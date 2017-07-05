Winnie, Karlie, Céline & More Best-Dressed Celebs at the Dior Show During Haute Couture Week

These stars served serious looks outside the Dior Haute Couture Show in Paris

  0

July 3 marked the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2017/2018 show in Paris, a.k.a. one of the grandest fashion events ever. Celebs in attendance came through and served some seriously stylish looks that we’ll be obsessing over for months to come.

From Céline Dion’s amazing mustard yellow dress to Winnie Harlow’s military-chic get-up, we’re vibing on these OOTD’s hard. Scroll through to see our favourite looks from the attendees below.

Camila Coelho and Aimee Song at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 3, 2017

Camila Coelho and Aimee Song at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Blogger BFFs, Camila Coelo and Aimee Song pose arm-in-arm in stunning patterned outfits, complete with the cutest little bags (can you say arm candy?!).

Celine Dion at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 3, 2017

Céline Dion looking seriously cool in yellow at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Our girl, Céline Dion, accessorizes her mustard yellow dress with black leather statement accessories, proving that black and yellow is a look.

Chiara Ferragni at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 3, 2017

Chiara Ferragni in a floor-length dress at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The Blonde Salad’s Chiara Ferragni stuns in a floral embroidered maxi dress.

Elizabeth Olsen at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 3, 2017

At Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week, Elizabeth Olsen wears a matching striped set.

For the record, this cute matching striped set that Elizabeth Olsen is wearing is made of straw!

Karlie Kloss at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 3, 2017

Karlie Kloss in a yellow maxi dress and wide-brim hat at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Karlie Kloss makes a case for yellow in a look that’s as appropriate for Fashion Week as it is for Coachella.

Kirsten Dunst at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 3, 2017

Kirsten Dunst wears a star-embellished dress at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Combining embellishments and sheer, a.k.a two of the biggest trends rn, Kirsten Dunst surely turned heads in this black number.

Olivia Palmero at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 3, 2017

Olivia Palermo flaunts a statement skirt and a chic black topper at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Keeping things classy (would you expect anything less from this star?!), Olivia Palermo combines sophisticated separates to create a polished monochromatic look.

Winnie Harlow at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 3, 2017

Winnie Harlow in a military-inspired look at Dior Haute Couture Fashion Week.

From the undergarments to the matching suit and hat combo, Winnie Harlow is a sartorial pro and we’re here for it.

Related:
Seriously Cool Flip Flops to Shop Right Now—Because Valentino Did It First
Karlie Kloss’s New ‘Do + More Celeb Hair Makeovers
5 Reasons Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Baby Names Are So On-Trend

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources