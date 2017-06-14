11 Times Ed Sheeran Was Unbearably Adorable

We love Ed Sheeran—a lot—for many reasons. Not only does he have the voice of an angel, but his early style choices were kinda adorable. Plus, there’s nothing more endearing than people who hone their passions at a young age (he released his first EP when he was only 14!) and become total superstars. We also sorta like how he pokes fun at himself.

named no.1 worst dressed male in GQ, glad they noticed — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 2, 2013 i did wear a Burberry suit once — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 2, 2013

As we anxiously await the Canadian stops on his international tour, here are 11 times our bae was unbearably freakin’ cute. We may not be from Galway, but we’ll always be your girl, Ed. 😉

1. When he wore glasses that were way too big for his adorable head

2. When he winked at all of us

3. When he was having so much fun on stage



4. When he attempted sass

5. When he just really loved tea

6. When he got comfy in bed

7. When he looked so lovingly at this cat

8. When he did this to a globe



9. When he appreciated food just as much as we do

10. When he was super surprised to find out we’ll all be at his show

11. When he dished out some v. helpful advice in his adorably British way

Related:

Ed Sheeran on Carpool Karaoke Is Everything

’90s Boy Band Hanson Is Back—and They Are Cuter than Ever

All the Times Jaden Smith Was the Most Extra