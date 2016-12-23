#FBF: The O.C.’s 15 Best Chrismukkah Moments—In GIFs

Spike the eggnog, throw on Death Cab for Cutie and get ready for all the warm and fuzzy holiday feels courtesy of these festive throwback GIFs

  0

‘Tis the season to be jolly—and there’s no better way to get excited than to take a trip down memory lane via The O.C. Do y’all remember when Seth Cohen introduced the world to Chrismukkah?! It was festive, it was fun, it was a holiday in the damn sun. So hurry down the chimney, toast a bagel and bring your UGGs back into circulation, because these O.C. moments are the GIFs that keep on giving.

15
view slideshow
Photos

Related:
Dunzo For A Decade! 10 Laguna Beach GIFs to Treasure
Is Mischa Barton Ready For Her Close-Up (Again?)
33 GIFs That Have Us Amped For Nicole Richie’s New Show

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources