Get Ready to Meet The Real Housewives of Toronto

Kara Alloway

“Who says you can’t have it all? You have to be disciplined, own it, never short sell the privilege and above all else…don’t take yourself too seriously.” That is Kara Alloway’s life mantra, according to her website’s “Me Me Me” page. Married to corporate attorney Graham Alloway, Kara is a society staple and a proud full-time mom. She runs in high fashion circles (she’s currently at NYFW), and she uses fashion as an escape from all the crazy life throws at her. The socialite is definitely one to pay attention to—she made it onto the Toronto Sun’s list of Torontonians to Watch in 2017 where it was suggested that she could be the break-out diva on this season of Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s also a major philanthropist, and most recently was on the committee of the AMBI Gala at TIFF.

Ann Kaplan

Ann Kaplan—who describes herself as a mix of “Scottish, Hawaiian and Botox”—isn’t your typical housewife. Not only is she the mother of seven children and a wife to leading plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Mullholland, she’s also a serious businesswoman in her own right. Ann is President and CEO of iFinance Canada, she’s won several awards as a leader in business, written multiple books and is currently getting her PhD. We’re impressed.

Roxy Earle

Next up is Roxy Earle, a fashionista known for her passion for luxury travel (I mean, who *wouldn’t* have a passion for that?). According to her Instagram page, she is “living fabulously”. Roxy also has a lifestyle blog where she chats about her favourite things in life—travel, fashion, beauty, puppies (same). She and businessman Raghu Kilmabi married last year in a jealousy-inducing lavish ceremony, and she’s now stepmother to his children.

Jana Webb

She’s a single mother of one, an athlete and a CEO? Jana Webb—who is cute as a button by the way—is the definition of independent woman goals. She’s the creator of Joga, a jacked up style of yoga that’s used by elite athletes everywhere. You can often catch her on CBC’s Steven and Chris show as their Fitness Expert, and she’s also appeared on CTV and Breakfast Television, plus she has her own Tedx Talk. The fitness guru has also a partnered with Under Armour—which you can see all over her Instagram. She’s no doubt going to be giving us major fitness inspiration during this season of RHOT.

Gregoriane Minot

Known for hosting lavish parties—at which she’s always the centre of attention—Gregoriane Minot is a French Canadian actress who’s temporarily stepped away from the entertainment business to raise her two children. She’s married to Pierre Jutras, President of the Spoke Club, and they have the most darling little family. She’s good friends with the next housewife on the list, so get ready for some fun clique dynamics to play out this season!

Joan Kelley Walker

Just a small town girl living in a crazy world, Joan Kelley Walker is a self-proclaimed workaholic. She’s a writer, a humanitarian, a producer, a model and TV host of Red Carpet Diary, where she chats with big-time celebs on the red caret. Oh, and she’s a mother of two. Married to Don Walker (one of Canada’s wealthiest businessmen), Joan loves fashion and interior design, and has decorated their *many* homes herself. But what she loves most is the philanthropic work she does with organizations like World Vision—she even received their Heroes for Children Power of Generosity award.

Real Housewives of Toronto premieres March 7 at 10 p.m. ET on Slice!

