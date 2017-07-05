Winnie, Karlie, Céline & More Best-Dressed Celebs at the Dior Show During Haute Couture Week

July 3 marked the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2017/2018 show in Paris, a.k.a. one of the grandest fashion events ever. Celebs in attendance came through and served some seriously stylish looks that we’ll be obsessing over for months to come.

From Céline Dion’s amazing mustard yellow dress to Winnie Harlow’s military-chic get-up, we’re vibing on these OOTD’s hard. Scroll through to see our favourite looks from the attendees below.

Blogger BFFs, Camila Coelo and Aimee Song pose arm-in-arm in stunning patterned outfits, complete with the cutest little bags (can you say arm candy?!).

Our girl, Céline Dion, accessorizes her mustard yellow dress with black leather statement accessories, proving that black and yellow is a look.

The Blonde Salad’s Chiara Ferragni stuns in a floral embroidered maxi dress.

For the record, this cute matching striped set that Elizabeth Olsen is wearing is made of straw!

Karlie Kloss makes a case for yellow in a look that’s as appropriate for Fashion Week as it is for Coachella.

Combining embellishments and sheer, a.k.a two of the biggest trends rn, Kirsten Dunst surely turned heads in this black number.

Keeping things classy (would you expect anything less from this star?!), Olivia Palermo combines sophisticated separates to create a polished monochromatic look.

From the undergarments to the matching suit and hat combo, Winnie Harlow is a sartorial pro and we’re here for it.

