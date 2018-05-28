Harkle Are Reportedly Coming to *This* Small Canadian Town for Their Honeymoon

The newlywed royal couple are apparently heading into the Canadian wilderness for their honeymoon—but don’t worry, they won’t be roughing it.

According to TMZ, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going to picturesque Alberta to stay at the ~cosy~ Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, which is located within the hella gorgeous Jasper National Park. Per TMZ, the happy couple will be crashing in the property’s “6,000 sq. ft. Outlook Cabin” known as “The Royal Retreat.” The sizeable cabin means there will be plenty of room for Markle to escape Harry should he snore.

Sources told the outlet that the lodge “ordered some gear and goodies it doesn’t normally keep on hand” especially for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Paparazzi Bear repellent perhaps? Even though the luxury resort is super secluded, TMZ says that both British and Canadian security will be accompanying the royals for their stay. The exact dates of their romantic getaway have not yet been confirmed.

A post shared by Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (@fairmontjpl) on Mar 23, 2018 at 11:16am PDT

The Jasper Park Lodge is known for its incredible landscape and wildlife, including bears, elk and deer. It’s also a fave Canadian getaway for other members of the Royal Family: King George VI and Queen Elizabeth stayed there in 1939, and so did the Queen and Prince Phillip back in 2005.

As someone who once stayed at the lodge, I have one piece of advice to Markle and Harry: listen to staff when they tell you NOT to tour through the property’s woods in the dark. They aren’t joking about the wolves.

