Emma Watson, Gal Gadot & More Golden Globes Presenters Who’ve Spoken Out Against Inequality

The January 7 Golden Globes are likely to be a different kind of party than in years past. It will be the first major film and TV awards ceremony since the entertainment industry basically imploded with sexual assault allegations against famous Hollywood men (including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K. and Dustin Hoffman in the last months of 2017). Airing less a week after the announcement of Time’s Up, the movement to fight harassment and inequality in all industries launched by more than 300 Hollywood women, the Globes—typically the most loosey-goosey boozy party of all the awards shows—might be less champagne-fuelled raunch and more somber social commentary, with many women in attendance also expected to don black as a sign of solidarity with the victims.

There’s no doubt that host Seth Myers has his work cut out for him—seriously, what joke will seem appropriate when so many past monologues have been chockablock with jabs about older actors dating younger women, various sex acts and, less we forget, p. much all of Ricky Gervais’s bawdy humour? (Anything even remotely sexual seems totally out of line right now, so that leaves all the Trump jokes, I guess? Good luck, Seth, for real.) But aside from Myer’s monologue, which the late-night host tells People will address the Hollywood harassment epidemic, we’re betting our bottom dollar that many of the Golden Globe presenters, nominees and award winners who take the mic won’t shy away from the conversation either.

Nominees Jessica Chastain and Reese Witherspoon, both vocal proponents of equal rights and supporters of Time’s Up, will surely have something to say if they win in their respective categories, not to mention last year’s Cecil B. DeMille recipient Meryl Streep, nominees Octavia Spencer and Mary J. Blige, and pretty much every nominee in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category (hi, Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Stone). And considering that several women confirmed to present awards on Sunday have spoken out against misogynist BS in the past, we’re gearing up to hear some choice words from some of our favourite Hollywood ladies.

Here are the presenters who have spoken out against sexism, inequality and harassment before and are most likely to go off-script come Sunday night’s 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Emma Watson

The Beauty and the Beast star, self-proclaimed feminist and Time’s Up supporter has spoken her mind in the past about such topics as why the gender wage gap is bullshit and how her baring her breasts in a fashion editorial has no bearing on how “good” or “bad” a feminist she is.

“Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality,” she said in a television interview following uproar over a revealing photo in this Vanity Fair shoot. “I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it.”

And in a 2014 United Nations speech, the UN Goodwill Ambassador and founder of HeForShe, an initiative that aims to get men and boys to join the fight for gender equality, said: “I am from Britain and think it is right that as a woman I am paid the same as my male counterparts. I think it is right that I should be able to make decisions about my own body. I think it is right that women be involved on my behalf in the policies and decision-making of my country. I think it is right that socially I am afforded the same respect as men. But sadly I can say that there is no one country in the world where all women can expect to receive these rights,” she said. “No country in the world can yet say they have achieved gender equality.” Do you think she’ll stay mum before handing her statue off? We think—and hope—not.

Gender equality not only liberates women but also men from prescribed gender stereotypes. #heforshe — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) August 18, 2014

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman actor once told a Rolling Stone reporter that “every woman, every man, everyone should be a feminist. Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.” She also reportedly refused to move forward with a Wonder Woman sequel if disgraced producer, Brett Ratner (who has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least seven women) wasn’t removed from the project. Thanks in part to her ultimatum, which was echoed by several of her Wonder Woman colleagues, Ratner’s out and Gadot’s remains in—and we think she may have some *thoughts* when she takes the Globes stage.

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Oct 13, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Kerry Washington

The Scandal star has spoken publicly about racism and sexism in Hollywood in the past, saying, “I look for work that makes us feel less alone not by forcing us to be part of one kind of hero’s journey, but realizing that heroes come in many shapes and sizes and hues and genders and gender fluidities,” during a brunch at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2017. Talking about starting her own production company and producing Confirmation, she spoke about the importance of hiring other women, people of colour and people of the LGBTQ community. “I want to make sure that people society has labeled as ‘other’ have a chance to be leaders, and to make the table look like what the real world looks like,” she said.

Washington is also one of the hundreds of famous names who are part of Time’s Up so we can only assume she might want to get a few things off of her mind—a call to support, perhaps?

I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. ⁰@TIMESUPNOW https://t.co/4zd5g2ByU0 pic.twitter.com/0h8ojLOq9U — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 1, 2018

Greta Gerwig

The Ladybird director may have been robbed of a much-deserved Globe nomination (as were female directors Patty Jenkins of Wonder Woman and Dee Rees of Mudbound—but that’s another story), yet she’s set to take the stage to present an award on January 7 and we can only hope the filmmaker, actor and fervent supporter of women in film will drop the mic. Gerwig commented on the sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men in the entertainment industry that came out after Weinstein was outed as a serial predator, telling CBC, “I love film so much and I only ever want that to be a place where people can be vulnerable and can be passionate and excited about this and not have it be something that’s abused for someone else’s power grab—and I find it heartbreaking.”

Carol Burnett

Can you say “icon”? As Lauren Duca wrote in a 2015 celebration of Burnett entitled “Carol Burnett Is A Feminist Hero Whether She Knows It Or Not,” Burnett’s very presence as the first female host of a comedy variety show in the 1960s, when TV screens were dominated by men, solidified her feminist cred early on.”‘You know, Carol, variety is a man’s game,’ CBS told her at the time, trying to talk her out of creating what would become The Carol Burnett Show,” writes Duca. “She didn’t listen to them, of course; she just did what she wanted to do.” We can only hope the legit legend will continue to do what she wants and share just a drop of her hard-earned wisdom when she hands out an award at the ceremony.

Other presenters who are confirmed as presenters on January 7 include Alicia Vikander, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Shirley MacLaine, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Edgar Ramírez, Sharon Stone, Amy Poehler, Ricky Martin, Chris Hemsworth, Greta Gerwig, Halle Berry, Kelly Clarkson, Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert and Sarah Jessica Parker.

