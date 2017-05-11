Seems like The Rock has been cooking… up plans for a future presidential campaign?! Everyone’s favourite nice guy (do not argue me on this) Dwayne Johnson just casually told GQ that he totally would consider running for President of the United States. And while a CFL player turned wrestler turned action star turned comedy king waxing poetic about presidential dreams would have made me spit out my coffee two years ago, it seems altogether reasonable seeing that a former reality star is currently sitting in the country’s highest office.

In the cover story for their comedy issue, Johnson—who has teased the possibility of entering politics in the past—told the magazine that he really started considering a presidential run after The Washington Post published an op-ed suggesting he could be a legit presidential candidate last June.

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” he told GQ. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant— ‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!'”

Is Dwayne Johnson meant for higher office? We sent @CaityWeaver to find out https://t.co/7RNyaIjuCR pic.twitter.com/NC7PnUB41A — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 10, 2017

And while he was hesitant to outright criticize the current POTUS, he did have some choice words about his travel ban. “I completely disagree with it,” Johnson said. “I believe in our national security to the core, but I don’t believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants. I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that. And the decision felt like a snap judgment… Within 24 hours, we saw a ‘tail effect.’ It grew to heartache, it grew to a great deal of pain, it grew to a great deal of confusion, and it had a lot of people scrambling.”

The Rock 2020 does have a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? Too bad Canadian citizens can’t vote.

Related:

Forget Sexiest—Why The Rock is Legit the Nicest Man Alive

15 BTS Pics From the Set of the Baywatch Movie

Priyanka Chopra Is Everything Right Now: Read Our September Cover Interview