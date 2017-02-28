Last night’s episode of The Bachelor marked the end of Corinne’s journey with Nick *tear* and even though she probs should’ve been sent home WAY earlier, we were still sad to see her go. She’s someone we really came to love (mostly because she’s freaking hilarious) and we have her to thank for basically every non-boring scene of the season. So, to commemorate her time on the show we’ve put together a collection of our fave Corinne moments in the best way we know how—with GIFs!

Let’s start at the very beginning: the time she totally went for it and hardcore made out with Nick on the first night, giving Nick an A+ first impression.

And then she took her top off on the first group date ever and gave Nick an even better second impression.

And then she let us all know how great Nick is at groping boobs.

When she was the queen of interrupting.

But when she was “re-interrupted” it didn’t go over so well…

When she straight-up told it like it is, something she was never afraid to do.

When she legit thought she was Dan Humphrey.

When she stripped for a second time and broke the record for ‘most times being naked on The Bachelor.’

And when she made Nick lick whipped cream off her body. Get it, girl.

When she took her first nap of the season. (Which went over super well).

And then totally slept right through Rose Ceremony, LOL. That’s def never happened before.

When she told the girls she has a nanny (who makes her bed and makes her cheese pasta everyday) and proceeded to blow their minds.

And then there was that whole pink bouncy castle thing, where she rode Nick like a monkey.

When she took nap #2 and gave us her second-best line of the season: “Michael Jordan took naps. Abraham Lincoln took naps. And I’m in trouble for napping.”

When she almost ate her rose. That was probs alcohol-induced.

When she HATED that farm group date. What even are farm chores?

And when she was like, “No way you’re getting me to shovel cow shit.”

We could always count on Corinne to be the mature girl in the house…

Because she knew when it was time to make out and when it was time to have an “adult convo.”

And then there was the time she showed us all why eating on The Bachelor is a no-no.

And when she reminded Taylor (and us) like a gazillion times that she “owns” a multi-million dollar company.

When she downed that champagne like a boss.

And the time she took this spa-like bath before her big 2-on-1 (with champagne, of course).

When she gave us this quote:

When she got the housekeeper in St. Thomas to be her Raquel for the week.

And when she got drunk on literally every group date. But the volleyball date was by far the best.

She was so drunk she couldn’t even jump into Nick’s arms.

When she gave us this gem:

And then there was that time she gave us the best drunk face we’ve ever seen. It’s like a mix of “I’m wasted” and “I’m planning something totally evil.”

When she ate alllll the cheese ever because she was so drunk stressed.

And let’s not forget the time she tried to seduce Nick.

Which is when she gave us THE BEST LINE in Bach history.

The time during her Hometown Date when she was Nick’s personal stylist.

And also his sugar mama (she literally bought him everything in the store).

And of course, the time she said ILY to Nick.

And that brings us to this week’s sad goodbye.

And her perfect limo exit.

RIP Corinne we really do hope to see you in Paradise. And before we go, we’re taking a quick sec to pay tribute to all of Corinne’s crazy-but-fabulous facial expressions that we’ll never forget:

Corinne’s “I literally can’t even” face.

Corinne’s “whatever, I’m so over it” face.

Corinne’s “I just had the best date ever!!” face.

Corinne’s “I’M SO EXCITED” face.

Corinne’s “I’m crazy, don’t mess with me” face.

Corinne’s “I’m so drunk I need to sleep” face.

Corinne’s “why am I even here, I could be sleeping” face.

Corinne’s “I’m so hungover, don’t talk to me” face.

Corinne’s “sorry not sorry” face.

Corinne’s “UGH I’m sooo bloated” face.

Corinne’s “I’m about to lose it” face.

And Corinne’s “I’ve officially lost it” face.

