From the Veil Lift to the First Kiss, All the Cutest Royal Wedding GIFs

There was a lot of emotion at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding—and we were here FOR ALL OF IT. From Meghan’s mom getting teary-eyed, to their first kiss as husband and wife, here are the most swoon-worthy moments from the Royal Wedding. Grab your tissues now.
When Harry and William entered the church
When Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle
When Harry lifted Meghan’s veil
When the happy couple rubbed hands
When Meghan’s mom teared up
When Meghan looked at Harry *like this*
When Princess Charlotte waved
When the couple shared their first kiss as husband and wife
Keep on being adorable, you two.
