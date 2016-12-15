Sometimes, when you watch a movie, all you can do is marvel at its very genesis. Like, who makes original musicals anymore? It brandishes a defiant middle finger straight into the faces of the studio marketing heads that dictate budgets nowadays. So walking into a La La Land screening at TIFF this year, I grinned at the pure audacity of taking two of the biggest movie stars in the world and putting on a big ol’ show—a song-and-dance spectacular featuring new music and no irony or winks or nods whatsoever—telling the bittersweet tale of two young lovers and their earnest quest for fame and fulfillment in the titular town. I pictured baby-faced director Damien Chazelle, settling into his duct-taped BarcaLounger in some shithole apartment with a yellow legal pad and scribbling on page one: “We open on the 405 Freeway during rush hour, and suddenly, dozens of young Hollywood hopefuls burst out of their cars and into song, sending their pleas for fame to the heavens—and, hopefully, the ears of the agents in the valley below.” Oh, yes. It’s that kind of movie. But it works.

Back in 2010, Chazelle was one of those hopefuls, making short films and grabbing writer-for-hire work where he could. He sighed over how perfect Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone would be for the roles of Seb, a stubborn, eternally gigging jazzman, and Mia, a wry actress slinging coffee on a studio backlot between disastrous auditions. “Getting them just didn’t seem realistic,” he remembers. “Like, Whatever—that’ll never happen.” And then it did. He broke big with Whiplash, the 2013 short film that crushed it at Sundance, and the resulting multi-Oscar-winning 2014 feature film of the same name. Now everyone wanted to be in his next movie—even if it was a musical.

The first thing people asked me when I mentioned I’d seen an early screening of the film was: can Gosling and Stone actually sing and dance? The answer is yes…albeit in a real-people-singing-and- dancing kind of way. Their lack of Broadway polish works in their favour, however, as their plaintive, heartfelt voices match the prickly, modern feel of the whole thing. Few movies have so poignantly captured the toil of being a young actor, a young musician, grinding it out while trying to Make It—and how their relationships can suffer along the way. And boy, are they relatable: Gosling and Stone may be startlingly gorgeous, with A-list power blasting out of every pore, but they also seem like people you could know in real life: the hot DILF who frequents your local coffee shop or your bestie from high school. Both actors have their own endearing origin stories: in her teens, Stone made a PowerPoint presentation for her family to get sign-off on her plan to move to Hollywood and try to break into acting, while Gosling struck out from small-town Ontario for a spot on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. “Emma and Ryan were able to keep it from ever feeling too…extroverted,” Chazelle says. “That’s actually the trap for a lot of modern musicals. You really see the sweat. Here we needed to have that level of energy but still have it feel human. You have to go with them through this journey, and they were really great about grounding everything and making sure we still believe it’s two people we can root for, even when they’re flying into the stars.” Because this is the type of musical where a couple visits L.A.’s Griffith Observatory only to find themselves waltzing high in the dome, borne up by true love. Gosling wasn’t sure people even wanted a musical right now. “But, at the heart of it, it’s about these two people and it’s about their relationship, so it felt like it was accessible, even if you didn’t like musicals, you know?” he says. “The only way it would work was if there was a consistency of characters so it didn’t feel like they were suddenly different people while they were singing and dancing, and then went back to being the people who were talking five minutes earlier.”