We all know that scene in Mean Girls where Regina George says to Cady, “So you agree? You think you’re really pretty?” Corinne’s Olympic-level word-twisting feat eerily reminded me of that. Let’s rewind: Corinne accused Taylor of being both fake for not addressing her issues with the girls in the house (I’d go with non-confrontational, but okay), and a bitch for “ignoring” the women in the house (in addition to “emotional intelligence,” Taylor should school Corinne on the definition of the verb “ignore”). Taylor responded that it’s only natural that some ladies will connect better than others (exactly what I was saying on the blog last week) and that she thinks what would be fake is forcedly greeting all the women when she doesn’t feel it’s necessary. Then Corinne, having trapped her prey like whoever gets to make the first move in a game of Tic-Tac-Toe, takes Taylor’s (incredibly reasonable, in my opinion) reasoning, twists it, and turns it back on her: “So you agree with me. You are genuinely ignoring people in the house.”
Let’s dissect this “ignoring” thing since it played a substantial role in Corinne’s issue with Taylor. As I mentioned in my Morning After video, it would be pointless to say “hi” to every girl in the house whenever you saw one. Imagine living in your house with your family; just as you might have something to say to your sister in the living room, you could also just as easily quietly sit in the kitchen next to her without saying “hi” when you got there. At least, I know that’s how things would work in my family. I get that family’s family; you can’t compare most relationships to that level of comfort. So here’s another example: my first opera season out of college, I was in a young artist program (sort of like an internship in the opera world) where I lived in a house with five other singers for about seven months. I promise you, we were able to come and go from communal living spaces without greeting each other. Some of us warmed to each other more than others, and thus had more to say to those people, but it didn’t mean we disliked or ignored the others. Not actively greeting someone was not “ignoring,” it was simply co-existing.
Related: Bachelor in Paradise 2017: Who Should Speak Up & Hook Up
Corinne’s manipulation of Taylor reminded me a lot of a moment from my casting experience. If you’ve done any reading on the Bachelor casting process, you know the final round means being flown to L.A., filling out a lot of paperwork including questionnaires and psyche quizzes, getting some medical tests done, speaking with a background check guy, and finally, doing a test ITM followed by a chat with a room full of producers. I will never forget the conversation I had with one producer in that room. For the record, I think very fondly of this producer and we’ve since learned a lot about each other and bonded in many ways, which perhaps further etches this moment in my memory. I was being asked several questions by several producers about myself when I was asked what people usually think of me when they first meet me. I answered that people usually assume that I’m either a ditz (because I’m quite girly and am often judged for being dressed up, and I also have a tendency to fill awkward silences with nervous conversation) or a snob (because I can be shy when I first meet people and I’ve learned it can come off as standoffish). This one producer then asked me, if I had to identify only as one or the other, a ditz or a snob, which I would say I am. I responded, “Neither, because I am neither.” He pressed, “But if you had to identify as one or the other. You have to pick one.” We both remained stubborn until I grew exasperated, insisting that I am neither, but that if I had to pick one, I guess I would say I’m closer to being a snob than a ditz. His response: “So, what things are you snobby about?” Before I even knew what happened, I felt myself becoming defensive for “being a snob,” when my focus should have been on the fact that I’d been completely—and wrongfully—manipulated into that corner.
Corinne accused Taylor of being two very unflattering things—being fake and a bitch—forcing her to defend herself. Unfortunately, her defending herself would always result in the same mindf-ck. Taylor chose to explain why she wasn’t fake, which Corinne twisted into her thus being a bitch. Had Taylor explained why she wasn’t a bitch, Corinne would have turned that into her being fake. This was no choose-your-own-adventure story, but rather a maze where all options lead to dead ends. The ONLY way to win with Corinne (not only in this confrontation but all)—not even win, really, but just re-emerge unscathed—would have been to do precisely what that 2-on-1 tarot card reader advised: not engage. Not participating in Corinne’s game would have been the only path to not giving her what she wanted and falling victim to it. Unfortunately, Taylor saw red and did engage (I don’t blame her for this and am not sure I’d have had the self control to rise above it, either), ultimately giving Corinne both the ammunition (and, ugh, the satisfaction) to think she’d “proven” the validity of her accusations. For the record, she didn’t. She’s just more manipulative and better at dominating arguments than Taylor, the ultimate evidence that, with Corinne, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. It says a lot about Corinne that clearly this fight wasn’t her first rodeo.
My frontrunners this week are…
1. Vanessa, 29: Hardly a peep (seen!) from Vanessa this week (though she was very sweet on the haunted house Group Date and I’m glad she stuck with her guns of not participating in the Ouija board), but, despite Rachel’s solid 1-on-1 this week, I’ve yet to see a connection that I feel compares to Vanessa’s. She stills sits pretty at the top of my list.
2. Rachel, 31: Yay for lovely 1-on-1s which justify you getting through an otherwise painful episode! Rachel is just great. She’s sharp but minds her business, and I love how drama-free she is. Way back in her intro video she said she doesn’t believe in love at first sight, and this week she said she’s “so not a butterflies type girl.” This lady is a real pragmatist who keeps it real, making her evident feelings for Nick all the more convincing and interesting. Nick said his chemistry with Rachel is probably the most “explosive” out of any woman there, and when giving her the 1-on-1 rose, said, “When I’m with you I really don’t think about anything else.” Rachel isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
3. Raven, 25: Raven and Nick have such easy and fun banter, so much so that, despite Raven accidentally slipping the “L” word this week, I’m starting to wonder if I’m getting borderline platonic vibes from these two. For now at least, I still feel like Nick is drawn to and bonds on a mental level with Raven in a really natural, known-each-other-for-years kind of way. I’m standing by for “explosive” chemistry.
4. Danielle L, 27: Conversely with Raven, I feel like physical chemistry is the main thing keeping Danielle L in my top 4. I just… don’t know what these two TALK about, other than their ability to picture falling in love with each other. Yeah, yeah, I know we only see a fraction of the conversations had, but to me there’s still a formality to their interactions that keeps me from really buying them together. Nonetheless, these two have chemistry. No denying that.
For more from Sharleen Joynt on The Bachelor, visit her blog, alltheprettypandas.com.Then come back to FLARE.com/themorningafter every Tuesday for a fresh recap!
Tune into The Bachelor Mondays on Omni at 8:00 EST/PST—and catch up on past episodes at www.omnitv.ca/the-bachelor.
Related:
The Bachelor: A GIF by GIF Recap of Episode 5
Bachelor Alert! 10 Things You *Need* To Know About This Season’s Villain
Sharleen Joynt on The Bachelor: Episode 4—PLUS New Video!
15 Times The Bachelor Was Too Real For Single Girls
Lady Vills Be Villing: Who Said It, The Bachelor’s Corinne or Olivia?
5 Things We Learned From Us Weekly’s Bachelor Issue
Ranked: The Most Memorable Limo Arrivals on The Bachelor Premiere
Bachelor Matchup: Who They *Should* Have Picked (Updated!)
The Bachelor: Everything You Didn’t Know About Nick Viall
Play Bachelor Bingo With Us!
“We Drove 10 Hours to Audition For The Bachelor. Here’s What Happened”
Bachelor Nick Viall on Canadian Girls & Starting Over With a Clean Slate
Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App
Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.
I totally agree with you 100% about the Corinne and Taylor situation. Even viewers are so manipulated by Corinne that they are viewing her as a victim now. Unreal. I’ve never seen someone manipulate so smoothly before that people don’t even notice it happening.
Ashley on
Amazing recap, as always! I completely agree with you on the Corinne and Taylor situation. Corinne is a master manipulator, and it’s kind of shocking to see so many viewers side with her. While I know every season has a villian, her comments about the other girls in the house seem to go past catty to just plain mean.
My only wish is that Taylor hadn’t gone back to confront Nick in the end. While there no doubt was a producer or two involved in the decision, I simply wish she had stuck with her prior statement of “if this is someone Nick wants, then I don’t need to stick around”. She’s obviously an incredibly smart woman who I think deserved better than to fall into that trap.
Morgan on
“i reject the premise of the question” and “asked and answered” are two of my favorite responses to BS questions like that.
anon on
Agreed on all fronts!
Can we talk about how Corrine pressed Taylor on her issues with other girls in the house? Anytime we see a shot of all the girls together in a girl chat or having a date card read aloud, you always see the women cozied up, arms around each other, smiling big when others get listed on a date card. From what I recall, Taylor is included in that. I see the other women engaging with her. Interestingly enough, Corrine’s take down of other girls not liking Taylor when the only girl I’ve heard the ladies complain about is Corrine herself? Kettle, meet Pot.
Thanks for your brilliant recap. As a lover of this show, I can feel jelly of your recapping gig, but truth be told, I could never do it. Not only do I not have your insight or elegance with words, but I suffer from terrible second hand embarrassment and fast forward parts that I just can’t with. Good Luck with your Opera.
Claudia on
Yes! When they got the group date card, I remember seeing Vanessa standing with her arms around Taylor, and Taylor’s posted pictures of her on a Nashville girls trip with Vanessa, Danielle M, Kristina, and Christen since the show. By contrast, Corinne was standing by herself when she got that card and I haven’t seen her hanging out with any of this season’s contestants on SM yet.
Lilian on
To preface, I completely think it is obvious that Taylor is the better pick (not just for Nick but really for anyone) over Corrine. Taylor is more mature, intelligent, emotionally intelligent and just has more substance. However, I have to offer a different perspective on Corrine. I don’t think she had the goal of manipulating Taylor’s words Regina-style, I think she genuinely just sees the interactions differently. Ashleigh complained about Tierra not saying good morning, and it was believable given other interactions that Tierra was rude. I think that Taylor also could have and should have been similarly less rude without being fake or obtrusive, and she likely was a little standoffish, albeit unbeknownst to her. This was demonstrated when she said I don’t want to be fake and say hi all the time, and Corrine replied, that’s not what we want. There is certainly a possibility that Taylor doesn’t say hello at times where it would be rude not to say hello- perhaps when entering the house for the first time, when you haven’t seen someone in awhile, first thing in the morning, when someone says hello to you first, etc. There are likely times (not all the time, in fact not most of the time) where most girls say hello and it is appropriate to say hello, and Taylor doesn’t. That comes off not as shy but as standoffish. I think Corrine did a poor job of explaining this so it came off as manipulative, but I don’t think that was the intention. I think Taylor also seems to be much better at listening – even with Corrine I was amazed at how long she would let Corrine talk as it is natural for most people to want to be heard, so I think there are times where Taylor is listening and taking things in, and this pause may be a bit longer than most people would take, and thus come off as awkward and rude. I don’t think it’s intentional, but I do think Corrine may have a point there and Taylor may not even be aware she’s doing it.
Claire on
Fair points. However, even if Corinne does interpret the “ignoring” thing differently, I think she was just searching for anything to pin Taylor down with. Hence Sharleen’s point about it essentially being lose-lose. I think it was entirely manipulative, but I also don’t think it’s something she was consciously or deliberately aware she was doing – I can’t seem to allow myself to give Corinne the credit to be that astute that she twisted Taylor into a corner so effectively ON PURPOSE. That said, she was entirely manipulative and twisty and it was damn effective. It was a shame to see Taylor take the bait. Though, the bait-taking could have been much worse and more explosive from Taylor’s part so I think she managed pretty well, I just wish she could’ve seen the smoke and mirrors from Corinne (especially Corinne’s constant peppering of the word “genuine/ly”) as the desperate distractions they were. Ultimately I don’t think it would’ve made any difference on the outcome/Nick’s decision, but at least Taylor would’ve come across more favourably in her direct interactions with Corinne.
It bugged me that the narrative went from “Corinne is unanimously disliked house villain” a couple episodes ago to “Corinne vs Taylor and everyone comments about how only those two hate each other.” HOW CONVENIENT. Also, I wish I could be a fly on the wall wherever Nick has been watching these episodes. I can only imagine the layers that have contributed to Nick keeping Corinne around this long, especially picking her over Taylor, and I know we still have yet to see the outcome, AND I know that people have criticism of Taylor, but my goodness – Nick must be criiiiinging at how it’s all playing out on tape.
Christie on
I sort of cringed watching the little snippet of Danielle L’s convo with Nick last week by the fire (when she had the rose, but nonetheless pulled him aside first). It was the “I can see myself falling in love” speech but just so…awkward. I don’t see the lasting connection there, besides the attraction.
LC on
I agree, I just don’t see the chemistry there. He fancies her, but that’s about it
Elihanna on
Regarding Taylor’s use of emotional intelligence, I agree in that Corrine clearly asked what emotional intelligence was and still doesn’t seem to have a grasp of what it means. However, I don’t think it was the fact that Taylor explained the term that came off as condescending, but rather the fact that she repeatedly used the term all the time. I am all for promulgating widespread use of more complex words, but the fact of the matter is, ’emotional intelligence’ is more of a clinical term that isn’t commonly used among lay people. I don’t think the issue is in using big words (which for the record, I don’t recall you ever using really big words though I did have the impression you were well spoken) as I think some people have a larger vocabulary and more unusual words come more naturally to them. I actually revel in the fact that probably a couple times a year I need to ask a friend what a word they said means, and vice-versa, and we feel pleased and somewhat tickled that for example, I hadn’t come across the word adjurate before. I think using more complex words more naturally is a feature of having a well-educated group of friends (at least in vocab) that I’m sure is commonplace in similar circles in which people value using the best word for a specific situation. That being said, I don’t think this is akin to what Taylor did. Had she said she felt Corrine was incognizant, I wouldn’t give her nearly as much flak. She repeatedly used the term emotional intelligence, which may be commonly used in psychology circles, but is not commonly used elsewhere. Just like doctors sometimes accidentally use medical terminology in everyday conversation, Taylor seemed to almost forget that emotional intelligence is not a common term. As soon as she realized this was an unfamiliar term, she could have easily substituted the word self-awareness, rather than focusing on the exact definition of emotional intelligence and and basing her entire primary complaint about Corrine being her lack of emotional intelligence. So again, it is not that Taylor explained it condescendingly, which I don’t think she did, but the fact that she repeatedly used a term which she knew was unfamiliar to Corrine, as would be expected. If she was genuinely trying to have a productive conversation with Corrine (and remember, she initiated most of the conversations), then she shouldn’t add another element of unfamiliar language repeatedly, which only distracts from her main point and makes her sound condescending. Again, I still choose Taylor over Corrine, but I understand how Corrine and other perceive Taylor that way.
Claire on
When I was in school, I was bullied by a girl who was (IS) just like Corinne is. It’s so strange to see how she “operates”, because it’s excactly as I remember this girl doing, not just to me, but her sister, other “friends”, teachers, her parents and grandparents and so on. She was extremely manipulative. I obviously can’t know how Corinne is with her family or friends, but some of the things she say and do remind me so much of what I experienced with ‘that’ girl. I actually think Corinne is very intelligent, not the other way around, and that she knows excactly how to make a situation her own. Despite not liking her though, I try to keep in mind that this show can (and will often) trick us who watch it.
Anyway, I love your recaps here and on your blog. I’m from Norway, so your words reach far (And it also explains if some of the words or grammar are horrible. Sorry, been a while since English class)
Elisabeth on
I love me some Bachelor episode dissection, but the cynic in me thinks it’s a bit comical to spend so much thought and energy on Corinne, who clearly is marketing herself as a character for longevity in the Bachelor franchise (with, I’m sure, a heavy dose of you-go-girl from the producers). And I’m sure that the Corinne-Taylor situation will be brought straight to Paradise. Sometimes I just want us all to break the 5th wall and admit that this whole thing is so much more scripted than we want to believe. Sorry to be such a womp-womp, but this season has kind of jumped the shark for me in terms of buying into the “reality” of it all.
Honey on
I agree, this season is really terrible for a lot of reasons (first and foremost being the choice of Nick as bachelor), including what you mentioned here. And this latest episode really was the worst Bach episode I have ever seen. Just SO boring!! “Jumped the shark”, indeed…
Dori on
Honey, I agree – Corinne is expertly (if transparently) marketing herself as a character for longevity. And this “rivalry” will be brought straight to Paradise. BUT, as much as I share your cynicism on many levels, I wrestle with the idea of the whole thing being “scripted”. It may be my naive or idealistic side hoping that things aren’t quite as big-picture calculated as they are on Unreal, for example. Where everyone’s in on it and plotting things out, the manipulations of the producers being so overt and deliberate (like, the leads on Unreal basically having no vested interest in finding love, the producers on Unreal clearly outlining how contestants can get more screen time for the purpose of fame, etc. but rarely the attention of the lead). I don’t know if this makes it better or worse, but I truly believe that any producer-contestant machinations are done subtly and independently. Corinne is a product of her own making (sure, with lots of assistance by producers), and other contestants (Taylor) are goaded/manipulated into creating more interpersonal conflict in the moment which translates to drama on TV. I still hope there isn’t some grand master story-line plan that everyone is collaborating on because BORING.
What gets me about this season, and I think touches on your shark-jumping point, is that Nick seems to be stuck in the middle of this stuff. He’s a savvy vet of the franchise, he knows the producers well, and he’s coming across as too eager to please to powers-that-be rather than focusing more on the dynamics between him and the other contestants as well as the dynamic within the house. He seems far more aware – and willing to participate in – the big picture machinations than previous leads (or maybe it’s just more obvious/he’s worse at hiding it). So, the legit connections we’ve seen him develop (I think there are a number of them, and I think he will and should end this process with a good match) seem to be a by-product of the show rather than the point. People accuse Nick of wanting fame, blah blah blah. He had enough of that before. I believe he is genuine in his hope to find a partner, but I also think he’s tripping himself up with his desire to give the producers what they want. I remember with Jojo/Chad, I got the distinct impression that she was almost like a hostage of production, not allowed to get rid of him, and it was cathartic for her when she was finally free to do so. And Kaitlyn’s whole season seemed to be an experiment for viewers in picking up on producer/lead power struggles. Ben Higgins was a good old boy who towed the line and didn’t make waves. But I don’t think I remember questioning this much a lead being so complicit in creating narratives WITH producers rather than being a tool to do so.
Christie on
Thank you for continuing to do these recaps!! You are always the voice of reason. I have been watching this show since Trista and Ryan and seen how the things have changed from being all about a love story to now a mini love story and more and more “characters” and drama. I have been cringing more than usual watching this season and thought this episode was the worst we’ve seen in a long time. The group date was pretty much unwatchable for me. I fast forwarded almost all of it. Corinne’s behavior was awful and also hard to watch. The 2 on one date was very predictable. Of course Nick sent Taylor home. And of course Taylor is coming back to interrupt their alone time. And of course it’s another “to-be-continued.” I’d love to see more Vanessa and Rachel and romantic dates in exotic locations that have nothing to do with ghosts of dead children and ouiji boards.
Christie on
Watching Corinne gaslight Taylor was not at all enjoyable. I don’t agree that Taylor is condescending. Some people thing that being “real” is displaying every emotion you have or saying every word that’s in your head, but I’m not one of those people and from the looks of it, neither is Taylor. For her it’s “real” to do everything she can to keep her composure, and, as Sharleen described above, to coexist with the people she lives with rather than say hi all the time and chat everyone up. If it were me instead of Taylor in that conversation I would just be confused as to how the conversation got so turned around!
Call me naive, but I honestly thought Nick was going to pick Taylor. After all, Corinne had been focusing her conversations on Taylor, which is usually a red flag. And Nick himself even said he was surprised to hear those things about her. But I guess if he was thinking about who he’d rather make out with afterwards then the choice is not at all surprising.
Corinne is clearly manipulative as she clearly stated that her intent was to punish Taylor and get her sent home. Even when they had that fight in Ohio I do not think Corinne was operating under any misunderstandings. She didn’t like what Taylor was saying (even though she wanted the other women to approach her with their frustrations), and she lashed out. Also props to Taylor for specifying emotional intelligence, since Corinne loves to say she runs a multi-million dollar business. The only redeeming part of this whole storyline was in the 2:1 when Corinne remarked that Taylor was a bad therapist and Taylor was like, I’m actually not a therapist, but if you want to go there then you don’t really run a multi-million dollar business.
I’m bummed that Sarah went home. When I was making my fantasy team picks I was weighing going with Danielle L. or Sarah and I picked Sarah.
Adelle on
I get where Taylor was coming from, but when Nick asked her about calling Corrine stupid, it was not a good defense to say, well Corrine flat out didn’t know what emotional intelligence was. It sounds like she does think Corrine is stupid, but just didn’t use those words. She should have said I didn’t call her that and I don’t think she’s stupid. She’s actually smart and manipulative.
Claire on
Corinne IS stupid. Or at least under-educated. I would have no problem with Taylor or anyone else letting Corinne know this. But I don’t think this is what Taylor was trying to do.
It’s exasperating trying to have a reasonable conversation with an idiot like Corinne. I think that is what Taylor was expressing — exasperation, not condescension.
Max on
I agree. I was referring however to her conversation with Nick. She was trying to convey that she didn’t bully Corrine and didn’t call her stupid. Instead she conveyed that she merely thought Corrine was stupid but didn’t use those words to describe her. She would have been more effective with Nick had she told him she didn’t think Corrine was stupid but rather that she thought Corrine was immature and manipulative. Because of her poor explanation, Nick believed Corrine and sent Taylor home.
Claire on
I really don’t think Corinne is stupid. I think she’s good at playing stupid and she knows exactly what she’s doing. She wants people to talk about her so that she can make a career in the entertainment business. And BOOM, it’s happening. Surprising how many viewers are taking this Corinne/Taylor thing so darn seriously! It’s a show, folks, full of people who just want to be famous or at least make a name for themselves in some way.
Ashley on
“It’s exasperating trying to have a reasonable conversation with an idiot like Corinne.” Yep! that about sums it up! It would drive me NUTS. Fair play to those who wade in.
Elihanna on
Every week, Corinne proves more and more that she’s the Trump of Bachelor Nation. Thankfully, it’s easier to get rid of her. Sigh.
Max on
I also almost stopped watching due to Corinne. What’s even more disturbing is that apparently many people like Corinne, which completely blows my mind. I can only assume these are the same people who voted for Trump
postwoman on
I liked both Corrine and Taylor. I personally would have chosen Taylor but I see where Corrine was coming from. She was going for that Courtney Robertson shtick of trying to be cutesy funny. She was clearly hamming it up for the cameras. I disagree w her being stupid. She and Taylor seem equally smart, just with different perspectives. I don’t think it has anything to do with politics, except perhaps the inability of people to see the other side’s point of view at all.
Joan on
I think that’s going a bit too far, no? It shouldn’t be too difficult to see that Corinne was either asked to play it up for the camera and become a “character” or she’s doing it all herself because she wants to be on more of these shows. (And fret not for Taylor, because I’m sure she’s going for the same thing.) I like Corinne strictly for the entertainment value. At this point she is a character in a story to me — that’s what I see, and I appreciate it given that this show is supposed to be entertaining and everything else is so boring. And no, I didn’t vote for Trump. I can promise you that.
Honey on
I don’t think Taylor expressed condescension to Corrine because of that conversation, but I do think she expressed condescension in general. Corrine was immature and rude, but Taylor took it upon herself to call out Corrine directly for her behavior, rather than minding her own business. Taylor expressing that Corrine wasn’t right for Nick was no more justified than Corrine expressing that Taylor wasn’t very affable in the house. Corrine may not be a great communicator but Taylor should know better than to try to engage. She was very out of touch with what Corrine was trying to express and her explanation to Nick did not go over well. Also, I am a PhD candidate at Hopkins, and having a masters (which I have) does not make you smart. If you’re willing to shell out the cash, they don’t fail anyone and have an extremely high acceptance rate. I would not get on my high horse and use psychology terms just because I have a PhD, especially if the other person wasn’t getting it. Taylor should have applied what she learned during her masters a little better to the situation.
Elliott on
Well said Elliott. A Master’s is not a big deal in academic terms and it certainly doesn’t prove intelligence. Besides, all this focus on comparing levels of intelligence is quite absurd. Taylor should not have got involved and should have resisted producer goading to constantly mention that she has a Master’s. I am sitting my PhD viva in two weeks and over the last six years I have often actively downplayed or omitted the fact that I’m a PhDer because of how it may come across. The inevitable flip-side to the ‘oh my god you’re sooo smart I can’t talk to you’ is the insecure and defensive response that could accuse you of condescension etc. Good luck!
Elihanna on
Please The Bachelor, no more Taylor and Corrine!! They are both way too young for Nick (although in my opinion he is immature for 36), their arguments go in circles, and the whole set up seems so scripted. From listening to them both I really don’t care what they do for a living and/or how much education they have. Also I think Nick only keeps Corrine around cause he’s physically attracted to her.
This episode was boring and the group date was a yawn fest. And we didn’t get to learn anything about the other gals. Hopefully the next episode will be better.
deebee on
I really hope Rachel is the first woman of color bachelorette, but I think sadly that still is too bogus for ABC.
Mia on
I’m so proud of my husband. He totally had a Sharleen-like/eagle eye moment while watching this week’s episode. It looks like Corinne and Taylor get the second to last and last roses, respectively. However, when Corinne walks up to get her rose it’s clear that there are at least three roses left. Sneaky producers!
Seriously though, Sharleen, I always wonder if you have to watch and rewatch these episodes to catch all the things that you do (seating configurations, outfit mismatches, frankenbiting). Just happy that we finally noticed one of these things too.
Amy on
Aww Sharleen, the fact that you were so upset by Corrine’s machinations just makes me admire you even more!
I just know that Corrine spent her entire high school existence doing the same Regina George crap. I’ll bet she even pulled the 3-person conference call trick. You know, the one where girl #1 goads girl #2 into saying something bad about girl #3 (who waits silently on the line). Wait, can you do that from a cell phone?
I also doubt that Corrine has ever lived in close quarters with anyone else – so she doesn’t really know how people act when they are stuck together for long periods of time. She still manages to argue her idiotic concept of it, though!
IMO the producers are blowing it with the emphasis on the “villain” every season. I’d rather watch the other contestants. Rachel dancing joyfully throughout NOLO! Everyone on a group date hanging out someplace unusual and fun!
Chad and Corrine are just awful, and I think they should spend eternity together. Maybe there should be a Paradise Reject show? (“Almost Paradise”? They could take the song literally!)
myriad on
Totally agree Sharleen! She is the unfortunate definition of manipulative! Here’s to hoping she is somewhat embarrassed by her mean behavior.
Erica on
What I found irksome regarding the 2 on 1 is that neither Taylor nor Corinne are evidently suited to Nick and I feel that as the more self reflexive of the two, Taylor should see that. As so often with this date set up, it becomes more about the competition to ‘win’ over the other rival than about how much they care about the person. If Taylor is that against Corinne (rightly) then shouldn’t she be questioning her love interest’s decision to constantly keep Corinne around? If it was me I’d be thinking you know what, he’s not worth my time if he’s going to entertain – and now put me up against – this moron. The writing was on the wall when Taylor made a comment – to Nick I think – about him needing someone with more emotional intelligence. Nobody likes to be told what they need by someone and Taylor barely knows him, even if she’s seen him on tv. That seemed a bit presumptuous and was wrongfooted.
Elihanna on