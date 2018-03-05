Emma Watson Debuts New Temporary Tattoo—With a Typo

Always think before you ink

Emma Watson posing in black dress

Oh, boy.

Hollywood darling Emma Watson didn’t show up at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night, but she did hit up the glam Vanity Fair after-party in questionable style. Sporting choppy micro-fringe and a black Ralph Lauren halter gown with a gorgeous bejewelled collar, the 27-year-old also revealed a strange temporary tattoo on her forearm with a notable grammatical error.

In a thoughtful (?) nod to the Time’s Up movement, Watson wore a semi-permanent tat that read: “Times Up” with no apostrophe before the s. *Face palm*

The internet was quick to spot the typo and call out poor Hermione Granger Watson.

Some were confused by the design.

Others people were straight-up ruthless.

A few defended the strange art.

To be fair, Watson does a helluva lot for women’s rights and feminism, so if she sports one lame-ass temporary tattoo we will forgive her. Basically, this guy shares our thoughts:

