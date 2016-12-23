‘Tis the season to be jolly—and there’s no better way to get excited than to take a trip down memory lane via The O.C. Do y’all remember when Seth Cohen introduced the world to Chrismukkah?! It was festive, it was fun, it was a holiday in the damn sun. So hurry down the chimney, toast a bagel and bring your UGGs back into circulation, because these O.C. moments are the GIFs that keep on giving.

