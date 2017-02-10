2017 GRAMMY Winners: Check Out the Complete List

The 59th annual GRAMMY Awards took place on Sunday night and from the moment that Adele opened the show and crooned “Hello” to the star-studded crowd, it was clear that it was going to be a big night for the music industry. Twenty One Pilots accepted their gramophone sans pants, Beyoncé debuted her baby bump IRL, Adele restarted her George Michael tribute mid-song and a whole lot of awards were given out.
Here’s the full list of winners announced during the Feb. 13th broadcast.
Best New Artist:
Chance The Rapper — WINNER
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots — WINNER
“Closer” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake
“Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul
Best Rock Performance:
“Blackstar” — David Bowie — WINNER
“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” — Alabama Shakes
“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
“The Sound Of Silence” — Disturbed
“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots
Best Country Solo Performance:
“My Church” — Maren Morris — WINNER
“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Lemonade — Beyoncé — WINNER
Ology — Gallant
We Are King — KING
Malibu — Anderson .Paak
Anti — Rihanna
Best Rap Album:
Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper — WINNER
And The Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul
Major Key — DJ Khaled
Views — Drake
Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q
The Life Of Pablo — Kanye West
Song Of The Year:
“Hello” — Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) — WINNER
“Formation”— Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles and Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
“Love Yourself” —Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten and Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
Record Of The Year:
“Hello”— Adele — WINNER
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Album Of The Year:
25 — Adele — WINNER
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Views — Drake
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Best Pop Vocal Album:
25 — Adele — WINNER
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia
For the full list of winners from all 84 GRAMMY categories, check out the GRAMMY’s official site, here.
