The Makeup World Is Not Here for Gigi Hadid’s New Jetsetter Palette

INTRODUCING THE #GIGIxMAYBELLINE JETSETTER PALETTE: I always wanted a palette that I could throw right in my purse or travel bag and know I have everything to do a light-everyday look, quickly and easily. I didn’t want to have to open my makeup bag in the car or on a plane and take all the products out and worry about dropping anything or having somewhere to set it while I held my mirror. The Jetsetter Palette includes contour powder/bronzer, blush, powder highlight, concealer, lip gloss, eye shadow, black powder liner, a mini mascara, mini blush/contour and liner/eyeshadow brushes AND a mirror!!! I love mixing it up and using the lip as cheek tint, the eyeshadow to fill my eyebrows, blush on my eyelids, concealer as a nude lip base, etc. It’s the most luxurious touch-up ever!!!!!! Can’t wait to see how & where you use yours! COMING SOON TO @ULTABEAUTY !!!! OUR EXCLUSIVE UK Jetsetter Palette DROP – @BOOTSUK ONLINE – SOLD OUT IN LESS THAN 90 MINS THIS MORNING!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH! Stay tuned to @maybelline for launch dates for your country!

Supermodel extraordinaire and our everyday fashion inspo Gigi Hadid recently announced her first makeup collaboration with Maybelline, so naturally everyone was pretty flipping excited. But Friday’s U.K. launch of the Gigi x Maybelline Jetsetter Palette—which includes two concealers, two lip balms, four eyeshadows, one blush, one matte bronzer, one highlighter and one mini mascara—turned out to be pretty disappointing.

While the palette did sell out in 90 minutes, and while its package does have that millennial pink hue we love so much, the makeup world promptly clapped back with an onslaught of questions upon seeing pics and learning the price of the prod.

First and foremost, a lot of people are saying the palette looks like literal child’s play…

… Especially when compared to other celeb lines, like Kim Kardashian’s KKW and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty

Not only does the quality look questionable, but it only comes in one shade—cough, it’s super light—and that simply doesn’t fly (Team RiRi 4Ever)

All that’s left to do is wait and see what the rest of the collection looks like when the palette (and the rest of the prods) makes its way to Canada on October 22 on Ulta and November 5 in stores. We’ll keep you posted on what we think when we get our hands on it.

