Hold Up—Are Drake and Bella Hadid Dating?!

Drake and Bella Hadid have once again sparked dating rumours after celebrating the model’s birthday together on Monday in New York. Not only did the Toronto rapper attend Hadid’s bash, he reportedly hosted it!

With Drake looking on, Hadid rang in her 21st birthday at Socialista in Manhattan. The model was joined by her sister Gigi Hadid, mom Yolanda and rapper Travis Scott, sans (reportedly) pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

And while no photos were snapped of the birthday girl leaving with her reported new beau, Hadid did catch the lenses of photographer thanks to her ‘90s-inspired style. She dressed for comfort in a pair of light wash ripped boyfriend jeans, sleek black Alexander Wang heels and a silky oversized sweater. The 21-year-old pulled her dark locks back into a high ponytail and kept her makeup fresh and neutral to showcase her natural look.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Hadid and Drake run in similar circles, so a love match seems plausible. The only thing that might stand in their way is the model’s former flame, The Weeknd, who just happens to be one of Drake’s close friends. But now that the “Starboy” singer has seriously coupled up with Selena Gomez, he might not be bothered by his friend dating his ex.

Still, Hadid and The Weeknd were more than just a fling. The singer called her his muse and pursued her for months before they made things official in April 2015. Following their split last year, Hadid opened up about her heartbreak to Teen Vogue: “When I love somebody, I love them with my whole heart. It was my first breakup and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart.”

According to her mom Yolanda, Hadid has since moved on. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen and was mercilessly questioned about her children’s lives—specifically Bella’s love life. When asked if her daughter is bothered by The Weeknd’s romance with Gomez, she answered, “Not anymore, I think.” Then, when talk turned to Drake, the 56-year-old played coy, telling Cohen, “I mean, they’re friends!”

