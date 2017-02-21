A GIF by GIF Guide to The Bachelor : Episode 8

Last night on The Bachelor, Nick almost got arrested for trespassing AND was gifted with a spendy new outfit. Here, a GIF by GIF guide

K, before we jump into our GIFs we must say, this was the most uneventful/disappointing Hometown episode in, like, alllll of Bach history. No great relationship strides were made between Nick and the parents and none of his relationships with the girls seemed to move forward, something that usually happens during Hometowns. So we were kind of upset about that.With that said, let’s jump into it. We start this week off following the elimination of Kristina (poor girl) and all the remaining women are absolutely stunned. Nick’s thrown these girls so many curveballs this season they’re going to need major therapy after this is all over.

On episode 7 of The Bachelor: The girls are stunned after Kristina is sent home

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

After sending Kristina home, Nick walks back into the girls’ hotel room with four roses and proceeds to have the most informal Rose Ceremony that’s ever happened on the show. Did Nick get in trouble for literally NEVER following the rules of The Bachelor?

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick skips Rose Ceremony and gives girls their roses in their hotel room

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Anndddd Corinne gets a rose! Which means we get to meet Raquel! Yaaaaasss, can’t wait.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick is excited to meet Raquel

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Raven gets the first hometown date and we’re *so* excited about it. She shows up riding an ATV in Daisy Dukes and Nick is literally drooling.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Raven meets Nick on an ATV

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

They go for a ride on the ATV and then decide to climb the town grain bin.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick and Raven go ATVing

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

THEN a cop randomly shows up and Nick is actually freaking out thinking he’s about to get arrested. Because The Bachelor producers would totally just let that happen…

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick and Raven climb the water tower

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

JK the cop is Raven’s big brother. Wow that whole scene was so awkward and unnecessary.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: We meet Raven's brother

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

After they find out they’re not going to get arrested by Raven’s cop-brother they get back on their ATVs and drive to this swamp/pond thing and just start wrestling and playing in the mud.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick and Raven play in a swamp

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

We realize this sounds totally weird but it was actually the cutest part of their date. It looked like something straight out of a rom-com (just like all their other dates do). Basically they’re just the cutest and we love them.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick and Raven are the cutest in a swamp

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

After cleaning up from their muddy play date, they get to Raven’s house and her family immediately tells Raven that her dad is cancer-free. It’s such an amazing moment for the family but you can tell Nick feels a little bit uncomfortable being apart of this SERIOUS convo after knowing them for like five minutes.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Raven finds out her dad is caner free

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

At the end of the date Raven is freaking out because she didn’t tell Nick she was falling in love with him. But, like, did she not tell during that weird haunted house date? P. sure she did. Overall tho, her Hometown was a success.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Raven wants to tell Nick she loves him

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Now it’s time for Rachel’s Hometown and we almost don’t even want to watch it because, duh, we already know they don’t work out.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick gets to Rachel's hometown

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

She takes him to church and Nick is literally the only white guy in the stands but he seems to genuinely enjoy it.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Rachel takes Nick to her church

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Then they go have what looked like the chicest brunch ever and she tells him that her dad isn’t going to be at dinner because of work obligations. And Nick’s like, “THANK GOD.” It’s soooo obvious that he’s been terrified of meeting Rachel’s dad this whole time.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick and Rachel go to brunch

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Fast-forward to Rachel’s family dinner.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Rachel and Nick go to Rachel's parents house

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

They get to Rachel’s parents’ house and sit down to an amazing-looking southern comfort food spread (even though Rachel says the okra is “nasty”). Rachel’s sister asks Nick if he even knows what they’re eating, and Nick’s like, “I’m not from Mars!” Perfect response.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick and Rachel eat dinner with her family

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Then Rachel’s mom’s one-on-one chat with Nick gets real, real fast. Unless we’re missing something, this is definitely the first time race has been talked about on the Bachelor franchise.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick and Rachel's mom talk

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

K, time for Corinne’s hometown date! They meet up and Corinne’s like, “I want to take you to the place I feel most comfortable and most at home…we’re going shopping!!” OMG, this date is going to be amazing.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Corinne takes Nick shopping

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

This is literally every girl’s dream date. They’re sipping champagne in the dressing room and Corinne’s dressing Nick in $650 sweatshirts.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick tries on expensive clothes

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Also, Corinne gives us some v. important shopping tips:

Pro Shopping Tip #1: Always stay focused

Pro Shopping Tip #2: The dressing room is your holy ground.

Pro Shopping Tip #3: Never let your champagne glass be empty. K we might have made that one up but it seems like something Corinne would say.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Corinne gives us shopping tips

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

She buys him a super $$$ outfit and Nick (who says he’s normally a bargain shopper) is legit breaking out in hives.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick freaks out over the expensive clothes Corinne buys

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

After spending all of her daddy’s money, Corinne takes Nick to lunch (which was probs also expensed on the company card) and drops the big ILY. Was it just us, or did Nick actually seem happier hearing those three words from Corinne than from Vanessa?

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Corinne tells Nick she loves him

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Then they head over to Corinne’s mansion to meet the fam (and Raquel!!). They sit down for dinner (sadly, no cheese pasta), and Corinne’s dad forces everyone to eat some of his homemade olives.

Corinne's family eating homemade olives

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

You can tell Nick legit wants to throw up everywhere but he lies and says it was the best olive he’d ever had.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick doesn't like Corinne's dad's olives

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Of course Nick’s first one-on-one convo is with Raquel. She’s such a sweetheart, we totally fell in love with her.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick meets Raquel

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Also, Corinne’s alcohol tolerance totally makes sense after meeting her dad. When he sits down to chat with Nick, he’s all “let’s just drink some of this expensive scotch before we speak.” Her dad is actually really cute and he seemed super happy for Corinne and Nick. He also said the cutest thing ever in his ITM: “I hope Nick is the lid to Corinne’s pot.” New fave quote.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick and Corinne's dad chat and drink scotch

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Full disclosure: Corinne’s hometown is our fave so far…

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Corinne has a really fun hometown date

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And now moving on to the final hometown date—Vanessa’s!

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick gets to Montreal

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

She takes Nick to her school so he can meet her students.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick meets Vanessa's students

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

They make a scrapbook of Nick and Vanessa’s fave memories and her students immediately steal our hearts.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick makes a scrapbook with Vanessa's students

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Then they go to Vanessa’s mom’s house for a classic Italian lunch where Nick gets grilled by her mom and sister.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick talks to Vanessa's sister

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

His conversations with them went pretty horribly, tbh, and Nick ends up crying in front of her sister. Probs because he’s terrified of her.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick talks to Vanessa's sister round 2

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And now off to Vanessa’s dad’s house for dinner.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick and Vanessa go to her dads house

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Nick asks Vanessa’s dad for his blessing and he straight up says no and asks Nick, “didn’t you already ask three other dads the same question?” Valid point.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Vanessa's dad won't give Nick his blessing

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

JK, he gave Nick his blessing anyway!

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Nick and Vanessa's dad chat

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Ugh, Vanessa’s actually so annoying. She asks her dad if Nick asked the other dads for their blessings, because if he did it’s a “game changer.” Like, OBVIOUSLY he did Vanessa. Have you srsly never seen this show?

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Vanessa doesn't know where she stands with Nick

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

The episode abruptly ends (classic) with Vanessa crying about competing with three other women and the lovely Bachelor editors making it seem like she’s going to Nick’s hotel room to talk to him.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: Vanessa cries over Nick

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

But during the “next week on The Bachelor” clip we find out it’s freaking ANDI knocking on Nick’s door. Could scream right now. This season is so messed up.

On episode 8 of The Bachelor: we react to Andi being on the next episode

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Tune into The Bachelor Mondays on Omni at 8:00 EST/PST—and catch up on past episodes at www.omnitv.ca/the-bachelor.

