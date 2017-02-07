He’s earned it! The nominees for Canada’s highest musical accolades were announced in Toronto on Tuesday morning (Feb. 7) and Toronto’s The Weeknd scored five Juno nominations, including Album of the Year. Drake and Shawn Mendes also scored five nods a piece.
The Starboy chart topper will compete for the night’s top honour against Canadian heavyweights Céline Dion, Leonard Cohen and Drake when the awards are handed out in Ottawa on April 2.
Brampton, Ont.-native Alessia Cara is up for four awards, including Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year, for her debut release, Know-It-All.
Both Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara will pull double duty as nominees and performers during the show.
Sarah McLachlan, whose compilation of Christmas hits, Wonderland, will compete for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year, will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with a tribute to take place during the ceremony. “It’s a wonderful validation,” the songstress told the CBC.
No word yet on whether Michael Bublé , who was slated to return as host in November, will take up emcee duties in light of his three-year-old son Noah’s recent cancer diagnosis.
Single of the Year
“Treat You Better,” Shawn Mendes
“One Dance,” Drake (ft. Wizkid & Kyla)
“Wild Things,” Alessia Cara
“Starboy,” The Weeknd (ft. Daft Punk)
“Spirits,” The Strumbellas
International Album of the Year Sponsored by IDLA Associated Label Distribution
This is Acting, Sia
ANTI, Rihanna
Made in the A.M., One Direction
A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay
Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande
Album of the Year Sponsored by Music Canada
Starboy, The Weeknd
Illuminate, Shawn Mendes
You Want It Darker, Leonard Cohen
Views, Drake
Encore un Soir, Céline Dion
Artist of the Year
Shawn Mendes
Drake
Alessia Cara
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
JUNO Fan Choice Award Presented by TD
Hedley
Justin Bieber
Drake
Shawn Mendes
Alessia Cara
Belly
Ruth B
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez
The Strumbellas
Group of the Year
Billy Talent
The Tragically Hip
Arkells
Tegan and Sara
The Strumbellas
Breakthrough Artist of the Year Sponsored by FACTOR, the Government of Canada, Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters, and Radio Starmaker Fund
KAYTRANADA
Ruth B
Tory Lanez
Andy Shauf
Jazz Cartier
Breakthrough Group of the Year Sponsored by FACTOR, the Government of Canada, Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters, and Radio Starmaker Fund
Bleeker
Cold Creek County
Bob Moses
The Zolas
The Dirty Nil
Country Album of the Year
The Score, Aaron Pritchett
Hearts on Fire, Chad Brownlee
Side Effects, Dallas Smith
Tin Roof, Gord Bamford
Kiss Me Quiet, Jess Moskaluke
Adult Alternative Album of the Year
Good Advice, Basia Bulat
Secret Path, Gord Downie
The Great Detachment, Wintersleep
You Want It Darker, Leonard Cohen
The Party, Andy Shauf
Alternative Album of the Year Sponsored by Long & McQuade
Touch, July Talk
Art Angels, Grimes
IV, Black Mountain
Weaves, Weaves
Sore, Dilly Dally
Pop Album of the Year Sponsored by TD
Know-It-All, Alessia Cara
Summerland, Coleman Hell
Astoria, Marianas Trench
Illuminate, Shawn Mendes
Love You to Death., Tegan and Sara
Rock Album of the Year
Morning Report, Arkells
Afraid of Heights, Billy Talent
Sittin’ Heavy, Monster Truck
TerraForm, Sam Roberts Band
Man Machine Poem, The Tragically Hip
