Let’s jump right into the first group date of this season of The Bachelor, where Nick takes wedding photos with the girls and gets to make out with, like, half of them.

Dolphin girl-turned-preggo bride (a.k.a. Alexis) gets the least sexy wedding theme but totally kills it—we love her now.

Then all of North America gets to see Nick in a leaf speedo #thankyouBachelor (this is also when we found out Brittany has a rockin’ bod!)

Corinne gets sooo jelly of Brittany’s half-naked photo shoot with Nick.

So naturally she decides to take her bathing suit top off during their wedding photos to one up her.

And forces Nick to grab her boobs in front of all the other girls.

Fast forward to the night portion of the group date where Corinne was the queen of interrupting.

She tells all the other girls that interrupting should be expected and they should get used to it.

But RE-INTERRUPTING? Don’t even go there…

Corinne gets the group date rose (obv) and all the other girls are piiissssed because they think it’s because she got naked for Nick.

Then Corinne (drunk off of power and way too much wine) suddenly decides she’s Gossip Girl.

And by the end of the date the other girls don’t even know what to say to her.

Danielle M. gets the first one-on-one date, yay!!

And they have the cutest Ryan and Marissa moment on a Ferris wheel.

Meanwhile back at the Bachelor Mansion, Liz tells Christen (and us for the gazillion-th time) that she hooked up with Nick at Jade and Tanner’s wedding.

And now for the main even: the second group date where they go to a breakup museum (yes, apparently that’s a thing) and all the girls have to act out breakup scenes with Nick.

Josephine just goes for it and slaps Nick silly, which judging by his reaction, he was not expecting.

And freaking Liz decides to read off a script and tell everyone that she hooked up with Nick at Jade and Tanner’s wedding, making him v. uncomfortable.

Christen was literally all of us watching Liz’s speech:

Now on to the night portion of the group date. It basically just revolved around Liz, ugh. Nick talks to Liz for what seems like hours (taking up soooo much airtime) and everything that comes out of her mouth just sounds sketchy.

Nick is over her (as are we) so he sends her home. BYYEEEEE.

And now Nick has to tell the girls everything (as if they don’t already know). But of course we don’t get to see what happens until next week, classic Bachelor.

And this is how we all felt when we realized episode 2 of The Bachelor would already be a “To Be Continued…” and we weren’t getting a Rose Ceremony. *Insert rolling eyes emoji*

Tune into The Bachelor Mondays on Omni at 8:00 EST/PST

