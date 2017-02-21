K, before we jump into our GIFs we must say, this was the most uneventful/disappointing Hometown episode in, like, alllll of Bach history. No great relationship strides were made between Nick and the parents and none of his relationships with the girls seemed to move forward, something that usually happens during Hometowns. So we were kind of upset about that.With that said, let’s jump into it. We start this week off following the elimination of Kristina (poor girl) and all the remaining women are absolutely stunned. Nick’s thrown these girls so many curveballs this season they’re going to need major therapy after this is all over.

After sending Kristina home, Nick walks back into the girls’ hotel room with four roses and proceeds to have the most informal Rose Ceremony that’s ever happened on the show. Did Nick get in trouble for literally NEVER following the rules of The Bachelor?

Anndddd Corinne gets a rose! Which means we get to meet Raquel! Yaaaaasss, can’t wait.

Raven gets the first hometown date and we’re *so* excited about it. She shows up riding an ATV in Daisy Dukes and Nick is literally drooling.

They go for a ride on the ATV and then decide to climb the town grain bin.

THEN a cop randomly shows up and Nick is actually freaking out thinking he’s about to get arrested. Because The Bachelor producers would totally just let that happen…

JK the cop is Raven’s big brother. Wow that whole scene was so awkward and unnecessary.

After they find out they’re not going to get arrested by Raven’s cop-brother they get back on their ATVs and drive to this swamp/pond thing and just start wrestling and playing in the mud.

We realize this sounds totally weird but it was actually the cutest part of their date. It looked like something straight out of a rom-com (just like all their other dates do). Basically they’re just the cutest and we love them.

After cleaning up from their muddy play date, they get to Raven’s house and her family immediately tells Raven that her dad is cancer-free. It’s such an amazing moment for the family but you can tell Nick feels a little bit uncomfortable being apart of this SERIOUS convo after knowing them for like five minutes.

At the end of the date Raven is freaking out because she didn’t tell Nick she was falling in love with him. But, like, did she not tell during that weird haunted house date? P. sure she did. Overall tho, her Hometown was a success.

Now it’s time for Rachel’s Hometown and we almost don’t even want to watch it because, duh, we already know they don’t work out.

She takes him to church and Nick is literally the only white guy in the stands but he seems to genuinely enjoy it.

Then they go have what looked like the chicest brunch ever and she tells him that her dad isn’t going to be at dinner because of work obligations. And Nick’s like, “THANK GOD.” It’s soooo obvious that he’s been terrified of meeting Rachel’s dad this whole time.

Fast-forward to Rachel’s family dinner.

They get to Rachel’s parents’ house and sit down to an amazing-looking southern comfort food spread (even though Rachel says the okra is “nasty”). Rachel’s sister asks Nick if he even knows what they’re eating, and Nick’s like, “I’m not from Mars!” Perfect response.

Then Rachel’s mom’s one-on-one chat with Nick gets real, real fast. Unless we’re missing something, this is definitely the first time race has been talked about on the Bachelor franchise.

K, time for Corinne’s hometown date! They meet up and Corinne’s like, “I want to take you to the place I feel most comfortable and most at home…we’re going shopping!!” OMG, this date is going to be amazing.

This is literally every girl’s dream date. They’re sipping champagne in the dressing room and Corinne’s dressing Nick in $650 sweatshirts.

Also, Corinne gives us some v. important shopping tips:

Pro Shopping Tip #1: Always stay focused

Pro Shopping Tip #2: The dressing room is your holy ground.

Pro Shopping Tip #3: Never let your champagne glass be empty. K we might have made that one up but it seems like something Corinne would say.

She buys him a super $$$ outfit and Nick (who says he’s normally a bargain shopper) is legit breaking out in hives.

After spending all of her daddy’s money, Corinne takes Nick to lunch (which was probs also expensed on the company card) and drops the big ILY. Was it just us, or did Nick actually seem happier hearing those three words from Corinne than from Vanessa?

Then they head over to Corinne’s mansion to meet the fam (and Raquel!!). They sit down for dinner (sadly, no cheese pasta), and Corinne’s dad forces everyone to eat some of his homemade olives.

You can tell Nick legit wants to throw up everywhere but he lies and says it was the best olive he’d ever had.

Of course Nick’s first one-on-one convo is with Raquel. She’s such a sweetheart, we totally fell in love with her.

Also, Corinne’s alcohol tolerance totally makes sense after meeting her dad. When he sits down to chat with Nick, he’s all “let’s just drink some of this expensive scotch before we speak.” Her dad is actually really cute and he seemed super happy for Corinne and Nick. He also said the cutest thing ever in his ITM: “I hope Nick is the lid to Corinne’s pot.” New fave quote.

Full disclosure: Corinne’s hometown is our fave so far…

And now moving on to the final hometown date—Vanessa’s!

She takes Nick to her school so he can meet her students.

They make a scrapbook of Nick and Vanessa’s fave memories and her students immediately steal our hearts.

Then they go to Vanessa’s mom’s house for a classic Italian lunch where Nick gets grilled by her mom and sister.

His conversations with them went pretty horribly, tbh, and Nick ends up crying in front of her sister. Probs because he’s terrified of her.

And now off to Vanessa’s dad’s house for dinner.

Nick asks Vanessa’s dad for his blessing and he straight up says no and asks Nick, “didn’t you already ask three other dads the same question?” Valid point.

JK, he gave Nick his blessing anyway!

Ugh, Vanessa’s actually so annoying. She asks her dad if Nick asked the other dads for their blessings, because if he did it’s a “game changer.” Like, OBVIOUSLY he did Vanessa. Have you srsly never seen this show?

The episode abruptly ends (classic) with Vanessa crying about competing with three other women and the lovely Bachelor editors making it seem like she’s going to Nick’s hotel room to talk to him.

But during the “next week on The Bachelor” clip we find out it’s freaking ANDI knocking on Nick’s door. Could scream right now. This season is so messed up.

