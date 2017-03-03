We’ve been eagerly anticipating Drake’s newest project—or should we say “playlist”—More Life since it was first teased last Fall. And although our boo boo originally said on the ‘gram that it was coming in December (which, P.S., never happened), he’s been using the European leg of his “Boy Meets World Tour” to drop mad hints about its imminent release.

While we still don’t have a confirmed release date, rumour has it that More Life is maybe-probably coming this weekend. Here, we break down everything we know about the playlist, including the songs he’s released so far, possible collabs (like a track with J.Lo!) and where to listen to it once it drops.

He’s calling More Life a playlist because it’s structured like a radio show

“The style in which its being put together is based on the concept of OVO Sound Radio. It’s almost like a radio show,” he told DJ Semtex on episode 38 of OVO Sound Radio.

He released several tracks from More Life on his birthday last October

Including “Two Birds, One Stone” and “Fake Love.”

Drizzy has also been sampling some new tracks on tour

Thanks to one Dutch Drake sleuth with a quick smartphone reflex, here’s footage from a recent Amsterdam show of a new track called “The Streets,” featuring British grime rapper Giggs. Spoiler alert: It’s fire.

We miiiiiiiiight hear collabs with everyone from J.Lo to The Weeknd

So we know he’s collaborating with Giggs for sure but beyond that, it’s just speculation. Likely collabs include rappers from his OVO crew (PartyNextDoor, perhaps?) and a few other artists he’s been spending some time with recently, including:

The Weeknd, who Drake brought onstage at a recent concert in Germany…

Special Guest: THEWEEKND! #bmwt #drake #theweeknd #ovoxo #suprisesuprise #fuckinawsome A post shared by @juliaplmpr_ on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

J. Lo, Drake’s rumoured bae who recently admitted in an Ellen interview that the two have recorded some music (3:30)…

And Nicki Minaj. Drake played a cheeky sample from the playlist at a club in London mid-February and the female vocalist on the track sounds a whole lot like Miss Nicki herself!

You can listen to it on OVO Sound Radio

On the February 18 episode of OVO Sound Radio, Drake’s manager Oliver El-Khatib teased cryptically that the next episode would be a “very special one,” leading many to wonder if he was referring to the release of More Life. Based on the show’s bi-weekly Saturday uploads, and the fact that the last episode aired February 18, it only makes sense that it would be released this Saturday, March 4—just call us Nancy Drew—right?! Here’s hoping.

