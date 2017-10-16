The Makeup World Is Not Here for Gigi Hadid’s New Jetsetter Palette

Supermodel extraordinaire and our everyday fashion inspo Gigi Hadid recently announced her first makeup collaboration with Maybelline, so naturally everyone was pretty flipping excited. But Friday’s U.K. launch of the Gigi x Maybelline Jetsetter Palette—which includes two concealers, two lip balms, four eyeshadows, one blush, one matte bronzer, one highlighter and one mini mascara—turned out to be pretty disappointing.

While the palette did sell out in 90 minutes, and while its package does have that millennial pink hue we love so much, the makeup world promptly clapped back with an onslaught of questions upon seeing pics and learning the price of the prod.

First and foremost, a lot of people are saying the palette looks like literal child’s play…

The Gigi Hadid x Maybelline palette looks like one of those fake make up palettes you would play “pretend” with when you were 3 — garbage ghoul (@SassafrasRoots8) October 14, 2017

Gigi Hadid × Maybelline Palette pic.twitter.com/vpP6tgbuVl — Marissa M. (@RissaRoyal) October 15, 2017

… Especially when compared to other celeb lines, like Kim Kardashian’s KKW and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty

That Gigi hadid palette looks like aliexpress version of kkw or fenty beauty…girl…bye pic.twitter.com/ZcXyOCIMoM — (@XarolineBlqck) October 13, 2017

Not only does the quality look questionable, but it only comes in one shade—cough, it’s super light—and that simply doesn’t fly (Team RiRi 4Ever)

I never thought it was possible for makeup to look like it needed seasoning until I saw the Gigi hadid x maybelline palette — Holly (@Holly_patra) October 15, 2017

What grown ass woman is gonna spend $30 on a Gigi Hadid palette with basic ass pigments? — #PrayForMexico (@watkimsays) October 14, 2017

Also doesnt look very usable for woc — spaghetti (@highlighthunnie) October 14, 2017

All that’s left to do is wait and see what the rest of the collection looks like when the palette (and the rest of the prods) makes its way to Canada on October 22 on Ulta and November 5 in stores. We’ll keep you posted on what we think when we get our hands on it.