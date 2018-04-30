Bachelor Villains: The 9 Most Cringe-Worthy Contestants

The contestants are there for love, but we tune in for the drama, baby, and no one else serves up drama better than Bachelor villains.

From Arie’s DM-sliding shenanigans to basically everything Nick Viall has ever done, Bachelor Nation is filled with bad behaviour, and—as much as we hate to admit it—would it really be the same dating series we know and love without it?

And so, we’ve rounded up some of the worst of the worst characters in the franchise. Here, the most cringe-worthy villains that we love to hate.

(Photograph: Courtesy City) Nick Viall, The Bachelorette Seasons 10 & 11, Bachelor in Paradise Season 3, The Bachelor Season 21 “If you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why you made love with me?” Nick said to Andi on After The Final Rose, outing their Fantasy Suite hookup after Andi opted for Josh Murray in that season’s series finale. It’s Bachelor Code (and life code, duh) not to kiss—et cetera—and tell. Nick’s villain status only got stronger the following year when he had beef with several of the other dudes on Kaitlyn’s season of The Bachelorette. It’s safe to say that after two back-to-back appearances on The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation was not enamoured with Nick—until his arrival in Paradise. That summer’s narrative was built on the longstanding feud that was Nick vs. Josh. When the latter starting pursuing Amanda Stanton right after she and Nick had had a great first date, all hell broke loose. Nick started questioning Josh’s intentions, and used details from Andi’s tell-all book, It’s Not Okay, as ammunition. Josh slowly became ostracized, and Nick slowly became a hero. (That is until his season of The Bachelor bored us to tears.)