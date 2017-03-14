I’ve realized that, while I love the climactic proposal ending of any given Bachelor season, I always take issue with the finale episode itself. The hour and 45 minutes leading up to that proposal has never sat well with me as the concept of the lead flip-flopping until the very last second just isn’t remotely believable. I believe that he might care very much for his runner-up and sending her home may be heart-wrenching, but I don’t, nor have I ever, bought that it’s a true toss-up.
Thus, Nick sending Raven home with a (albeit tearful) “This morning I figured out where my heart was” had me groaning. I realize that for the façade of this show the final two women are meant to appear neck-in-neck until the very end. I also realize that the lead is meant to make his decision sound like a last-second epiphany in an attempt to not appear cruel. But what I would love to see is a season where the lead just said, “I do have a love for you, but I simply can’t live without so-and-so. And I have known this for weeks now, but the format of this show and my contractual obligation to it has forced me to keep you in the dark and wait until the very end to break it off.” Okay, so maybe not verbatim, but you get the gist of how refreshing that would be. It felt like a wasted opportunity to have Nick of all people (the contestant famous for being runner-up twice!) not address how he now understands the position of the lead and that it pains him to do to someone else what was done to him twice. This many years in, and with the show constantly evolving (I’ll get to that in a bit), I think they can afford to begin blaming a few things—especially dragging the runner-up to Final 2 only to drop them like a sack of potatoes—on production.
Raven was a very kind and gracious runner-up, and I found it interesting that her “stoicism” was a focal point of her After The Final Rose time. Throughout the season I did gather that she wasn’t as effusive as many of the other women, but that was something I always liked about her. Watching her struggle to say she loved Nick on her first Finland 1-on-1, when so many women tend to blurt it out almost on cue, was very endearing. On AFR, however, she did strike me as the tiniest bit stoic—and I do NOT mean this in a bad way. She seemed to have put a lot of thought into what she said and their was even a carefulness to her demeanor, all of which are just observations and not criticisms. On the whole, Raven was a class act and, if anything, possibly a too understanding runner-up. I have mixed feelings about her appearing on Paradise as I still can’t help but see that show as beneath her, as I do with many other lovely people from this franchise. But with the still-strong Carly and Evan and Jade and Tanner, the fact that Nick became Bachelor from a strong Paradise showing, and Instagram’s career-altering power, Paradise really can be a game changer. So, hell, what do I know?
Now about this show’s evolution. What I did like about last night was how the engagement decision really was every bit as much up to Vanessa as it was Nick. The storyline that Nick could end up heartbroken yet again (wow, did they ever milk that) was way more interesting than the age old, “Who’s he gonna pick?” theme. I said on the blog last week that, regardless of whether or not Vanessa packs up and moves to L.A., I’m happy it’s not assumed that she would. I feel similarly here; I like that it’s not assumed Vanessa would say yes; why should she have to guarantee something that she herself can’t be guaranteed? A couple made up of two thoughtful people who have seriously considered the challenges they’ll face yet still love each other despite them, and enough to face those challenges together, is far more investable as a viewer. Vanessa’s own hesitation and healthy skepticism, in my opinion, represented an evolution in this show. Her apprehension shows she’s a intelligent and practical person and lends way more credibility to her decision-making skills and the fact that they ultimately ended up engaged.
One more thing: Vanessa more than once expressed wanting to feel special and different, for her to be chosen not because their relationship was “slightly better” than another, but because it’s on a whole other playing field. So many people—people who shit on this show for being sexist—somehow took issue with this mindset of Vanessa’s. In what world wouldn’t or shouldn’t she want to feel special or different? It’s not about her thinking she’s special or different, but rather her wanting the man she ends up with to see her that way. It’s the very essence of wanting to be seen as a panda in a room full of brown bears, you guys! Sure, you can poke fun at the irony of her for wanting these things while “competing” on The Bachelor, but what we should be doing is applauding her for voicing those valid, reasonable requirements, especially while still on the show. The Bachelor has a long history of inside-the-box formatting and building up expectations in their contestants only to pull out the rug from under them. Vanessa managed to both “win” and maintain control over her self-worth along the way. So, the way I see it, on a show usually bereft of them, her critical thinking in and of itself proved to be a small victory for feminism.
Lastly, I’ve heard mixed reviews about Vanessa and Nick’s AFR showing, but—and you know by now I don’t hold back on my opinions—I truly thought they aced it. Viewers and Bachelor alums alike seemed to find it “awkward” that the two weren’t beaming the entire time. What I saw was two very pragmatic people talking about a wonderful relationship that had its challenges but that was entirely worth the work. I was reminded of what Nick said to Vanessa earlier in the episode, before the proposal: “I could come here and tell you everything you want to hear. I know what you want to hear.” Believe me, Vanessa and Nick could have gone up there, smiled until their cheeks hurt, and talked about how easy everything is because they’re so in love. They know what we want to see and hear. And frankly, if they weren’t happy but were faking it, that’s what they SHOULD have done. (How many couples have we seen now, smiling and raving about how great everything is, who were broken up soon after?) Instead, Vanessa and Nick made it very clear how in love they are, but that everything from logistics to being “insulated” have been difficult hurdles. Realism shouldn’t be mistaken for unhappiness, especially while the folks in question talk about being realists.
On the whole, I am beyond happy for this couple in particular. I do feel like Nick has found his match in Vanessa. She’s her own person with her own opinions, knows her worth, is analytical and self aware—and gorgeous to boot. She’s everything I envisioned Nick finding happiness with and more. Congratulations to the happy couple!
For more from Sharleen Joynt on The Bachelor, visit her blog, alltheprettypandas.com.
Catch up on past episodes of The Bachelor at www.omnitv.ca/the-bachelor.
Nailed it as always Sharleen. I couldn’t agree with you more when you say viewers shouldn’t mistake Nick and Vanessa’s realism for unhappiness. Countless times you hear AFTR couples tell everyone what they want to hear only to break up a few short months later. I love how both of them didnt sugar coat anything, acknowledged the difficult situation they are facing but in the same token more than willing to sacrifice and make their relationship work. If anything I respect that more than hear them talk about a wedding date and if it will be televised!
Eva Moore on
Hi Eva Moore,
Totally agree! The wedding talk will be taken WAY more seriously and mean a whole lot more because they’ve been so frank about everything thus far.
Thank you for commenting x
Sharleen Joynt on
As I said elsewhere. I had recorded it and heard hints before I watch that ATFR was awkward so I was surprised when I did watch that I didn’t think it was awkward at all. I found Jasmine and Kevin’s far more so and they are still together. I found it very down to earth and more realistic and they had lots of little couply moment (glances/touches) that I enjoyed. I’m surprised they said She didn’t look happy. I found her to look very happy in her way. Haha maybe that’s the Canadian in me being able to read her more reserved demeanour.
Lisa on
ahh good point about Kevin and Jasmine. I heard Jasmine recently on a podcast and she was so upfront and practical about the entire courtship that if on US tv, she would come off as a buzzkil…whereas I thought it came off refreshingly honest and self aware. And yes they are still together and she is apparently moving to Toronto in Spring to be with him full time. I applaud Vanessa (and Nick) for being so honest. This show is weird, the format is odd and it makes sense as to why couples dont last……so i thought it was great that they both pointed that out. I do wish them well.
wandering gal on
Hi Lisa,
I wondered the same thing, if perhaps I read Vanessa’s not needing to smile 100% OF THE TIME as actual, genuine happiness. There is a reservedness there that I hands-down take more seriously, and I do wonder if it’s a Canadianism.
And I hadn’t made the connection with Bachelorette Canada but you’re totally right. They were also more reserved at AFR and they got a ton of backlash for it, but lo and behold, they’re still going strong today. Only time can prove the haters wrong, it seems.
Thank you for your thoughtful comment x
Sharleen Joynt on
You are such a great writer! Thoroughly enjoyed the recaps as always! Your insight and point of view is always extremely refreshing. Cheers to Nick and Vanessa! Xo!
Ginger on
I wish them luck. I really hope it works out since Vanessa is sacrificing a lot of real tangible things for Nicks uncertain future. That said, they do seem like they want to make it work. Raven did not fail to impress, and I think she can also find a better suited match.
Mia on
Also even though they didn’t work out Brad on his second season made it pretty clear that Emily was the one well before the final decision. He even told her he loved her. So the leads don’t always give in to producers or play along with the script.
Mia on
I always seem to agree with you perspective, Sharleen. Their proposal alone and the way they look at one another was enough for me to see their love for one another. I think the notion of them having to be chipper and cheery throughout the whole process is so shallow. Look at Raven’s story in the show, she stayed happy and optimistic for Nick (as she stated on ATFR) and that alone was not going to be enough for him to propose to her. So, I think the ATFR interview was sincere and genuine, which is more refreshing.
Marcela on
Hi Marcela,
I also found the way they looked at each other to be the best evidence of their mutual love and understanding. And yes, the more chipper and cheery the exterior, especially when what they’ve gone and are going through is OBVIOUSLY difficult, the more skeptical I am. I thought they struck the right balance: Optimistic with a side of pragmatism.
Thank you for commenting x
Sharleen Joynt on
Raven was too young for Nick but she sure came across as mature on the finale. I wish Vanessa and Nick well but relationships are tough enough — living in different countries adds major complications. And especially if one has a job although it sounded like Vanessa had plans to give hers up.
Overall I found this season quite boring but loved seeing Finland.
deebee on
Amen!
Pfav on
Nice recap Sharleen! Kudos to Nick and Sharleen for being real and honest. I wish them loads of luck and love. Raven is strong and steady person, a class act. Nick was smart to pick her to ‘take to the end’ and I don’t doubt that he cared about her very much. I wonder if that was part of his decision making process – picking someone he truly admired but who was not fragile, and would not fall apart and was drama -free (in spite of the red herring of the stiletto story!).
ML on
As always Sharleen, your opinions and your “take” on the episodes are refreshing. I believe that you speak the truth and I get what you are saying. I truly hope you are right and I wish the happy couple nothing but the best.
Barbara Zen on
Not to mention that everyone said the same thing about JoJo and Jordan on ATFR and they seem to still be going strong….
KL on