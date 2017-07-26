Let’s Talk About Drake’s New Tattoo, Shall We?

He already had one of the worst I’ve ever seen. You might know the tattoo—unless you wiped it from your memory Men In Black-style—a hideous flaming skull with the word “Unruly” written below it (*shudder*). Now, Drake has unveiled a new piece of body art: a tattoo of rapper Lil Wayne on his tricep.

TMZ reports that Drake got the ink about five months ago—and sent a pic of the strange tribute to Wayne himself—but only revealed it publicly on his Instagram this week. According to the outlet, Wayne was “beyond floored and honored, since loyalty’s a big deal with him.” Right…

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

Before this odd piece of body art, Drake debuted three tattoos by Swedish tattoo artist Niki Norberg back in March—and I have some serious thoughts on them.

1. Ye old emoji hibiscus

My first thought when I saw this was “still trying to make the hibiscus happen, huh?” Drake’s shoved his favourite emoji down our throats in recent weeks as it became his go-to Instagram caption leading up to the much anticipated release of More Life and in the words of Regina George: Stop trying to make hibiscus happen. Also, let’s be honest, if I got my most-used emoji tattooed on my arm, I’d be forever branded with the eye-rolling face, hbu?

A post shared by Art Tattoo Laser (@niki23gtr) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:38am PDT

2. The hyperrealistic Drakkar Noir bottle (with a special cameo by my arch nemesis, the “Unruly” head)

Well, this one had me conflicted. On the one hand, Drakkar Noir is the ultimate ’80s stinky cologne throwback. It was a budget-friendly scent for everyone from slick dads to tweens showering with it long before Axe became the preferred smell of pubescent boys everywhere (and if you look closely enough, you can still find it on the bargain shelves at your local Wally’s). On the other, it’s a super realistic PERMANENT TATTOO OF A COLOGNE BOTTLE.

A post shared by Art Tattoo Laser (@niki23gtr) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

3. His insane Sade tribute

Our sweet, sensitive Drake never plays it close to the vest when it comes to his many, many emotions and that’s part of why we love him. Most of his proclamations of love (Shania Twain, Doris Burke and Rihanna come to mind) are charming, pure of heart. But a tat of Sade’s literal face on his ribcage? This is next-level what-the-f*ckery. He also managed to snap not one but two pics of the actual elusive chanteuse for his Instagram, including one of Sade and his beloved mom with the caption “Two very important ladies in my life”—so, like Sade is almost as important as his mom?! What is happening?

A post shared by Art Tattoo Laser (@niki23gtr) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

