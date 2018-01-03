Bless Up! DJ Khaled’s Turn as Weight Watchers Ambassador Has Fans Signing Up

DJ Khaled’s new turn as a social media ambassador for Weight Watchers is quickly revealing itself to be a major key (*insert key emoji*) for all involved, confirmed by the eight-percent spike Weight Watchers stock took following the announcement Tuesday.

MAJOR ALERT! Today we’re welcoming a new member to the #WWFamily, @DJKhaled! We’re excited to share in his journey and be his partner as he Freestyles his way to his goals. Join him on his journey: https://t.co/WknkPAVe1c #wwfreestyle #weightwatchers pic.twitter.com/ZTqWn2cFhY — Weight Watchers (@WeightWatchers) January 1, 2018

Not only is the company’s value rising—if Twitter is any indication, plenty more people plan to follow in Khaled’s footsteps and actually join the program.

For someone who’s been contemplating making that change to WW, he just may have sealed the deal for me. I love me some DJ Khaled @djkhaled @WeightWatchers — OkieBethy (@Bethy1969) January 3, 2018

guess i gotta join weight watchers now https://t.co/2wdbISRrpO — alex (@8lexnicole) January 3, 2018

I’m a new fan of @djkhaled who is new spokesperson for #WWFreestyle – now I might just have to join!! https://t.co/oSGUD4HFUW — Cecily Joseph (@CecilyJosephCR) January 3, 2018

why does DJ Khaled being on weight watchers inspire me to go on weight watchers? — E M I L Y (@_medicine___) January 2, 2018 DJ Khaled makes me want to join Weight Watchers. I think he’ll be a good ambassador. — グレース (@geewhizzle) January 3, 2018 Yes!!! WW is about to be jamming! pic.twitter.com/1v36AIaoW5 — Angelique Strickland (@StrickAngel) January 3, 2018

The 42-year-old music producer and dad of one announced the partnership with a very DJ Khaled-esque video on Facebook that chronicles a day in his life using the popular weight-loss program.

In the caption for the post, Khaled writes: “I already got rid of 20 pounds and ready for more. Come with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!!” And all those exclamation marks don’t lie. He actually seems genuinely amped about making changes to lead a healthier lifestyle. Using the hashtag #2018secured, he wraps up the video by encouraging viewers to enjoy the ride with him as he embarks on this new journey. Consider us sold.

For the uninitiated, Khaled explains the points-based system of Weight Watchers and how it works with help from a friend, who we’re assuming is either a Weight Watchers representative or his personal chef. Can someone confirm/deny if Khaled has this representative with him at all times? Because he admits in the vid that math isn’t his strong suit, and we’re pretty sure it’s a big part of WW equation for success.

But the real key to Khaled’s charm? His one-year-old son, Asahd (who, btw already has 1.7 million followers on IG). Wanting to see his son grow up is one of Khaled’s sweetest reasons for joining the WW fam. “I need something that’s going to be a lifestyle for me… because I love my son so much,” he says in the video posted to Facebook. “My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him. To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle… I’m grateful for what’s to come and to share my journey with you all.”

This isn’t the first time Weight Watchers has recruited an A-lister to promote the program. Oprah joined the team in October 2015, a move that doubled its share price overnight (from $7 to $14). The stock has since “exploded by more than 574 percent,” reporting Business Insider, including nearly 300 percent in 2017. The beloved TV mogul even voiced her support to Khaled on Twitter upon hearing the news—classic hashtag and all.

We can’t be the only ones who think Weight Watchers seems exponentially cooler now that DJ Khaled is doing it… can we?! The opportunity to emphatically say “Anotha one!” as the pounds melt away is simply too good to miss.

About to join @WeightWatchers just so I can say, “@djkhaled helped me lose … pic.twitter.com/Bu9o9T6W54 — Señor Garcia (@cgarseeah) January 3, 2018

