Drake’s Surprise Canada Day Concert in Toronto Had People Shook

Because nothing says “Oh, Canada” like a surprise Canada Day concert from Drizzy himself

  0

Canada has no shortage of passionate celebrity fans but perhaps none is more patriotic than Toronto’s very own Drake. From his come-up as Jimmy on Degrassi: The Next Generation to his future Bridle Path compound, Drizzy loves repping his home and native land. And to celebrate its 150th, Canada’s biggest fan surprised revellers at the Nathan Phillips Square festivities in Toronto with a free concert and, well, people felt a rollercoaster of emotions. Here, the best Twitter reactions from fans who caught Drake’s Canada Day concert on July 2—and the unlucky ones who were heartbroken because they didn’t. Talk about FOMO.

R&B duo DVSN—who are part of Drake’s OVO Sound label and share a producer with the rapper—was scheduled to perform at Sunday evening’s Canada Day festivities hosted by Toronto City Hall and welcomed Drizzy to the stage at the end of their set along with fellow OVO fam members Majid Jordan and Roy Woods. And Twitter, unsurprisingly, was lit.

“You gon make me call my bro for assistance” @champagnepapi

A post shared by dvsn (@dvsndvsn) on

 

Low-key jealous of this person.

Trisha C was equal parts excited and fearful of losing her soup and TBH, her commitment to a concert snack is nothing short of inspired.

Sound logic.

No it’s not, Mike, but it’s still damn magical.

But not everyone was lucky enough to catch the surprise set. This person inadvertently chose bubble tea over The Boy and I doubt they’ll ever forgive themselves.

Nonna gets it.

You really feel this poor soul’s regret.

This person’s tweet really captures the regret of accidentally choosing The Duck over Drake.

Oh and BTW, he ended his cameo performance with actual fireworks. Bless this man.

Peep Drake’s full set here:

Related:
21 Adorbs Drake Family Pics Guaranteed to Brighten Up Your Day
JAY-Z’s New Album 4:44 Is More than Just an Apology to Beyoncé
Why the Duck Is Ontario Paying Around $200K for a Giant Floaty?!

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources