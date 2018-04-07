Drake Just Made a Music Video Stacked With Badass Female Celebs

OK, Drake officially broke the internet.

After the surprise release of a brand spankin’ new single “Nice for What” on Friday night, Drake shocked fans all over again when he dropped the accompanying video immediately after. And all we have to say is DAMN! Because this is not just *any* music video; it could also be the trailer of a badass dystopian film thanks to the fact that it’s filled with ALL of our fave female celebrities.

To break it down for you, the cast list includes (in order of appearance): Olivia Wilde, Misty Copeland, Issa Rae, Rashida Jones, Jourdan Dunn, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, Yara Shadidi, Zoe Saldana, twin models Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta, Leticia Wright, Bria Vinaite, Emma Roberts, Syd and Michelle Rodriguez. Alright, we’ll give you a second to catch a breath and regroup because that’s exactly what we had to do after watching this.

The vid opens up with queen Olivia Wilde sashaying at the top of a staircase in a black cropped hoodie and a giant floral skirt (i.e. my official outfit inspo for all of April) and it’s amazing. Some other kickass highlights include Jourdan Dunn on a horse, because that’s just what supermodels do; Rashida Jones doing her makeup in the back of a car; Yara Shahidi getting caught up on homework while wearing a Harvard hoodie; Tracee Ellis Ross chillin’ in what I would imagine Stonehenge would look like if reimagined in 3018; and Black Panther’s Letitia Wright dancing on top of the world, which is basically her life rn.

If we were to make a campaign for female empowerment, this is what it would look like, no joke. Not only is it an incredibly powerful support for of all the women killing it out there, it’s also a huge moment for women of colour.

Nice For What – Drake just dropped. Do yaself a favor black women representing!!! — _nah_fam (@_nah_famm) April 7, 2018

To top it all off, the video was directed by Canadian powerhouse Karena Evans and the song features a sample from Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor.” I mean, the whole freakin’ thing is beaming with women’s work and we couldn’t we couldn’t be prouder of Toronto’s baby boy. Personally, I will be blasting this summer bop all day, every day, hoping the current temperatures will warm up like the fire on this track.

Related:

Everything That’s Wrong with Lil Dicky’s New Video (Kendall Jenner is the Least of It)

As a Black Woman in 2018, My Creative Expression Is Still a Political Act

5 Pop Culture Moments That Took a Stand Against Sexual Assault