Drake’s Surprise Canada Day Concert in Toronto Had People Shook

Canada has no shortage of passionate celebrity fans but perhaps none is more patriotic than Toronto’s very own Drake. From his come-up as Jimmy on Degrassi: The Next Generation to his future Bridle Path compound, Drizzy loves repping his home and native land. And to celebrate its 150th, Canada’s biggest fan surprised revellers at the Nathan Phillips Square festivities in Toronto with a free concert and, well, people felt a rollercoaster of emotions. Here, the best Twitter reactions from fans who caught Drake’s Canada Day concert on July 2—and the unlucky ones who were heartbroken because they didn’t. Talk about FOMO.

R&B duo DVSN—who are part of Drake’s OVO Sound label and share a producer with the rapper—was scheduled to perform at Sunday evening’s Canada Day festivities hosted by Toronto City Hall and welcomed Drizzy to the stage at the end of their set along with fellow OVO fam members Majid Jordan and Roy Woods. And Twitter, unsurprisingly, was lit.

“You gon make me call my bro for assistance” @champagnepapi A post shared by dvsn (@dvsndvsn) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

Low-key jealous of this person.

Trisha C was equal parts excited and fearful of losing her soup and TBH, her commitment to a concert snack is nothing short of inspired.

When Majid, Roy Woods & Drake comes out as surprise guests for DVSN’s concert and you hold on to your soup for dear life — Trisha C (@trishanheli) July 3, 2017

Sound logic.

Moving to Toronto was probably the best decision I’ve ever made I just got to see DVSN, Roy Woods, Majid Jordan and Drake! Belly tomorrow!!! — Lilianne Gaio (@LiliGaio) July 3, 2017

No it’s not, Mike, but it’s still damn magical.

Is it really a surprise anymore when Drake shows up at any event in Toronto? https://t.co/znrGyzv8Rk — Mike Figueiredo (@figgygottweeter) July 3, 2017

But not everyone was lucky enough to catch the surprise set. This person inadvertently chose bubble tea over The Boy and I doubt they’ll ever forgive themselves.

drake had a surprise concert at Nathan Philips square and I didn’t know about it. I was less than a BLOCK away getting bubble tea. — a (@radacidz) July 3, 2017

Nonna gets it.

I can hear my nonna screaming downstairs “OMG drake came out at Nathan Philips Square last night alessia is gonna be pissed” — A (@aleeiantorno_) July 3, 2017

You really feel this poor soul’s regret.

When you make a last minute desicion to not go to Nathan Phillips square and Drake shows up — Momina (@momina7) July 3, 2017

This person’s tweet really captures the regret of accidentally choosing The Duck over Drake.

Got home.Heard Drake was downtown at Nathan Phillips Sq, while I was looking at a Giant Duck & moon thru a telescope…Cool pics tho pic.twitter.com/cRcq8jGK6t — Jenn (@Jp1Daf) July 3, 2017

Oh and BTW, he ended his cameo performance with actual fireworks. Bless this man.

Amazing fireworks at @npstoronto and having it hosted by Drake was an awesome surprise. Happy #Canada150 !! pic.twitter.com/qQZmBJvH9K — Angela ن (@itsangiewhyyy) July 3, 2017

Peep Drake’s full set here:

