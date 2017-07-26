Here’s How You Can Win a Date With Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet

Calling all Titanic fans! Try not to pass out or anything, but your fave on-screen lovebirds *could* make your wildest ’90s dreams come true—if you can afford it.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are reuniting to gift one lucky—and probs preeetty wealthy—fan the chance to wine and dine with the Jack and Rose, in celebration of Titanic’s 20th (!!) anniversary.

And we just have one question: Jack, will you paint us like one of your French girls?

On June 26, at DiCaprio’s annual charity gala hosted in St. Tropez, the co-stars and IRL friends will be auctioning off a private dinner to one #blessed bidder, who will get to hang with the Oscar-winning duo at a New York City restaurant of their choice this October or November.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation—which focuses on environmental causes and has raised more than $80 million since 2008—as well as a GoFundMe campaign Winslet has been involved with that’s helping a woman in the U.K. afford cancer treatment.

So ladies, get out your chequebooks because have a feeling this date of a lifetime will be one of the highest bid prizes of the night—because duh, who *wouldn’t* want to third wheel with Jack and Rose?—and it’s not going to be cheap. But if you’re one of the unfortunate souls like us—who needs to, you know, pay rent and buy groceries—at least you’ll be able to bask in the glory of some quality Leo and Kate snaps on your Twitter feeds tomorrow morning. So there’s that.

And to the future winner, can you PLS ask why Rose couldn’t make more room for Jack on that door? Because we all know she totally could have.

