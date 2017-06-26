All the Times Drake Was the Most Patriotic Canadian

It’s hard to find another Canadian who is more proud of their roots than Drake.

Born Aubrey Drake Graham, the 30-year-old rapper shouts out to his homeland at every opportunity he gets. Whether he’s singing about growing up in Toronto (*cough* the entire Views album), or perched courtside at a Toronto Raptors game, Drake is arguably the most loyal Canuck there is.

His obsession with Canada is a large reason why others across the world have started paying attention to us, too. Many prominent Canadians even go so far to say that Drake put Toronto on the map, and made the city “cool.” (We think we did that TBH but anyway…)

From hanging out with Shania Twain to sitting on the CN Tower, here’s 11 times Drake was the most patriotic Canadian.

When he starred on Canadian classic TV teen series, Degrassi: The Next Generation

When his album cover art for Views was him perched on Toronto’s CN Tower

To the city I love and the people in it…Thank you for everything #VIEWS pic.twitter.com/HEXHNwrWwd — Drizzy (@Drake) April 25, 2016

When he hung out with Canadian rock legend Gord Downie



Ahead by a century A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 6, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

When he dropped by Ryerson University for a surprise performance—twice

When he got the CN Tower tattooed on his inner arm

Toronto with me always A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 26, 2012 at 5:37am PDT

When he inspired a Heritage Minutes mashup video, dubbed “the most Canadian mashup of all time”

When he cuddled Shania Twain

My WCW even though it’s Monday. Shania. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 14, 2016 at 11:02pm PDT

When he played unofficial coach to the Toronto Raptors

When he rocked the most fashionable winter ensemble in front of a Christmas tree and Canadian flag

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:16pm PST

When he co-founded Canadian record label OVO Sound



When he opened a restaurant in Toronto, Fring’s, named after his “happy” experiences in the city

Congrats to our other dad, @champagnepapi on the release of #morelife Post your FAVOURITE TRACK from the album in the comments!!! A post shared by FRING’S – Toronto (@fringstoronto) on Mar 19, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Thanks for making us proud, Drake.

VAN CITY NIGHT ONE A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 18, 2016 at 1:06am PDT

