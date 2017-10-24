George Clooney Is All of Us with His Fears About His Fresh New Babes

Bless George Clooney. This silver-haired literal daddy may be married to real-life superwoman and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, but he’s still a hot mess inside.

You read that right folks. While Clooney may be seem like the epitome of a Nespresso-drinking, suave and worldly gentleman, he isn’t as smooth as he’d like to have us all believe. Case in point: he told Jimmy Kimmel on Kimmel’s eponymous late-night talk show that when it comes to his fresh new babies (a.k.a. his 4-month-old twins), he’s still afraid of “breaking them they’re so little.”

The new dad to twins Ella and Alexander Clooney, born June 6, spoke about being “scared to death” of holding his young babes—and although I’m not a parent myself, I can relate to this fear.

Not to betray my ovaries but TBH when it comes to babies, Clooney and I have the similar concerns. While my friends clamour to hold the next generation of our ever-growing squad, I tend to hang back and admire from a safe distance. I can barely clutch my cellphone without it spontaneously slipping and crashing onto the concrete… and you want to let me literally hold a baby’s life in my hands? ARE YOU CRAZY?

Yes, I hear that the heads of babies smell like some potent combination of clean laundry and heaven—but let’s also not forget, that sweet-smelling noggin is also too heavy for the tiny neck it sits on and there’s a soft spot somewhere that you shouldn’t touch.

For all you parents or proud aunties/uncles out there ready to tell me and C-Daddy that babies are actually very resilient and the soft spot really isn’t as scary as it seems, there’s no need. I’ve heard it before. Yes, I get it. Babies are born to withstand our bumbling attempts to raise them. But hey, all I’m saying is that when it comes to teeny-tiny kids, I get where George is coming from.

But don’t worry, George. Before you know it, Ella and Alexander will keep you up fretting late at night for entirely different reasons—like sneaking out past curfew to hang with Rumi and Sir (we can dream!). So now’s the time to (carefully) snuggle those babes while you can.

