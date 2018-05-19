From the Veil Lift to the First Kiss, All the Cutest Royal Wedding GIFs

Grab your tissues friends

Prince Harry posing next to Meghan Markle outside the chapel at the Royal Wedding

(Photo: Getty)

There was a lot of emotion at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding—and we were here FOR ALL OF IT. From Meghan’s mom getting teary-eyed, to their first kiss as husband and wife, here are the most swoon-worthy moments from the Royal Wedding. Grab your tissues now.

When Harry and William entered the church

Prince William and Prince Harry walking into the Royal Wedding

When Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle

A GIF of Prince Charles walking Meghan Markle down the aisle at the Royal Wedding

When Harry lifted Meghan’s veil

A GIF of Prince Harry lifting up Meghan Markle's veil at their Royal Wedding

When the happy couple rubbed hands

Prince Harry rubbing Meghan Markle's hands at their Royal Wedding

When Meghan’s mom teared up

Meghan Markle's mom Doria tearing up at the Royal Wedding

When Meghan looked at Harry *like this*

A GIF of Meghan Markle smiling at Prince Harry at the Royal Wedding at the alter

When Princess Charlotte waved

a GIF of Princess Charlotte waving at the Royal Wedding

When the couple shared their first kiss as husband and wife

Prince Harry kissing Meghan Markle at their Royal Wedding

Keep on being adorable, you two.

