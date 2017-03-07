This Women Tell All had me torn between enjoying the redemptive storylines and present-day lessons learned, versus taking deep breaths to calm my racing heart as all-too-real drama played out. Without further ado, in keeping with my Tell All tradition, my top three most memorable moments…
1. Redemption is sweet
Liz’s time in the hot seat ended up getting a bit lost in all the ample airtime dedicated to Corinne (shocking), but it made a great impression on me. Not because it turned into a motivational speech of sorts (though not a bad one), but rather that I felt her time was a fantastic example of Women Tell All being handed over like a gift from the show’s producers to a contestant they’d wronged. I mean, let’s be clear: There are usually three, maybe four hot-seat contestants, and they’re usually reserved for far more prominent contestants than Liz was on this season. I saw the producers giving her that airtime as something of an apology, perhaps a “We’re sorry we exploited your one-night stand with Nick and put words in your mouth and in general made you look pretty terrible” card from Hallmark’s “Apology” aisle. Liz truly used her time purposefully and effectively. Never once did she play victim, even when she—out of all the women with questionable edits—was probably most entitled to do so. She owned her actions, justified them without any defensiveness (a feat unto itself), and turned her experience on the show into a message of positivity, about what she’d overcome and learned. She was evidently very well-liked by the other women—always a good sign—and on the whole came off, for the first time since we’ve known her, as being in control. There’s usually a contestant who wields the Tell All like a tool for redemption, and this go-around that award goes to Liz.
Related: Sharleen Joynt on The Bachelor: Episode 10
2. She said, she said: Corinne vs. Taylor
After being so frustrated watching the WTA audience members—one even sporting a terrifying “Make America Corinne Again” hat—cheer for just about every word out of Corinne’s mouth, it was cathartic to talk about this with Emma and Claire this morning on “Here To Make Friends.” None of us denied Corinne’s entertainment value, nor her artful comedic timing, and we all agreed that we’d been coming around to Corinne the last few episodes. But there were two things that made this (horribly dragged out) segment painful and anxiety-inducing to watch.
First, the producers had clearly chosen a side and it wasn’t Taylor‘s. In Taylor’s hot-seat time, the traditional recap of her time on the show featured every questionable thing Taylor ever said, from the one time she said “she’s a manipulative bitch,” to having “emotional intelligence” on repeat, to prominently featuring the two mentions (in the four-to-six weeks of filming) of her master’s degree. There wasn’t a single nasty quote of Corinne’s, despite there being many more examples of those. When Taylor finally gave Corinne a sincere apology, Corinne answered with nothing more than a smug and self-satisfied “Thank you.” That was when Chris Harrison should have pushed Corinne to offer an apology of her own, or at least sought closure of sorts. But instead he chose that moment to move on to Raquel—glossing over Corinne’s incredible inability to self-reflect. All of the above, combined with the cheesy pasta distribution, showed just how intent the producers were on rewarding Corinne for her job well done all season. Their (both Corinne’s and the producers’) lack of empathy for the impact this has had on Taylor’s profession is really disgraceful; Emma and Claire, who recently interviewed Taylor, informed me that she has had to close her counseling practice. Look, I get that Taylor wasn’t popular either. That was made abundantly clear last night. But Taylor was evidently not aware of the extent to which she wasn’t liked and was quick to apologize. She realized that she was the common denominator there, that where there’s smoke there’s fire, and that she must have done something wrong. She didn’t “own” being condescending, impolite or unlikable, chalking it up to some bullshit “you do you, I’ll do me” adage, but instead clearly felt remorse and immediately sought to make things right. These are traits we should want in our fellow human beings.
Related: A GIF by GIF recap of The Bachelor: Episode 10 (a.k.a. Fantasy Suites!)
Corinne, on the other hand, while a fantastic television character, does not—or at least last night, did not—behave admirably. Nearly everything out of her mouth was a contradiction. First, she dismissed Taylor’s assessment that criticizing each other within the parameters of the show is different than criticizing each other as human beings. Yet, she admitted that the situation made her feel the need to rise above 30 other girls, an obvious indicator that those parameters did indeed bring out a different side of her. She interrupted others freely, yet when she herself was in the hot seat, she dismissed those who interrupted her with, “Why is someone talking?” She defended her questionable behaviour by saying it was all about Nick, standing out to Nick, getting Nick’s attention. Yet, especially for someone who made Final Four, there was nary a mention of Nick or their relationship in her entire (DOUBLE length) hot-seat time. She opened fire on Taylor for judging her and treating her “like a piece of trash” without first getting to know her, yet her claim that Taylor said she didn’t want to be Corinne’s friend because she wasn’t intelligent enough was such a blatant lie—or, as we said on “Here To Make Friends,” such an alternative fact—that it instantly dilutes the credibility of every claim she makes. Corinne’s two modes are going on the offensive and playing victim with no in-between. She takes no fault, never apologizes and doubles down on everyone and everything else. When Taylor opened the door to compromise with her own apology, Corinne really blew it in my eyes. Corinne thinks she won, but she came off as painfully juvenile. Unfortunately, at 24, if she doesn’t realize it by now she probably never will.
3. Class isn’t dead
The rays of hope on the tail end of so much stubborn conflict were Kristina and Rachel. Kristina was elegant, modest and sincere, and I appreciated that her hot-seat time was actually about her relationship with Nick, the reason we all got to know her in the first place. (Compare that with how Corinne lasted longer yet how she hardly addressed Nick.) Above all, Kristina seems to have a palpable appreciation for what she has that is nothing short of inspiring. In my eyes, especially coming from an immigrant who really was given a second chance at a life “in colour,” that message could not be better timed. There was a mic-drop moment when Liz contrasted that message with pointing out how privileged they all are, yet how some (not all) of them were up there arguing with each other over such petty things. That was a meaningful and memorable moment, and easily my favourite of last night’s entire three-hour extravaganza.
Related: Nick Viall on Crying, Commitment and Corinne: “Nothing She Did Was Bad”
Rachel, too, was a vision of grace and class. She and Nick still had good chemistry—they even appeared to share an inside joke or two up there—yet it seemed to have morphed into something platonic but every bit as worthwhile. Rachel has such a quiet but strong sense of self worth that, if I had a daughter, I might actually her allow to watch this show to witness. Rachel knows what she has going for her, yet without a hint of arrogance or entitlement. At 31, you get the real sense she’s going into this with very clear needs and wants, and I for one am SO excited to watch her on her own season.
For more from Sharleen Joynt on The Bachelor, visit her blog, alltheprettypandas.com. Then come back to FLARE.com/themorningafter every Tuesday for a fresh recap!
Tune into The Bachelor Mondays on Omni at 8:00 EST/PST—and catch up on past episodes at www.omnitv.ca/the-bachelor.
Related:
A Farewell to Corinne, in GIFs
Sharleen Joynt on The Bachelor: Episode 9
Welcome to Our New, All-Bachelor, All-the-Time Hub: The Morning After
Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App
Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.
I love you, Sharleen, but I can’t get on board with you here about Taylor. She *almost* won me back, but then promptly put me back in the “NOPE” category when she yelled about “always having to explain normal sh*t.” THAT RIGHT THERE is why people felt she was uppity, condescending and generally not likable.
Don’t get me wrong. Corinne wasn’t an angel, either. But if I had to choose a side, I think it’s VERY telling that the other girls came to Corinne’s side when they backed her on not saying a bad word about anyone else UNTIL PROVOKED.
Now, this bears mentioning – neither one of them were LISTENING to each other last night. But Taylor was so focused on “look at what you’ve done to me” (again, I find myself lacking sympathy – or is it emotional intelligence? – here… why go on a show where you KNOW you’re taking a risk at getting a bad edit that might affect your career?) that she wasn’t listening… an ABSOLUTELY CRUCIAL skill for a therapist.
anon on
I disagree because I think you’ve eliminated context here. Taylor’s outburst that you reference came directly after repeated attempts by Corinne to mischaracterize, perhaps even lie about, an incident, to Taylor’s understandable frustration. I don’t agree with many of Taylor’s choices, but I saw someone genuinely hurt and, on the whole, trying to understand and take responsibility for her actions. I agree with you that you don’t have to condemn Corinne’s behavior to empathize with Taylor and vice versa, but Corinne was dismissive, non-introspective, and unapologetic, irrespective of Taylor’s behavior. If you’re going to judge Taylor by one statement, what about the multiple instances of Corinne saying and doing disrespectful things?
Lia on
I will also add that I did not see most of the girls coming to Corinne’s defense. I saw three rather vocal supporters (Lacey, Josephine, and Jasmine) for Corinne, but many of the other girls stood up for Taylor, including Astrid, Sarah, and Danielle M, and, according to Reality Steve, Danielle L and others.
Lia on
100% agree that I saw genuine hurt there, for sure. My point was that the other girls backed up Corinne that she didn’t say anything disparaging until AFTER Taylor came at her and started talking badly about her.
I think we can both agree that this was one of the most polarizing battle of housemates we’ve ever seen!
And again – neither one of them is innocent here. I don’t wish ill on either of them.
Would we have preferred a non-apology, such as “I’m sorry if you felt hurt by something I said,” or Corinne being (no pun intended) apologetically herself and truly believing she has nothing to apologize for? Let me be clear: I’m not saying I agree with that – in fact, I DO believe she has some things to apologize for, even if she went with something such as “I’m sorry that upon feeling attacked, I retaliated in the way that I did and said some truly hurtful things about you.”
This is a genuine question, Lia – I think we are actually agreeing with each other for the most part, and am appreciating this thoughtful discussion!
anon on
Thanks for taking the time to expound on your view – I concur that we are mostly in agreement I likewise don’t see much value in Corinne apologizing when she feels no remorse, but I am 100% going to think less of her for such a lack of introspection, empathy, and grace, as well as deplore that so many in the audience and Chris Harrison seemed to applaud her tack. I was specifically confused by your citing Taylor’s appeals to the wrong done her, when Corinne repeatedly challenged any criticism by immaturely and unproductively asking “What about what you did to me?” I agree with you that there was not a lot of listening going on, nor did Harrison guide the discussion well. But I saw a -great- deal more effort on Taylor’s part, even while she had to suffer greater abuse, so I disagree with the perspective that Corinne acted better.
As for the apparent lack of objection to one of Corinne’s specific claims, it’s clear to me that a lot of discussion went edited/unaired, and Reality Steve has a fuller account of what happened and why. I can also understand why, when faced with an avalanche of attacks with varying degrees of gravity and inaccuracy, you might focus on some while others go unchallenged in the moment. Still, I do remember Taylor saying that this was not true and that she did not realize she was coming off that way, but that she specifically did tell Corinne (in the context of what conversation, we don’t know) that she did not think they would have been friends outside this experience and that’s okay. Frankly, you don’t even have to guess at what might have happened because ABC production’s motivations here are quite clear – as Sharleen noted, they made every effort to paint Corinne sympathetically and Taylor in the worst light, so if they had footage of Taylor speaking disparagingly about Taylor to others, and especially to Nick, that predates Corinne’s awful words, they absolutely would’ve shown it. I should also add that Taylor speaking unkindly, or even inaccurately, about Corinne does not warrant Corrine’s behavior, from repeatedly calling her a “bitch” to “swamp monster,” etc., but Corinne nonetheless consistently used that as an excuse. As I said, Taylor did not behave well at times either, but at least she made an attempt to understand and apologize, and did not rely on tit-for-tat excuses.
Like YOU said though, if Corinne truly doesn’t care, then she shouldn’t apologize. But, if that’s the case, I simply don’t understand how she came across better to anyone. I also think external or social pressure to apologize can lead to real introspection and enlightenment, so I don’t think such an apology is necessarily valueless. So, perhaps that’s the source of our disagreement.
Lia on
Perfectly fair. I avoid Reality Steve until after the season is over, and I too appreciate you taking the time to respond! High five, girl!
I think what it comes down to is that neither of them were 100% mature, neither one of them were 100% respectful, certainly neither one of them listened (yet they both desperately wanted to be heard), and both of them were condescending in their own ways. These are simply two very different people who will never be friends and were, unfortunately, forced to live together. But interestingly enough, I think they are ultimately more alike than either one of them would care to admit.
Perhaps I will change my opinion after reading Reality Steve. I admit, you’ve piqued my interest!
WHOA. TWO STRANGERS ON THE INTERNET CAN HAVE A THOUGHTFUL DISCUSSION AND LISTEN TO EACH OTHER WITHOUT RESORTING TO INSULTS?!
anon on
I loved Nick and Rachel together during the season, but I loved on WTA how immediately after the show ended we saw Rachel rush down to greet the other women. She didn’t even give Nick a second glance. Not only did it tell me that she is ready to move on and find a love of her own, but that she’s a girl’s girl too and values her friendships with women who she spent much more time with than the lead, and who she shared such a surreal experience with.
Amy on
Thank you, Sharleen, for your thoughtful commentary and especially your criticism of Corinne’s behavior. Like you, I had been warming to her over the past few weeks as her vulnerabilities and insecurities became apparent. She destroyed whatever sympathy I felt for her, however, by her petulance, delusion (this is a euphemism for “lies” or, at the very least, misdirection), disrespect, and lack of empathy. I was absolutely sickened by the way her paltry and mean-spirited one-liners were applauded by the audience and indulged by Chris Harrison, the same way I increasingly feel these days confronted by ever more frequent displays of apathy for the feelings and welfare of others. I was disgusted with Lacey, Josephine, and to a lesser extent Jasmine, who ignorantly and myopically built their vibrant defense of Corinne on heckling Taylor, with their interjections providing neither insight nor humor. You don’t have to agree with or even like Taylor to feel that she was bullied and, like you astutely noted, not just by the girls, but production, Nick in his subsequent columns/appearances, and other members of Bachelor Nation on Twitter and elsewhere. I’m excited about Rachel as Bachelorette, but ABC’s glorification and rewarding of this behavior made me seriously question the entertainment value of this show and my decision to watch. I guess I’m just inarticulately venting at this point, but I wanted to voice my support for your opinion, and encourage you to use your platform to spotlight it for the rest of Bachelor Nation, particularly Nick.
Lia on
My sympathies were completely with Taylor and agree with you Sharleen. Corrine is a vaguely humorous/ridiculous character, and I always felt like she was acting, with all of the one liners she delivered. Overall, she not a KIND person and very much a bully. An apology was most definitely in order. Taylor at least owned up to her words said on the show. I’m not impressed with the editing this season, and the producer-Chris Harrison-Nick support of this immaturity.
ML on
The “Make America Corrine Again” hat was very apropos. American culture celebrates entitlement, especially when it is coming from wealthy white people. Thank goodness space has been made for the dignity and grace of Liz, Kristina, and Rachel.
Mia on