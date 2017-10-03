Drake’s Dad Just Got a Tattoo Of… Drake?

I never thought I’d see the day where Drake was out-Drake’d, but here we are. Dennis Graham—fellow artist and father of the 6 God—got a big ol’ pic of his famous rapper son tattooed SMACK in the middle of his right bicep.

Graham Sr. hired a tattoo artist by the name of Michael “Money Mike” Bowman for the job. Clearly, he didn’t do a *ton* of research, first—according to TMZ, Dennis met Money Mike at his birthday party. Dennis reportedly wanted to honour Drake the same way his son honoured him (dude has a tattoo of his dad’s mugshot).

The tatt itself is hella weird. Drake is throwing an over-the-shoulder pout—something we’ve never seen him do IRL, though he is awfully pouty—and his hair line is waaaay off. All in all, not a good look.

For the record, Money Mike is extremely excited to have been involved in this meta tatt experience.

We’re less excited about it… But hey, bad tattoos must run in the family, because Drake has plenty.

