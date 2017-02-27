Oscars 2017: The Best Celebrity Tweets (Chance the Rapper FTW!)

When Twitter trumps the telecast: the best 140-character dispatches from Oscars night

When Moonlight won Best Picture (after La La Land was mistakenly announced):

It’s not the craziest idea:

Jessica Chastain FTW…

…although she also notes it could have been waaaay worse:

On the bright side:

But more likely, this:

Slow clap:

What we’re all thinking RN:

On Viola Davis’s epic Oscar win:

Meanwhile, after Jennifer Aniston’s generous giveaway:

Mindy Kaling knows Dev Patel had the best date:

Jessica Chastain loves a good bromance:

Why Keith Urban wins Best Supporting Husband:

That 16-year-old Moana actress Auli’i Cravalho is already a pro:

Best speech of the night:

An Ellen-approved hosting job:

Best Oscar reunion:

Andrew Garfield can’t catch a break:

Real talk:

Ryan Gosling is such a nice guy, eh?

Saving the ABSOLUTE BEST for last:

