello” to the star-studded crowd, it was clear that it was going to be a big night for the music industry. Twenty One Pilots accepted their gramophone sans pants, Beyoncé debuted her baby bump IRL, Adele restarted her George Michael tribute mid-song and a whole lot of awards were given out.

Here’s the full list of winners announced during the Feb. 13th broadcast.

Best New Artist:

Chance The Rapper — WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots — WINNER

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul

Best Rock Performance:

“Blackstar” — David Bowie — WINNER

“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” — Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

“The Sound Of Silence” — Disturbed

“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Country Solo Performance:

“My Church” — Maren Morris — WINNER

“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Lemonade — Beyoncé — WINNER

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best Rap Album:

Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper — WINNER

And The Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul

Major Key — DJ Khaled

Views — Drake

Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q

The Life Of Pablo — Kanye West

Song Of The Year:

“Hello” — Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) — WINNER

“Formation”— Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles and Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself” —Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten and Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Record Of The Year:

“Hello”— Adele — WINNER

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Album Of The Year:

25 — Adele — WINNER

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Best Pop Vocal Album:

25 — Adele — WINNER

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

For the full list of winners from all 84 GRAMMY categories, check out the GRAMMY’s official site, here.

