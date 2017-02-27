When Moonlight won Best Picture (after La La Land was mistakenly announced):

What happened to Best Picture? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 27, 2017

It’s not the craziest idea:

Jessica Chastain FTW…



Why didn’t the producers of the show rush to the stage when the wrong winner had been announced?! I feel bad for #lalaland producers AWKWARD pic.twitter.com/bs2S7rj325 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

I’m also very sad for the MOONLIGHT crew. I wish that they had the full experience of winning best pic without the awkwardness of it all. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

…although she also notes it could have been waaaay worse:

THANK GOD the wrong envelope didn’t happen to an acting prize. Imagine a single teary actor on stage being humiliated. Stuff of nightmares — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

On the bright side:

Warren Beatty just became the new host of FAMILY FEUD. #Oscars — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 27, 2017

But more likely, this:

Wow. Someone is enjoying their last day in show business. #Oscars #MoonlightMovie — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) February 27, 2017

Slow clap:

Why couldn’t this have happened with the election? — Daley Haggar (@d_haggar) February 27, 2017

What we’re all thinking RN:

CAN THIS YEAR GET ANY FUCKING WEIRDER!!????? #oscars — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 27, 2017

On Viola Davis’s epic Oscar win:

Hallelujerrrrrrr! @violadavis ! ” We are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life!” — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 27, 2017

Meanwhile, after Jennifer Aniston’s generous giveaway:

Justin Theroux is backstage taking back the sunglasses #Oscars — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) February 27, 2017

Mindy Kaling knows Dev Patel had the best date:

Oh hi Dev Patel’s mom, I see you and you are the worlds cutest person — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 27, 2017

Jessica Chastain loves a good bromance:

Why Keith Urban wins Best Supporting Husband:

That 16-year-old Moana actress Auli’i Cravalho is already a pro:

Getting slapped by a blue flag while singing on the oscars keeps one humble. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 27, 2017

Best speech of the night:

An Ellen-approved hosting job:

.@JimmyKimmel, that monologue was so brilliant it’s already overrated. #Oscars — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 27, 2017

Best Oscar reunion:

Andrew Garfield can’t catch a break:

Real talk:

The Mel Gibson film is doing better than La La Land. Mel Gibson!! — Ivor Tossell (@ivortossell) February 27, 2017

Ryan Gosling is such a nice guy, eh?

Ryan Gosling giving his candy to strangers: peak Canada — Elizabeth Renzetti (@lizrenzetti) February 27, 2017

Saving the ABSOLUTE BEST for last:

Taraji you a fox — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 27, 2017

