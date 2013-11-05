Booby Ball 2013: #BOOBYU Edition

This year's Toronto edition of Booby Ball was varsity themed and set in the expansive Polson Pier property along the city's waterfront (formerly the grounds of Sound Academy). With guests running amuck clad in nerd uniforms, varsity jackets and cheerleader get-ups, racing between activations to receive a grade on their #BOOBYU report card, the night was one to remember. FLARE was there, with Stila Canada, dolling up the "students" all night long. Only the star students (who asked for the FLARE look!) got an A+ at our station. Click through the gallery and see if we spotted you.