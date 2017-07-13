This is Not a Drill: Gigi and Zayn Are on the Cover of Vogue

True or false: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik on the cover of American Vogue’s August issue is the most delightful thing you’ll see today. Trick question because duuuuuhhh, just look at these two! Young, beautiful and in love (and not to mention, filthy stinking rich). Le sigh. Here they are looking like a couple of fresh-faced, pattern-mixing teens on a back-to-school issue of Seventeen magazine circa 1992. Here for it.
The cover line reads “Gigi & Zayn Shop Each Other’s Closets” and in the accompanying editorial, the adorable couple model what the magazine calls “gender-bending fashions” along with Gigi’s baby bro and up-and-coming model, Anwar. Think interchangeable tracksuits for the couple, a lacy Victorian blouse for Anwar and classic menswear for all (including a pair of corduroy suits that will kill you dead).
In the interview, the trio of impossibly gorgeous models talk about how their generation cares less and less about traditional gender codes when it comes to dressing. Gigi, 22, and Zayn, 24, mention borrowing from each other’s closets; apparently, Zayn has an Anna Sui t-shirt of Gigi’s he likes to co-opt.
“I like that shirt. And if it’s tight on me, so what? It doesn’t matter if it was made for a girl.”
Baby bro Anwar, 18, echoes the blasé approach to gender-based dressing saying, “People our age, we’re just chill. You can be whoever you want as long as you’re being yourself.”
Peep the full shoot here.
