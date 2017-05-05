If you’re addicted to watching Kim on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you now have a chance to be on the other side of the TV. The 36-year-old star is looking for up-and-coming makeup artists, hair stylists and beauty bloggers to join her new reality beauty competition show, Glam Masters.

Kim announced on Thursday that she’s searching for the “newest member” of her glam squad, and told her 99.2 million Instagram followers to head to Lifetime’s website if they want to apply. According to the network’s description, Glam Masters sounds like a MasterChef-meets-The Bachelor type of reality show, where hopeful beauty gurus fight it out to win a coveted spot on Kim’s team—one that includes makeup artists Joyce Bonelli and Mario Dedivanovic. If we’ve learned anything from Kardashian-produced TV, Glam Masters is going to be as glamorous as it is dramatic.

“Four lucky bloggers will go head-to-head on each week’s episode of Glam Masters, Lifetime’s website says. “Only a few will make it to semi-finals and eventually finals, where one will become the Glam Master. The next big name in the beauty world could be YOU.”

Apart from earning the title of “Glam Master,” it looks like the winner will likely become the Beauty Director for Kardashian Apps, based on the show’s application form. The prize is a pretty sweet gig, considering all KUWTK sisters have wildly popular platforms (plus, think how unreal your Instagram feed will be).

While it looks like this project has been in the works since last year, Kim’s fresh call-out gives us hope that beauty fanatics still have a chance to make their Kardashian-filled dreams come true. And if Kim and Kylie’s latest collab for Kylie Cosmetics is any indication, the Kardashian beauty empire is just getting started.

