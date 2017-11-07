Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Accused of Rape In Detailed Facebook Post

Nov. 7, 12:46pm: This post has been updated to reflect Westwick’s statement.

Actor Kristina Cohen has accused Ed Westwick of rape in a detailed Facebook post she shared on Monday. Cohen alleges that she attended a gathering at the actor’s apartment three years ago, during which she fell asleep, then suddenly awoke to Westwick penetrating her.

On Tuesday, Westwick posted a statement on Twitter.

Cohen, 27, has appeared in more than 20 films and TV shows, including Greek and Californication, and she’s most well known for starring in Ladies Like Us, a comedy series that follows the adventures of an all-girl comedy troupe as its members try to make it in Los Angeles. Westwick found fame as Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl and currently stars in BBC’s White Gold.

In Cohen’s description of that night, she explains that someone she was dating at the time—a producer and friend of Westwick—brought her to Westwick’s house to hang out. After Westwick suggested “we should all f-ck,” Cohen decided she wanted to go, but her date didn’t want to make Westwick “feel awkward by leaving.” Westwick pressed for them to stay for dinner. Cohen then said she felt tired (another attempt to leave), and Westwick suggested she take a nap in the guest bedroom. Some time later Cohen says she awoke to Westwick on top of her. “I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f-ck me,” Cohen said. “I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

Cohen alleges that after she told her date what happened, the producer blamed her, telling her she was an “active participant.” Cohen says the producer also told her she couldn’t say anything if she wanted to maintain her reputation, “because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career. Saying there’s no way I can go around saying Ed ‘raped’ me and that I don’t want to be ‘that girl.'”

She concluded her post with the importance of showing solidarity to people coming forward right now. “I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault,” Cohen said. “Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters.”

Cohen is the first person to publicly accuse Westwick of sexual misconduct.

