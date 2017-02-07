He’s earned it! The nominees for Canada’s highest musical accolades were announced in Toronto on Tuesday morning (Feb. 7) and Toronto’s The Weeknd scored five Juno nominations, including Album of the Year. Drake and Shawn Mendes also scored five nods a piece.

The Starboy chart topper will compete for the night’s top honour against Canadian heavyweights Céline Dion, Leonard Cohen and Drake when the awards are handed out in Ottawa on April 2.

Brampton, Ont.-native Alessia Cara is up for four awards, including Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year, for her debut release, Know-It-All.

Both Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara will pull double duty as nominees and performers during the show.

Sarah McLachlan, whose compilation of Christmas hits, Wonderland, will compete for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year, will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with a tribute to take place during the ceremony. “It’s a wonderful validation,” the songstress told the CBC.

No word yet on whether Michael Bublé , who was slated to return as host in November, will take up emcee duties in light of his three-year-old son Noah’s recent cancer diagnosis.

Single of the Year

“Treat You Better,” Shawn Mendes

“One Dance,” Drake (ft. Wizkid & Kyla)

“Wild Things,” Alessia Cara

“Starboy,” The Weeknd (ft. Daft Punk)

“Spirits,” The Strumbellas

International Album of the Year Sponsored by IDLA Associated Label Distribution

This is Acting, Sia

ANTI, Rihanna

Made in the A.M., One Direction

A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay

Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande

Album of the Year Sponsored by Music Canada

Starboy, The Weeknd

Illuminate, Shawn Mendes

You Want It Darker, Leonard Cohen

Views, Drake

Encore un Soir, Céline Dion

Artist of the Year

Shawn Mendes

Drake

Alessia Cara

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

JUNO Fan Choice Award Presented by TD

Hedley

Justin Bieber

Drake

Shawn Mendes

Alessia Cara

Belly

Ruth B

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez

The Strumbellas

Group of the Year

Billy Talent

The Tragically Hip

Arkells

Tegan and Sara

The Strumbellas

Breakthrough Artist of the Year Sponsored by FACTOR, the Government of Canada, Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters, and Radio Starmaker Fund

KAYTRANADA

Ruth B

Tory Lanez

Andy Shauf

Jazz Cartier

Breakthrough Group of the Year Sponsored by FACTOR, the Government of Canada, Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters, and Radio Starmaker Fund

Bleeker

Cold Creek County

Bob Moses

The Zolas

The Dirty Nil

Country Album of the Year

The Score, Aaron Pritchett

Hearts on Fire, Chad Brownlee

Side Effects, Dallas Smith

Tin Roof, Gord Bamford

Kiss Me Quiet, Jess Moskaluke

Adult Alternative Album of the Year

Good Advice, Basia Bulat

Secret Path, Gord Downie

The Great Detachment, Wintersleep

You Want It Darker, Leonard Cohen

The Party, Andy Shauf

Alternative Album of the Year Sponsored by Long & McQuade

Touch, July Talk

Art Angels, Grimes

IV, Black Mountain

Weaves, Weaves

Sore, Dilly Dally

Pop Album of the Year Sponsored by TD

Know-It-All, Alessia Cara

Summerland, Coleman Hell

Astoria, Marianas Trench

Illuminate, Shawn Mendes

Love You to Death., Tegan and Sara

Rock Album of the Year

Morning Report, Arkells

Afraid of Heights, Billy Talent

Sittin’ Heavy, Monster Truck

TerraForm, Sam Roberts Band

Man Machine Poem, The Tragically Hip

