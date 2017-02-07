We begin this week’s v. eventful episode right where we left off last week: Taylor got the boot on her and Corinne’s two-on-one, but comes back from exile to ruin Nick and Corinne’s dinner date.

She pulls Nick outside to tell him that Corinne’s a pathological liar, while Corinne’s just sitting inside drinking champagne (obv) and freaking right out.

Nick’s basically like: “I appreciate you taking the time but, like, can you leave now?”

Taylor finally takes a hint and takes off, so Nick and Corinne can get back to making out. No adult convos for them tonight.

Cocktail Party Rose Ceremony time! Literally all of us: “Please don’t send Dolphin girl home! We love her.” R.I.P Alexis—we’ll def see you in Paradise.

Next up: Welcome to St. Thomas!!! We’re v. jelly, tbh, because it’s freezing here.

Kristina gets the first one-on-one of the episode and our initial thought is, “this should be…boring.” The beginning of their date is pretty mediocre—Kristina teaches him some basic Russian and they go for a cute little swim. Nothing to freak out over but Nick seems pretty into it.

Meanwhile, back at the hotel: Corinne’s plans for the day: “I’m going to take it easy and drink champagne in bed.” Corinne is our spirit animal. Then, Lorna (the hotel housekeeper) shows up to tell the girls she’s there for whatever they need and Corinne *finally* has a Raquel replacement. Hopefully Lorna has a bomb cheese pasta recipe.

Then the group date card comes and we find out Danielle L. and Whitney are going on a two-on-one. ANOTHER two-on-one!? Whoa, def didn’t see that one coming. Also, is anyone else having a hard time remembering who this Whitney girl is?

KAY back to Kristina’s date. Nick is asking all about her past and seems genuinely interested in learning more about her. Confession: after learning more about Kristina and her rough childhood we take back our “boring” comment. We’re actually v. impressed by her and it’s pretty obvious Nick is, too.

Now moving on to the group date: the plan is to have a fun day at the beach just drinking, playing games and hanging out. Yeah, that’s def not going to happen.

They get to the beach, immediately start doing tequila shots (uh, oh) and attempt to play a v. rough game of volleyball. Surprise surprise! Corinne’s drunk on ANOTHER group date.

She’s literally so drunk she can’t even jump into Nick’s arms.

After like 10 minutes of totally sucking at volleyball, the girls are just over the entire date. And according to Raven, Jasmine is getting turned alllll the way up.

She starts getting pissed at everything, pushes a drunk Corinne over (LOL), then quits the volleyball game. So far, this date is going really, really well.

And now Vanessa starts complaining about all the competition. K we love you V, but this is The Bachelor—what did you expect? You can’t complain about competing with other girls—that is literally the only point of the show.

Everyone is annoying on this group date.

Cut to the evening portion of the date where things go from bad to straight-up awkward. The whole night basically just revolves around Jasmine, who’s starting to go legit crazy over not having a one-on-one and being overlooked by Nick.

Nick is talking to everyone but Jasmine so she takes a page from the Corinne handbook and starts CHUGGING her wine. Then things start to get weird.

Finally, Jasmine gets her time with Nick and immediately brings out the sass.

You can tell Nick is trying so hard to break up with her but she just won’t stop talking.

BACK UP. Did she just tell Nick that she wants to straddle him and choke him? Omg, we can’t even with this convo. She’s literally talking about how she wants to choke Nick in a sexual way.

And Nick’s just like “def not into that, sorry” and sends her home. And now Nick is feeling v. defeated, as he should—this entire day was total sh*t.

ICYMI: Raven got the group date rose—maybe this is why.

And now, for the second two-on-one of the season: Nick goes into the date hoping it will be better than yesterday’s. Um, is this not a two-on-one? How is that possible?

He has a decent convo with Whitney and an equally decent convo with Danielle L. but in the end decides to send Whitney home. Overall it was a pretty boring two-on-one, def not as eventful as last week’s.

Now Nick and Danielle L. get to have the rest of the evening together. Ugh, they’re so boring.

She tells Nick that she’s falling in love with him (even though it’s soooo obvious she’s not getting a rose).

Then, Nick sends her home (as we suspected). And another one bites the dust. Wow, Nick’s just cutting everyone this week.

OMG Nick you need to FIO because you’re really starting to annoy us.

Later, Nick shows up to the girls hotel room (already in tears) and says he’s terrified that this whole experience won’t work for him. And then he proceeds to say, “I don’t know if I can keep doing this.” ARE YOU EVEN ALLOWED TO SAY THAT!?

We leave the episode with the girls thinking Nick is literally just peacing out. Is this actually happening right now!?!?

The girls are emotionally drained from their week in St. Thomas and we’re emotionally drained from the entire episode. Episode 6 was a total mind f*ck and we absolutely loved it, can’t wait for next week!

