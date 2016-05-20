When JoJo Met Becca: Bachelor Besties For Life (Updated!)

They went on The Bachelor to find love with Ben, but instead they found love with each other. Fast forward a year later and we’re still obsessed with JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tilley’s v. v. precious bestieship (a.k.a our favourite relationship to ever be formed on the show), so we’ve put together a collection of the pair’s cutest BFF moments. Scroll through for all the awwwww, and don’t forget to tune into The Bachelor on January 2 as our newest Bachelor, Nick Viall, takes his fourth shot at love!