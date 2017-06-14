6 Things We Know About Ed Sheeran’s Canadian Tour

Picture a huge stadium, massive screens and rows upon rows of screaming fans. Centre stage, Ed Sheeran stands alone, a guitar strapped around himself and looping pedals at his feet. This summer, Canadian fans have a chance to see the redhead hottie IRL as the 26-year-old is playing multiple shows in the country—including two shows in Toronto on July 7 and 8 at the Air Canada Centre—as part of his international tour. Sheeran, who doesn’t like social media and apparently doesn’t even have a phone, prefers to keep a low profile. But when he’s on stage, the English musician lets his fans into his world through his soulful love ballads and hella sexy hits. Here are six things to know about his upcoming tour.

1. His Canadian stops include Toronto, Québec City, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver

2. His BFF James Blunt will be opening for all of his North American stops

Happy to announce my opening act on my North American tour is @jamesblunt x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 20, 2017

3. He’ll probably open with the foot stompin’ Divide hit “Castle On the Hill”

A post shared by Divide Tour (@sheeran.divide) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

4. He may or may not be planning to have a tour bus baby with his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn

5. If you want to be front and centre, plan on lining up suuuuuper early

6. The stage is going to be so extra, you might even see Sheeran’s pores

