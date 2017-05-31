Although celebs make fame look super glamorous, stars like Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kid Cudi, Miley Cyrus and Ellie Goulding have opened up about the challenges of navigating the spotlight. They’ve done away with illusion of perfection in favour of showing us that celebrities really are just like us, and deal with problems too.

Following in their brave footsteps, Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez recently opened up about her own mental health battles in a silent video on Instagram. Take a peek below.

“My beautiful friend @antonsoggiu came to visit from Norway and he included me in his magical art. TEN SECOND PORTRAITS. It’s always great to be in front of his lens but this time it was just me,” she wrote on Instagram. “Bare and exposed in the streets of L.A. No makeup. No styling. Just me. I suffer from anxiety. And watching this clip I could see how anxious I was but I empathize with myself. I wanted to protect her and tell her it’s OK to be anxious, there is nothing different or strange about having anxiety and I will prevail. I like watching this video. It makes me uncomfortable but there is a freedom I feel maybe even an acceptance. This is me. Puro Gina.”

Celebrities talking about their mental health struggles helps fight stigma and encourages fans to be open as well. Social media has its drawbacks, but can also be a powerful tool for change. Knowing that even the most seemingly “perfect” stars have issues makes us all feel a little less alone. Gina, this is us. Saying thank you.

