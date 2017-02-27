When Moonlight won Best Picture (after La La Land was mistakenly announced):
What happened to Best Picture?
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 27, 2017
It’s not the craziest idea:
CONSPIRACY #Oscars
— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) February 27, 2017
Jessica Chastain FTW…
Why didn’t the producers of the show rush to the stage when the wrong winner had been announced?! I feel bad for #lalaland producers AWKWARD pic.twitter.com/bs2S7rj325
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017
I’m also very sad for the MOONLIGHT crew. I wish that they had the full experience of winning best pic without the awkwardness of it all.
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017
…although she also notes it could have been waaaay worse:
THANK GOD the wrong envelope didn’t happen to an acting prize. Imagine a single teary actor on stage being humiliated. Stuff of nightmares
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017
On the bright side:
Warren Beatty just became the new host of FAMILY FEUD. #Oscars
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 27, 2017
But more likely, this:
Wow. Someone is enjoying their last day in show business. #Oscars #MoonlightMovie
— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) February 27, 2017
Slow clap:
Why couldn’t this have happened with the election?
— Daley Haggar (@d_haggar) February 27, 2017
What we’re all thinking RN:
CAN THIS YEAR GET ANY FUCKING WEIRDER!!????? #oscars
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 27, 2017
On Viola Davis’s epic Oscar win:
Hallelujerrrrrrr! @violadavis ! ” We are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life!”
— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 27, 2017
Meanwhile, after Jennifer Aniston’s generous giveaway:
Justin Theroux is backstage taking back the sunglasses #Oscars
— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) February 27, 2017
Mindy Kaling knows Dev Patel had the best date:
Oh hi Dev Patel’s mom, I see you and you are the worlds cutest person
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 27, 2017
Jessica Chastain loves a good bromance:
I do love the #MattDamon @jimmykimmel bromance #Oscars
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017
Why Keith Urban wins Best Supporting Husband:
#Oscars pic.twitter.com/OuNiJJAaTu
— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 27, 2017
That 16-year-old Moana actress Auli’i Cravalho is already a pro:
Getting slapped by a blue flag while singing on the oscars keeps one humble.
— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 27, 2017
Best speech of the night:
#MahershalaAli was amazing, pure heart & class #oscars
— Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) February 27, 2017
An Ellen-approved hosting job:
.@JimmyKimmel, that monologue was so brilliant it’s already overrated. #Oscars
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 27, 2017
Best Oscar reunion:
Mickey Mouse Club reunion at the #Oscars @jtimberlake @RyanGosling pic.twitter.com/j56tHKTHT2
— Shannon Burns (@itsshannonburns) February 27, 2017
Andrew Garfield can’t catch a break:
Kiss. pic.twitter.com/CiYOSImVzJ
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 27, 2017
Real talk:
The Mel Gibson film is doing better than La La Land. Mel Gibson!!
— Ivor Tossell (@ivortossell) February 27, 2017
Ryan Gosling is such a nice guy, eh?
Ryan Gosling giving his candy to strangers: peak Canada
— Elizabeth Renzetti (@lizrenzetti) February 27, 2017
Saving the ABSOLUTE BEST for last:
Taraji you a fox
— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 27, 2017
