Your Fave Grey’s Anatomy Doctor Is in Demi Lovato’s New Music Video

First of all, this song. I mean, does it not make the hair on your arms stand legit on end? Literal chills from Demi Lovato’s insanely powerful voice. Secondly, the video. It’s like a six-minute cinematic journey and it costars Jesse Williams of Grey’s Anatomy as her lover? What did we do to deserve this gift of music, cinema and abs? Williams, a.k.a. Dr. Jackson Avery, plays Lovato’s fiancé in the brand-new music video for her soul-stirring song “Tell Me You Love Me” and it has everything: A giddy marriage proposal! A couple of steamy rolls in the hay! A relationship plagued with jealousy and doubt! A few intense fights! Chic pyjamas! Many selfies! A wedding! A woman left at the altar? Yep, that too.

But don’t feel too heartbroken for the jilted bride just yet. The message of the song is not one of sadness, but rather empowerment, with Lovato realizing at the end of the video that she doesn’t need a partner to feel complete after all—she just needs to love herself. It’s a message of love and self-acceptance we’ve come to expect from Lovato.

“This song is one of my favourites which is why I named my album after it,” Lovato said in a statement published by People. “I not only love singing it but I think the underlying meaning is important for people to know. At the end of the day you have everything you need standing right in front of you. And that’s yourself.” Preach, sis.

Related:

Why Demi Lovato’s New Doc Simply Complicated Is the Unhappy Ending We Need

Your Fave One Tree Hill Character Is Joining Grey’s Anatomy

Will Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy Make Us… Laugh?