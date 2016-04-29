Biggest summer banger: One Dance

A catchy melange of pop, R&B, hip-hop, afrobeat, reggae and dancehall, you’ll have this one on repeat until you’re straight-up bodied by that sweet, sweet hook (courtesy of Kyla’s Do You Mind) and tropical beat.

Most likely to keep you drunk in love at the club: With You

A woozy dance beat + PARTYNEXTDOOR’s chill af vocals beckoning from across the room + Drake “mixing vodka and emotions” = love at first listen.

Best song for rap purists: Hype

Taking a page from 2015’s radio-hook-less mixtape If You’re Reading This Too Late, The Kid proves he’s still got bars. And bars and bars. And there’s no singing.

Most likely to take you back to the year 2000: U With Me?

Drake’s producer 40 sampled generously from the ’90s and ’00s for #Views and we def aren’t complaining. Brandy? Check. Ray J? Check. DMX? Yessssssss. Nothing says Y2K like the original Ruff Ryder barking through your headphones + Drake’s (considerably softer, but hey it’s Drake) “Is u with me or what?” ode.

Best song for running through the 6 with your woes: Weston Road Flows

A love letter to end all love letters to Toronto, track 6 samples vintage Mary J. Blige and shouts out the TTC, Vince Carter and the city’s neo-soul son of the early 2000s, Glenn “and don’t you for-get it” Lewis.

The softest Drake you’ve ever known: Redemption

90 per cent of Drake’s “love” songs are odes to exes and we’re okay with that. In Redemption, he knows you’re seeing someone who loves you, he misses the feeling of you missing him and he knows that you’re over and done with him. He’s kinda sad about it but mostly “relationships slowin’ me down, they slow down the vision” so it’s cool.

Best song to creep your exes to: Keep the Family Close

Clearly Drake doesn’t care much for closure, and if the 6 god can dwell on his past relationships, so can you. Go ahead, fire up the Facebook and Instagram and take comfort in the fact that “all of my ‘let’s just be friends’ are friends I don’t have anymore.”

Best song to have a “Drake: He’s just like us” moment: Child’s Play

Turns out Drake’s not all Sotto Sotto and courtside tickets. “Why you gotta fight with me at Cheesecake—you know I love to go there,” Drake asks yet another (presumably former) flame. “This a place for families that drive Camrys and go to Disney. They don’t need to know all of our business.” You heard it here first, ladies: don’t challenge Drake at his favourite big-boy restaurant, Cheesecake Factory.

Best song for overanalyzing Drake and Rihanna’s relationship: Too Good

Is it even a Drake album without a Rihanna collab? Oozing island vibes, this chilled out follow-up to Work has us reading too much into every “you take my love for granted” and “I’m way too good to you.” We’re waiting for the sexy video (hopefully Drizzy’s brushed up his dance moves since Work).

Best song for turning the lights down low: Fire & Desire

Reminiscent of the ultra-sexy Shut It Down from Drake’s debut full-length, Fire & Desire slows things down with the help of Brandy’s I Dedicate has us and feelin’ ourselves.

