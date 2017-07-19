Drake’s Degrassi Money is Still Rolling in and We’re Here For It

If you thought Drizzy was able to afford his opulent 21,000-square-foot Toronto compound because of record sales, think again. It’s obviously that sweet, sweet Degrassi: The Next Generation cash that’s been keeping The Boy flush.

Drake famously played high school student Jimmy Brooks on the reboot of the Canadian teen classic from 2001 to 2009 before launching his crazy-successful music career. And the Degrassi royalties just don’t quit—Drake recently shared this pic on Instagram of a royalty cheque for a cool $8.25.

Degrassi money still coming in don’t sleeeeeeeep… A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

The pic was soon shared all over social and, in news surprising no one, Twitter was lit. (And TBH, considering Degrassi reruns seem to always be on TV, we’re kinda surprised the cheque was so teeny.) In honour of Drake, a.k.a. Aubrey Graham’s, iconic come-up from the halls of Degrassi to the Hollywood Hills, here’s a magical collection of Drake Degrassi GIFs for your viewing pleasure. In the words of Drizzy himself, thank me later.

I relate to this on a deep level.

He never had time for fake love.

And turns out, Drizzy’s been perfecting his “beef” look since he was a wee teen.



Who knew he was also a basketball star?

Obviously he always had aspirations of hip-hop stardom.

And started showing off his rap skills on Degrassi.

You earned every penny of that $8.25, Aubrey! Don’t ever change.

