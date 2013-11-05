FLARE Was There: Booby Ball

This year Booby Ball was varsity themed and FLARE was there offering guests a sit-down with Stila Canada’s makeup artists—here’s a glimpse at the night.

1

1 of 12

Previous
Next
Photo by Wandering Eye

Booby Ball 2013: #BOOBYU Edition

This year's Toronto edition of Booby Ball was varsity themed and set in the expansive Polson Pier property along the city's waterfront (formerly the grounds of Sound Academy). With guests running amuck clad in nerd uniforms, varsity jackets and cheerleader get-ups, racing between activations to receive a grade on their #BOOBYU report card, the night was one to remember. FLARE was there, with Stila Canada, dolling up the "students" all night long. Only the star students (who asked for the FLARE look!) got an A+ at our station. Click through the gallery and see if we spotted you.

Previous
Next

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

One comment on “FLARE Was There: Booby Ball

  1. I really enjoy the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
    insurancewhisper

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources