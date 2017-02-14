I have a tendency to notice and zero-in on inconsequential things about this show, and after last week’s head-scratcher of an episode with some of the women suddenly revealing a potential dislike for Danielle L, I found myself (possibly overly) focused on the house dynamics last night. In a very interesting twist, Corinne appears to have become relatively well-liked. There is a childlike charm to her when she feels and shows vulnerability (and I give props where props are due that she can show that vulnerability). Vanessa was conspicuously absent after her 1-on-1 (she was nowhere to be found when other women were saying goodbye, nor during any Girl Chats, even full group ones) leading me to wonder if there’s a social reason for that or if she was merely licking her wounds after pouring her heart out on her date and not getting the validation she sought. Danielle M was evidently very popular, yet while it was clear that she and Vanessa were very close, we were robbed of their goodbye. Kristina (who I’d really been coming to adore) had all the women (again, minus Vanessa) in a tearful group hug at the end. Also, when Nick walked in to speak with her, Rachel was at the foot of the other bed in the room, leading me to think these two were roommates and thus very close (from the moment travel begins, the women choose who they room with).
Does any of this even matter? Probably not. But tensions felt SO high last night, so I tend to look for what’s not being shown as explanation. I remember very clearly what was and wasn’t shown of the house drama from my own season, especially in Episode 7 (the week I left) and in some respects (and selfishly), I wish everything had been shown, if only to justify the group’s tense state.
That said, while last night felt super dramatic, I didn’t find myself rolling my eyes at any of it or feeling as though it was blown out of proportion. I liked that Nick sent people home and did so in untraditional ways (not making the women wait until the the Rose Ceremony), and though that in and of itself was “dramatic,” it also felt kind and respectful. I also really do buy that the remaining six were very into Nick, to the point where there tears upon leaving weren’t about wounded egos and saying farewell to their girlfriends, as can so often be the case.
Now onto the big news: RACHEL! First, I love her and think she’s a perfect choice. She’s completely stunning and self-assured, yet quietly confident (if you read my blog last week, I called her a “full bottle”), and I love how mature she is. As she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, she’s 31 and ready for this, and while a lot of leads say this, I wholeheartedly believe her. I personally have always found seasons of this show where the lead and contestants are a hair older to be far more convincing and investable as a viewer. Rachel has her shit together, including a badass career which doesn’t involve striving for or benefiting from fame (a popular ulterior motive here which, let’s be frank, automatically dilutes how seriously you can take a person), and is genuinely ready for a real relationship. Lastly, I love what Rachel being Bachelorette represents for society at a time when I personally have felt afraid for the future of open-mindedness and nondiscrimination in the United States. I love how casually and straightforwardly she addressed the fact that she’d never brought home a white guy, and that kind of frankness bodes very well for a season sure to be filled with firsts.
Oh-kay, so the timing of this big reveal was maybe a bit strange. It reminded me of Nick’s premature Bachelor announcement, but in that case we were only a week from the Paradise finale. There should still be four episodes left to this season, and seeing as how Vanessa is so clearly the big frontrunner and Rachel was the only one to give her a run for her money, I’m left wondering, “What now?” Somehow I doubt the Powers That Be won’t be able to find a way to throw me off the scent in the coming weeks.
My frontrunners with the very few options left are…
1. Vanessa, 29: I’m having a hard time picturing any ending to this season that doesn’t involve Vanessa “winning.” The way these two are together is so comfortable, like they’ve not only just known each other for awhile, but are already an established couple. Plus, there’s something about the way Nick looks at her that is unlike anything I’ve ever seen from him. Nick can have a tendency of being a bit removed, but with Vanessa he is 100 percent engaged, seemingly 100 percent of the time. It’s as though if he checks out, even for a second, he’ll miss something precious. There’s a magic here and I for one can’t get enough of these two together.
2. Raven, 25: Raven is definitely this season’s dark horse even though I’m not sure I can call a woman who got an Episode 4 1-on-1 date in the lead’s hometown a dark horse. I suppose it’s because, while I did always feel that Nick was into Raven and that they have a very easy, effortless banter, there’s still a electric je-ne-sais-quoi thing I’m lacking here. Like, I’ve felt more chemistry jump out of the screen between Nick and at least four other women (Vanessa, Rachel, Corinne, and Kristina) than I’ve felt between him and Raven. And the thing is, I really, really dig Raven! I love how observant she is, her dry commentary and witty quips, and there’s a peacefulness to her that I admire; she really does seem to rise above house conflict and truly seems like her own person. Chemistry is still TBD, but for now Raven isn’t going anywhere.
3. Corinne, 24: Corinne continues to be entertaining as ever and I do believe her feelings for Nick are authentic, but it’s hard to imagine that Corinne making Final 4 isn’t a producer-driven thing. Nick deftly sidestepped Corinne’s (INCREDIBLY VALID) frustrations over not getting a 1-on-1, but realistically, if you’re in his shoes and are legitimately considering a life with a person, could you really get this far and not give her a 1-on-1? Like, at the very least she should be given one for show. THREE women got SECOND 1-on-1s over her getting her FIRST. Based on that alone, Corinne shouldn’t want to stay.
It’s clear from previews that Rachel makes it to the final destination with snow since we saw at the beginning of the season that she is on a date with Nick wearing cold-weather clothes. So she obviously has to make it past hometowns. I can’t imagine that the producers would announce her as the Bachelorette unless there is something about to happen that we’re just not expecting. I’m with you that it seems like the only plausible option is that Vanessa is the last woman standing (and I’m still rooting for that to happen)…unless the other option that we’re not considering is that he actually chooses Rachel and she says no. I’m not sure how likely that is from what we’ve seen so far of her feelings towards him and given what she has said in recent interviews since being named about Nick’s heart going in a different direction, but I just can’t understand why the powers that be would give us such a huge spoiler otherwise.
Also, with regards to Corinne I watched an interview with Sarah, who apparently was Corinne’s roommate in the mansion. Sarah said that Corinne was not nearly as huge a deal as it comes off. She said a lot of times the girls would just kind of roll their eyes and shrug her off with an “oh, Corinne’s being Corinne again.” While I’m sure she gave producers plenty of footage to work with, it’s clear that Corinne probably wasn’t as despised in the house as we’re led to believe.
And finally, on the topic of Rachel…I loved how in the bit with Corinne going on about Vanessa having no depth that we can see Rachel listening, but not agreeing or egging Corinne on. I could see how it could be so easy to gang up on a front runner. As Sharleen has said many times, if Rachel had said anything negative about Vanessa you can be sure that the producers would have aired it. I love that about Rachel – not only was she confident enough to not engage, but she didn’t fall into some petty gossipping.
I was so confused by Vanessa’s whole date. Something about her confession of love and subsequent whining about Nick’s response was very strange to me. She had so far kept it together and didn’t seem like the type to be so desperate for that validation. She’s seen the show! She knows how it works, and she should have known that wasn’t going to go perfectly the way she imagined it in her head. And given Nick’s prior admission of fear of this not working out, I personally would be even more apprehensive to open up the way she did. He’s not even sure this will work out with anyone, yet she’s telling him she’s fallen in love. Struck me as a poor timing, considering so far all the girls who have pushed him a little for “more” were promptly sent home. [Disclaimer, this excludes Raven because though she already said I love you, she did so without pushing Nick for a response at all, she did it totally no pressure; compared to both Danielles who clearly were saying “validate me validate me validate me”.]
That being said, I think it means a lot that he didn’t send her home after that, because he does still see the potential to get there (where he didn’t with the other women and immediately acknowledged it). He seemed really bummed though, and I get it, because back in my tinder days I used to get really bummed out too. And the Bachelor is basically just live action tinder. You match with 30 people, 25 of them reach out and say something, 20 of those say nothing offensive, 15 of those bother to try to keep the conversation going, 10 of those are interesting enough for YOU to bother keeping the conversation going at least for a bit, 5 of those stay interesting or refrain from saying anything to turn you off, and maybe 3 of those initial 30 matches ever feel like there could be something real. Then inevitably, further along, one of the three doesn’t like something about you, another one of the three turns out to be someone you don’t click with on the next level, and maybe that last one turns into something. But also it might NOT. And then you’ve gone through 30 potential matches and ended up right where you started, but a little more frustrated and still more lonely. Each time you stop chatting (or send someone else home) you feel like, damn, is there nobody left out there that I can just be on the same page with? This is longer than I intended, but my point is, I feel you, Nick.
