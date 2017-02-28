The Bachelor: A Farewell to Corinne, in GIFs

A collection of Corinne’s all-time best moments from this season of The Bachelor , because she was the best villain ever and deserves a proper send-off

  0

Last night’s episode of The Bachelor marked the end of Corinne’s journey with Nick *tear* and even though she probs should’ve been sent home WAY earlier, we were still sad to see her go. She’s someone we really came to love (mostly because she’s freaking hilarious) and we have her to thank for basically every non-boring scene of the season. So, to commemorate her time on the show we’ve put together a collection of our fave Corinne moments in the best way we know how—with GIFs!

Let’s start at the very beginning: the time she totally went for it and hardcore made out with Nick on the first night, giving Nick an A+ first impression.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she went for it with Nick on night 1

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And then she took her top off on the first group date ever and gave Nick an even better second impression.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she took her top off

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And then she let us all know how great Nick is at groping boobs.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when Corinne talked about her boobs

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

When she was the queen of interrupting.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: Corinne interrupts the girls

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

But when she was “re-interrupted” it didn’t go over so well…

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: Corinne doesn't like being re-interrupted

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

When she straight-up told it like it is, something she was never afraid to do.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: Corinne tells it like it is

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

When she legit thought she was Dan Humphrey.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: When she thought she was gossip girl

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

When she stripped for a second time and broke the record for ‘most times being naked on The Bachelor.’

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: When she strips

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And when she made Nick lick whipped cream off her body. Get it, girl.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: When she gets out the whipped cream

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

When she took her first nap of the season. (Which went over super well).

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: When she had her first nap

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And then totally slept right through Rose Ceremony, LOL. That’s def never happened before.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she napped through Rose Ceremony

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

When she told the girls she has a nanny (who makes her bed and makes her cheese pasta everyday) and proceeded to blow their minds.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she blew everyones minds by telling them she has a nanny

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And then there was that whole pink bouncy castle thing, where she rode Nick like a monkey.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she surprised Nick with a pink bouncy castle

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

When she took nap #2 and gave us her second-best line of the season: “Michael Jordan took naps. Abraham Lincoln took naps. And I’m in trouble for napping.”

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when corinne has her second nap

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

When she almost ate her rose. That was probs alcohol-induced.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she eats her rose

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

When she HATED that farm group date. What even are farm chores?

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she didn't know how to do farm chores

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And when she was like, “No way you’re getting me to shovel cow shit.”

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she couldn't handle the farm date

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

We could always count on Corinne to be the mature girl in the house…

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she was always so matture

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Because she knew when it was time to make out and when it was time to have an “adult convo.”

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when her and Nick had an adult convo

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And then there was the time she showed us all why eating on The Bachelor is a no-no.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: the first time we saw her stress eat

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And when she reminded Taylor (and us) like a gazillion times that she “owns” a multi-million dollar company.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she always reminded us of her multimillion dollar company

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

When she downed that champagne like a boss.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she stress drank champange

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And the time she took this spa-like bath before her big 2-on-1 (with champagne, of course).

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she had a bath

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

When she gave us this quote:

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: on her 2-on-1

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

When she got the housekeeper in St. Thomas to be her Raquel for the week.

giphy-25

(IMAGEL GIPHY)

And when she got drunk on literally every group date. But the volleyball date was by far the best.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she gets so drunk on the group date

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

She was so drunk she couldn’t even jump into Nick’s arms.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she's so drunk on the group date

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

When she gave us this gem:

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she told it like it is, again

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And then there was that time she gave us the best drunk face we’ve ever seen. It’s like a mix of “I’m wasted” and “I’m planning something totally evil.”

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she was the drunkest girl at the party

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

When she ate alllll the cheese ever because she was so drunk stressed.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she ate her feelings

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And let’s not forget the time she tried to seduce Nick.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she tried to seduce Nick

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Which is when she gave us THE BEST LINE in Bach history.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she gave us the greatest quote

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

The time during her Hometown Date when she was Nick’s personal stylist.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she was Nick's personal stylist

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And also his sugar mama (she literally bought him everything in the store).

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she was Nick's sugar daddy

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And of course, the time she said ILY to Nick.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she told Nick she loves him

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And that brings us to this week’s sad goodbye.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when Corinne gets sent home

(IMAGE GIPHY)

And her perfect limo exit.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she had the best limo exit

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

RIP Corinne we really do hope to see you in Paradise. And before we go, we’re taking a quick sec to pay tribute to all of Corinne’s crazy-but-fabulous facial expressions that we’ll never forget:

Corinne’s “I literally can’t even” face.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: Corinne can't even

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Corinne’s “whatever, I’m so over it” face.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: Corinne's wtf face

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Corinne’s “I just had the best date ever!!” face.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: Corinne is happy after hometown date

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Corinne’s “I’M SO EXCITED” face.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: Corinne is excited

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Corinne’s “I’m crazy, don’t mess with me” face.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: corinne's i see you expression

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Corinne’s “I’m so drunk I need to sleep” face.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: Corinne is tired again

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Corinne’s “why am I even here, I could be sleeping” face.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when Corinne was tired

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Corinne’s “I’m so hungover, don’t talk to me” face.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she woke up from her nap

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Corinne’s “sorry not sorry” face.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she napped

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Corinne’s “UGH I’m sooo bloated” face.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: when she was bloated

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

Corinne’s “I’m about to lose it” face.

On Episode 9 of The Bachelor: We're annoyed by Nick and Andi's talk

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

And Corinne’s “I’ve officially lost it” face.

Corinne's best moments from The Bachelor: Corinne's crazy facial expression

(IMAGE: GIPHY)

