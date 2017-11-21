10 Items on Goop’s Holiday Gift List That Are the MOST Extra

It’s the most wonderful extra time of the year. A time when budgets go out the window in favour of excessive spending, and that online shopping cart gets more full than your tum on Thanksgiving.

While we here at FLARE have our own gift guide with everything from the perfect pick for your office gift exchange to luxe gifts that are *actually* under $50, we couldn’t help but notice (and LOL) at some of the over-the-top items included on Goop’s holiday list this year.

The website that sells $90 vitamin and supplement pouches and stickers that claim to “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies,” has rounded up their fave products in 12 different holiday gift guides, such as “The Host Gift Guide” and (my personal fave) “The Ridiculous, But Awesome Gift Guide.” To be fair, many of their gift ideas are pretty cool—and not all of them carry such a hefty price tag—but there are some that, oh boy, forced me to raise an eyebrow.

If you thought Tiffany & Co.’s “Everyday Objects” collection—which includes a $1,000 tin can—was the most over-the-top gift money could buy, Goop’s guide will give you a run for your money. (Like, legit, you will be running after all your money if you decide to actually buy these way overpriced picks)

Don’t believe us? Take a gander at some of Goop’s most extra suggestions for ways to spend your hard-earned cash in a heartbeat.

1 of 10 Previous Next Tumblr

Nothing puts you in the red quite like a bougie box of blueberries Josh Pond Farm blueberry subscription box, three months for $145, joshpond.com

Previous 1. Nothing puts you in the red quite like a bougie box of blueberries Josh Pond Farm blueberry subscription box, three months for $145, joshpond.com

2. A leather folder, because clearly, paper is for schmucks Fiaru Folder, $88, goop.com

3. Marble-sized spheres that promise stronger kegels and better orgasms Benwa Balls Ø2 , $885, goop.com (only ships to the U.S.)

4. A brass bookmark to add a little luxury to your literature Brass and leather bookmark, $125, goop.com

5. The infamous jade egg, which promises to "connect the second chakra (the heart) and yoni for optimal self-love and well being" Jade egg, $66, goop.com

6. The only thing about this dartboard that misses the mark is the insane price tag Dartboard and set of six darts, $500, goop.com

7. A cashmere throw that costs more than a plane ticket from Ottawa to Toronto Caroline cashmere wrap, $495, goop.com

8. A water bottle containing a rose quartz crystal to "infuse water with positive energy" Rose quartz bottle, $80, goop.com

9. Completely gratuitous bathroom accessories Set of three brass vessels, $170, goop.com

10. An artisanal chocolate cutter, because fancy people don’t just bite into their Reese’s peanut butter cups* Gentner design chocolate cutter, price available upon request, gentnerdesign.com *full disclosure, this item is from Goop’s “ Ridiculous, but Awesome ” list, and well, it definitely lives up to one of those descriptors Next

Related:

We Asked an RD About Gwyneth Paltrow Supplements: “I Can’t Even”

NASA: Earth to Goop! Stickers Are Not a Health Product

Holiday Gift Guide 2017

